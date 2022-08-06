Read on www.nbcwashington.com
Suspect arrested in Manassas armed robbery that left one injured
A suspect has been arrested and charged with several crimes after an armed robbery incident in Manassas on Monday.
New plea agreement reached for Fauquier County teen charged in deaths of mother, brother
A new plea agreement has been reached for Levi Norwood, who was 17 when he allegedly shot and killed his mother, Jennifer, and 6-year-old brother Wyatt, and wounded his father, in February 2020, in their Midland, Virginia home. This past January, in an apparent last-minute decision, Norwood, who was in...
theriver953.com
VSP ask for the public’s help in investigation of an accident
An email from Virginia State Police (VSP) is asking for the public’s help in an investigation. The investigation involves a Fauquier County accident that involved a pedestrian stuck in a hit and run Sat. Aug. 6. A 21 year old Bealeton Virginia man was walking on Route 29 north...
arlnow.com
ACPD: Man stole alcohol from convenience store, then threw it at employee
A man upset that he couldn’t buy alcohol before 6 a.m. allegedly stole it by force and then threw some of it at a store employee. The incident happened around 5 a.m. Sunday, at the 7-Eleven at 2001 Clarendon Blvd in Courthouse. An “unknown male suspect entered into the...
staffordsheriff.com
Drinking, Texting, and Driving Arrest
Stafford man arrested after texting and driving in North Stafford leads to serious crash. On Saturday, August 6th, 2022 at approximately 10:37 p.m. deputies responded to an auto accident on Winding Creek Road near Winding Creek Elementary School. The driver, Jarred Bennett, 23, of Stafford took his eyes off the road in order to respond to a text. In that moment, Bennett hit a ditch, and a tree.
Man dies in suspected drowning accident, Prince William County Police investigating
Prince William County Police Department is currently investigating after a man was found dead in a suspected drowning incident in Dumfries over the weekend.
Police searching for missing ‘endangered’ Virginia woman
The Prince William County Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing endangered adult.
Upper Marlboro man sentenced to 50 years for fiancé's murder
An Upper Marlboro man will spend 50-years behind bars for the September 2021 murder of his fiancé outside their home on Cecily Court.
NBC Washington
Missing 80-Year-Old Man Found
The Prince George’s County Police Department has located a missing 80-year-old man. The man was last seen in the intersection of Heatherwick Court and Heather Wick Drive in Clinton, Maryland at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. He was described as a Hispanic male, 5'8" tall and 120 pounds. He was...
fredericksburg.today
Happy Birthday Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office!
On August 7, 1722 Sheriff William Bledsoe was appointed as the first Sheriff of Spotsylvania County. There has been a total of 76 Sheriff’s appointed since the inception of the Sheriff’s Office. As we celebrate the 300th anniversary, Sheriff Roger Harris has provided all personnel with commemorative 300th anniversary badges and challenge coins to celebrate this milestone!
mocoshow.com
Suspect in Custody After Being Found With BB Gun Following ‘Suspicious Situation’ at Gaithersburg Target
Per Gaithersburg Police: Detectives from the Gaithersburg Police Department – Investigative Section investigated a suspicious situation that occurred at the Target located at 25 Grand Corner Avenue in Gaithersburg. On Saturday, August 6, 2022 at approximately 8:17 p.m, officers from the Gaithersburg Police Department and Montgomery County Police Department...
NBC Washington
Lawmakers Urge Drivers to Watch Speed After Deadly Crash Killed 2 Virginia Students
As a new school year draws near, lawmakers are pleading with drivers to slow down, and some jurisdictions are going as far as putting up new signage and enforcement to make sure the roads are more safe. Just a few months ago, two Oakton High School students were killed because...
WTOP
Police identify man killed in Northeast DC shooting
D.C. Police have identified a man killed during a shooting near the Kelly Miller Recreational Center in Northeast D.C. In a statement, officers said the shooting happened in the 300 block of 50th Street NE after midnight Sunday. Police said they located Adrian Mack, 31, of Greenbelt, Maryland, with an...
NBC Washington
4 Minors Arrested After Police Chase Ends in Crash in Southeast DC
Four minors were arrested after a police chase ended in a crash between a car and a bus in Southeast D.C. on Sunday, authorities said. At around 8:15 a.m., Prince George’s County police said they saw a carjacked vehicle around the 6200 block of Oxon Hill Road in Maryland. They believe the car had been stolen around 2:50 a.m.
Family holds vigil remembering Special Police Officer Maurica Manyan who was fatally shot by retired DC lieutenant
BELTSVILLE, Md. — Maurica Manyan's friends and family members gathered around a makeshift altar on a basketball court at Beltsville North Park just three days after the 25-year-old library police officer was killed following a training at the Anacostia Library in Southeast D.C. Attendees were asked to bring white...
WTOP
1 dead in Prince George’s Co. shooting, police say
Prince George’s County Police said that one man was killed in a fatal parking lot shooting in Coral Hills, Maryland, near the District’s border. Police said it happened after 6 p.m. in the 4100 block of Southern Avenue. Officers said they found an adult male suffering from a...
WATCH: Thieves steal catalytic converter in front of home
On Friday, July 29, 2022, at 4:37 a.m., two men appeared at a Congress Drive home with a jack and power tools, lifted a vehicle parked in the homes driveway, and stole the catalytic converter.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia State Police seeking public help locating vehicle in Fauquier County hit-and-run
Virginia State Police is seeking the public’s assistance with identifying one of the two vehicles that struck a pedestrian Saturday in Fauquier County. Senior Trooper D. Mabie is investigating the crash that occurred at 11:20 p.m. at the intersection of Route 29 (James Madison Hwy) and Route 28 (Catlett Rd).
WUSA
1 person killed, 2 injured in Prince George's County shooting
22 year-old Robert Earl Price was fatally shot in PG county, and two others were injured. Police are still searching for the gunman.
'Old man bandit arrested,' robbed several banks dating back to 1977
Police have arrested the 67-year-old Frederick man who they say has robbed several banks in the Maryland area.
