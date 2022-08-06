ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Chicago Med’ Fans Are Brutally Honest About Connor and Robin

By Joe Rutland
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jrn2T_0h7SpKRv00

Much like many soap operas that you will find on TV, Chicago Med knows how to include romance in good storylines. One such romance happened between Connor and Robin. The twosome, which was on the show at one time, drew fans into their lives. Well, those same fans have some thoughts about the couple. They would not mind seeing them come back to Gaffney at some point. For some of them, next season would be good enough. Still, don’t hold your breath about these actors returning as their beloved characters.

Mekia Cox played Dr. Robin Charles while Colin Donnell appeared as Dr. Connor Rhodes. They are no longer on Chicago Med but their pairing remains near and dear to fans’ hearts. When you have such a passionate love connection happening, it tugs on their heartstrings then, now, and forever. We did find out that Robin went through surgery for a brain tumor.

‘Chicago Med’ Fans Aren’t Shy About This Couple

While Rhodes still loved her, it was not enough for Robin to keep working at Gaffney. She ended things between them and ultimately moved on out of Chicago. Robin’s father is Dr. Daniel Charles, played by Oliver Platt, who is the Director of Psychiatry there. Donnell and his Rhodes also would leave the series, too.

But these Chicago Med fans do not hold back in their thoughts and desires around Connor and Robin. A thread on Reddit asked fans to rate the relationship, or “ship” for short. A majority of them voted for “The ship is okay.” But a good chunk added their upward votes for “I love the ship.” One fan wrote, “Deserved better! If they’d ever want to come back, I’d love to see that they found their way back to each other and got back together :)”.

Another Redditor added, “They needed to do that ship so much better. They made a great couple and even supported her through her mental health crisis.” It was originally thought that Robin might have been suffering from schizophrenia before getting her correct diagnosis. Yet her father would be the one to figure out a correct diagnosis for his daughter. Will this couple really get back together? It’s something these fans would like to see a whole lot. Chicago Med remains one of the most popular of the numerous primetime dramas on NBC. Fans know that it comes on Wednesday nights as part of the One Chicago franchise of Dick Wolf shows. If you are looking for Pratt to return and play his role, then he’ll be there. Look for the drama to pick up this season at Gaffney once again. There always is something going down on the show.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’ Fans Predict a Season 11 Pregnancy Reveal for This Character

We saw handfuls of exciting, adrenaline-pumping fire calls during Chicago Fire‘s 10th season. However, many of the main storylines, especially toward the season’s end, surrounded the crew’s romantic endeavors. For weeks, we followed the steamy development between Paramedic Field Chief Evan Hawkins and 51’s Violet Mikami. Viewers also watched what seems to be a painfully slow crumble between Sylvie Brett and the now-departed character Matt Casey. Topping it all off, the Chicago Fire season 10 finale served up one of the most memorable wedding events we’ve witnessed in 10 years of One Chicago. Now, we must await the NBC drama’s return on September 21st. In the meantime, fans are predicting one of Firehouse 51’s current couples will welcome a new baby.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

How old is Jay Halstead on Chicago PD?

Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) is a cop who always seemed wise beyond his years. He brings a sense of morality and quiet strength to Chicago PD, which can often put him at odds with his boss, Hank Voight (Jason Beghe). Is Halstead’s actually wisdom beyond his years? Is it...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oliver Platt
Person
Colin Donnell
Person
Dick Wolf
Person
Mekia Cox
Person
Robin
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Why Did Cote De Pablo Leave?

For 19 years, the police television series NCIS has captivated audiences. Not to mention, it gave CBS a hit show with 435 episodes in total. With such a long history, NCIS did more than create a loyal fan base as the show received 27 awards throughout its run. But while fans love the show, there are some interesting moments and characters that left them wondering exactly what happened behind the scenes. One of those moments came after Cote de Pablo joined the show in Season 3 as Special Agent Ziva David.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’s New Character Is Also a ‘Chicago PD’ Alum

It won’t be long before the hit TV crime drama series Law & Order: SVU hits the airwaves for its 24th season, along with a variety of other popular prime time shows. And, fans know that the SVU premiere is going to be a big one as the show’s 23rd season wrapped up with Mariska Hargitay’s character, Captain Olivia Benson poised to make a big decision regarding her former partner, Chris Meloni’s Elliot Stabler.
CHICAGO, IL
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: What Did Tony DiNozzo Whisper To Ziva Back in Season 10?

NCIS fans have always wondered one question: what did Tony DiNozzo whisper to Ziva at the airport?. Back in Season 10, one of the most poignant moments of the love story between Tony and Ziva occurred. Tony Dinozzo (Michael Weatherly) and Ziva David (Cote de Pablo) never get together during NCIS‘ run. However, the two agents gave viewers plenty of memorable moments.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: This Guest Actor Is Now a Bona Fide Movie Star

Jessica Rothe has slowly ascended the Hollywood hierarchy. The actress played starring roles in Mary + Jane, Happy Death Day, and Utopia. She boasts 387K followers on Instagram. However, before landing roles that vaulted her to more fame, she started out landing smaller parts. She once played the role of...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Med#Mental Health
Outsider.com

Olivia Newton-John’s Daughter Chloe Lattanzi Posts Heartbreaking Photo Tribute to Late Mother

Chloe Lattanzi used a series of photos to show her love for her mother, Olivia Newton-John, the superstar singer/actress who died Monday at age 73. Chloe was Newton-John’s only child. And the mother-daughter were close, with Chloe even choosing her mom’s career path. They recorded a duet together in early 2021. Chloe didn’t use words to remember her mother. Rather, she allowed the sentimental photos to express her pride, but heartbreak.
CANCER
Outsider.com

‘Days of Our Lives’ Leaving NBC, But You Can Still Watch It: Here’s How

After 57 years on the TV airwaves, the residents of Salem on the iconic serial soap opera Days Of Our Lives are moving to Peacock. This news comes after the announcement that the popular soap is leaving its longtime home on NBC. In a Wednesday announcement, the NBC network announced this major change as Days Of Our Lives heads into the streaming genre, airing exclusively on the popular platform.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’: Is Eamonn Walker Returning for Season 11?

Chicago Fire star Eamonn Walker has portrayed Chief Wallace Boden since 2012. Starting in 2014, Walker starred as Boden in the other Chicago shows: Chicago Med and Chicago PD. If Walker were to not return to the show, the show would be unrecognizable. In previous seasons, storylines have led fans to believe Boden may depart Firehouse 51.
TV SERIES
The Boot

‘The Voice’ Singer Nolan Neal Dead at 41

Nashville-based singer-songwriter Nolan Neal has died. The 41-year-old former contestant on both The Voice and America's Got Talent was found dead in his apartment on Monday (July 18). Neal first came into the American spotlight during Season 11 of The Voice (2016), when he won a spot on Adam Levine's...
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Bridget Moynahan Shares Another Drop-Dead Gorgeous Photo

Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan has been sharing a number of photos from a recent photoshoot and they are simply outstanding. Moynahan put up one more from her time with makeup artist and photographer Tina Turnbow. Turnbow is the founder of The Bare Magazine, which showed off Moynahan’s photos. This is another photo from that time with Turnbow and it’s pretty solid and gorgeous. See what you think when taking a look at her here.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Announces the Death of His Beloved Dog, Lumpy

Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg usually shares upbeat messages on social media but Wednesday was not one of those days. In fact, the actor and musician is letting the world know that his beloved dog Lumpy has died. Wahlberg, who plays Detective Danny Reagan in the CBS police drama, wrote a lengthy, touching note. Fans would fill up the comments section with condolences and well wishes upon reading Wahlberg’s post. He included some photos and videos of Lumpy for all of us to see.
PETS
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

535K+
Followers
57K+
Post
199M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy