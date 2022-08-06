ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stafford County, VA

Stafford County, VA
staffordsheriff.com

Drinking, Texting, and Driving Arrest

Stafford man arrested after texting and driving in North Stafford leads to serious crash. On Saturday, August 6th, 2022 at approximately 10:37 p.m. deputies responded to an auto accident on Winding Creek Road near Winding Creek Elementary School. The driver, Jarred Bennett, 23, of Stafford took his eyes off the road in order to respond to a text. In that moment, Bennett hit a ditch, and a tree.
STAFFORD, VA
NBC Washington

Missing 80-Year-Old Man Found

The Prince George’s County Police Department has located a missing 80-year-old man. The man was last seen in the intersection of Heatherwick Court and Heather Wick Drive in Clinton, Maryland at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. He was described as a Hispanic male, 5'8" tall and 120 pounds. He was...
CLINTON, MD
fredericksburg.today

Happy Birthday Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office!

On August 7, 1722 Sheriff William Bledsoe was appointed as the first Sheriff of Spotsylvania County. There has been a total of 76 Sheriff’s appointed since the inception of the Sheriff’s Office. As we celebrate the 300th anniversary, Sheriff Roger Harris has provided all personnel with commemorative 300th anniversary badges and challenge coins to celebrate this milestone!
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

Suspect in Custody After Being Found With BB Gun Following ‘Suspicious Situation’ at Gaithersburg Target

Per Gaithersburg Police: Detectives from the Gaithersburg Police Department – Investigative Section investigated a suspicious situation that occurred at the Target located at 25 Grand Corner Avenue in Gaithersburg. On Saturday, August 6, 2022 at approximately 8:17 p.m, officers from the Gaithersburg Police Department and Montgomery County Police Department...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Public Safety
WTOP

Police identify man killed in Northeast DC shooting

D.C. Police have identified a man killed during a shooting near the Kelly Miller Recreational Center in Northeast D.C. In a statement, officers said the shooting happened in the 300 block of 50th Street NE after midnight Sunday. Police said they located Adrian Mack, 31, of Greenbelt, Maryland, with an...
GREENBELT, MD
WTOP

1 dead in Prince George’s Co. shooting, police say

Prince George’s County Police said that one man was killed in a fatal parking lot shooting in Coral Hills, Maryland, near the District’s border. Police said it happened after 6 p.m. in the 4100 block of Southern Avenue. Officers said they found an adult male suffering from a...
CORAL HILLS, MD

