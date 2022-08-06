ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

"I Discovered It After I Inherited My Grandmother's Handwritten Recipe Book": People Are Sharing Their "I'll Never Tell" Cooking Secret Weapons

By Hannah Loewentheil
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gkGUG_0h7Sm2y700

Chances are you have a family recipe or favorite recipe that holds a special place in your heart. But what happens when you realize that dish contains a secret you never suspected? People from the BuzzFeed Community and the r/Cooking subreddit are sharing the surprising cooking secrets they've learned to be true, which have since rocked their culinary worlds.

1. "My grandma always showed up to holidays with her special cheese dip and told us it was a special family recipe. Two years ago, my mom finally gave me the recipe. I found out it’s just Rotel dip."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31sqD2_0h7Sm2y700

u/rosiegirl8903

Lauripatterson / Getty Images

2. "I worked in a high-end restaurant that was well-known for its cheesecake. It was just cream cheese and marshmallow fluff blended together, then placed in store-bought graham cracker crusts."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vgJLV_0h7Sm2y700

—u/Busker12

Pjohnson1 / Getty Images

3. "The spinach dip recipe on the Knorr vegetable soup mix packet is my secret weapon. People always ask for the recipe whenever I make it. They look shocked when I tell them to go to the grocery store and buy the soup mix to discover the recipe."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43XCkf_0h7Sm2y700

OpossumLover

Sarah Heinitz / Getty Images/iStockphoto

4. "My grandmother is from Italy, and people always assume she must make delicious, authentic Italian food. Turns out our 'family sauce recipe' is super basic and not unique at all. Anyone could make it. What makes it good is practice and just letting it simmer all day."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZeOYH_0h7Sm2y700

u/IrrawaddyWoman

Saibal / Getty Images

5. "I begged my grandma for her brownie recipe, and she finally gave in. It's Betty Crocker super fudge, but she mixes in the fudge packet instead of putting it on top. All these years, and I'm just realizing my favorite treat came from a box."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ySu7u_0h7Sm2y700

kalynw4089c6427

Mint Images / Getty Images/Mint Images RF

6. "My secret fudge recipe that's been under lock and key for decades is literally just melting chocolate chips and dumping condensed sweetened milk in. Everyone in my family thinks I'm this pro fudge maker."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J986p_0h7Sm2y700

u/Addicted_to_Nature

Istetiana / Getty Images

7. "For decades, I thought my grandmother's pumpkin pie was homemade and the best I'd ever had. Nope, just the recipe from the back of the Libby's canned pumpkin!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wY3L3_0h7Sm2y700

sloanc4d2ee5e38

Jamie Grill / Getty Images/Tetra images RF

8. "My wife came back from Norway and told me about how she fell in love with a magic spice that made everything taste amazing. We searched for it everywhere. It's MSG. A sprinkling of MSG powder can really elevate a dish. People can be so afraid of it because they've been fed misinformation about its health effects. So, unless a guest specifically mentions an allergy, I'll keep adding MSG to my food without telling anyone."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4exTxq_0h7Sm2y700

u/chasing-the-sun

Kinga Krzeminska / Getty Images

9. "Everyone thinks I make the best of the best chocolate chip cookies. I just follow the recipe on the back of the Tollhouse chocolate chip bag to the letter."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vxSvT_0h7Sm2y700

u/countessvonfangbang

Sara Showalter / Getty Images

10. "I begged my grandmother for her banana pudding recipe, and now people beg me to make it. It's the recipe from the back of the Nilla wafer box."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gc34i_0h7Sm2y700

u/knave2none

Veselovaelena / Getty Images/iStockphoto

11. "My boyfriend is always amazed at how my scrambled eggs taste so good. He’s convinced I have magical scrambling powers. I finally realized he doesn’t know I use a lot of butter, and I feel like I can’t reveal it now."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XIe9x_0h7Sm2y700

u/what_the_a

Karpenkovdenis / Getty Images/iStockphoto

12. "My snickerdoodle recipe is a family favorite. Everyone loves them. In reality, they are chunks of Pillsbury sugar cookie dough, rolled in cinnamon and sugar. It's stupid easy, but I will never tell."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vLNL4_0h7Sm2y700

u/blossomteacher

Samantha Stapley / Getty Images

13. "We had a recipe for oyster dressing that was like family lore when I was a kid. My first Thanksgiving away from the family I called my aunt for the recipe with pen and paper in hand. Her secret: 'Take a box of stuffing and throw in a can of oysters.' It weirdly never tasted as good after that conversation."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LwysQ_0h7Sm2y700

u/J3ssicaR4bbit

Evan Kissner / Getty Images

14. "My mom made the BEST banana bread when I was growing up, and later told me she was using the recipe on the back of the Gold Medal Flour. It comes out delicious every time!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rzWu0_0h7Sm2y700

eternalradness

Halfdark / Getty Images/fStop

15. "On the back of the Crisco vegetable shortening label, there's a recipe for oatmeal cranberry cookies. Even people who claim to hate oatmeal cookies always tell me that my 'homemade' version is the only one that they'll eat."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RjTSm_0h7Sm2y700

christinakim90ml

Nightanddayimages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

16. "My grandma’s 'secret' fudge recipe is the one on the back of the marshmallow fluff jar."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nslkE_0h7Sm2y700

u/treereenee

Mikroman6 / Getty Images

17. "I inherited my grandmother's cookbooks when she died, which are all handwritten recipes. That's when I learned that her famous baked beans start with, well... a can of baked beans."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EzWPW_0h7Sm2y700

u/HuntingIvy

Hendrik Sulaiman / Getty Images/EyeEm

18. "I received my grandmother's recipe box, and I was so excited. Then I realized it was almost exclusively the clippings from the back label of quick-cook foods."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hio2E_0h7Sm2y700

u/anotterloveswater

Jamie Atlas / Getty Images/Tetra images RF

19. "I have a friend who is a baker. Turns out she just adds sour cream to boxed cake mix."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0izFU1_0h7Sm2y700

u/frenchi_love

Catherin Watkins / Getty Images/EyeEm

20. "My 'secret recipe' for green bean casserole is literally the recipe from the back of the French's fried onion box, with bacon and grilled onions added. It’s a hit every year."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08GW9g_0h7Sm2y700

—u/RangerDangerfield

Rudisill / Getty Images/iStockphoto

21. "My beloved chocolate cake is from the recipe on the back of the Hershey's cocoa mix box. People love it every single time I make it!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41GtGE_0h7Sm2y700

u/donac

Ali Majdfar / Getty Images

22. "I knew this old lady who was famous for her biscuits. One day, a restaurant asked her to make their biscuits, and as a result, they started doing very well (always selling out of biscuits). Everyone knew her biscuits had Bisquick in them, but no one knew her exact recipe. Turns out, she had been using the recipe on the back of the box!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ozNZM_0h7Sm2y700

Madikbee

Sergio Amiti / Getty Images

23. "My mom makes the most amazing chocolate chip cookies. I finally asked her where her recipe came from, assuming it was passed down by my grandmother or something. She tells me it's the Toll House recipe. I. WAS. FLOORED."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c62jz_0h7Sm2y700

―Samantha C. Sullivan, Facebook

Enrique DÃƒÂ­az / Getty Images

24. "After my grandmother passed, there was some fight back and forth over her pecan pie recipe. Turns out it was on the back of the Karo syrup bottle the whole time."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0up0iZ_0h7Sm2y700

u/Heyladyerin

Wanwisa Hernandez / Getty Images/EyeEm

25. "If I cook anything that requires breadcrumbs, I use chicken flavored Stove Top stuffing in their place. I also use them as mini croutons in my salads."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u4ifE_0h7Sm2y700

u/Liakela

Norbert Kamil Kowaczek / Getty Images/EyeEm

26. "Whenever I'm making a cheese sauce, I add a piece of processed cheese like Kraft singles. It basically turns it into Velveeta. It’s revolutionized my homemade mac 'n' cheese game."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zMsLD_0h7Sm2y700

u/Rhenor

Sara Seaberry / Getty Images/iStockphoto

So, what's a surprising cooking secret or recipe hack that has made you say, " Woa, I didn't expect that." Tell us in the comments below!

Comments / 1

Related
Mashed

Why Rachael Ray Skips Vegetable Oil In A Boxed Cake Mix

Boxed cake mixes were born of convenience and continue to be a popular pantry staple today. There are about as many opinions on how to elevate the finished products using the mixes as there are varieties on grocery store shelves, too. Cook's Illustrated says P. Duff and Sons started selling...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recipe Book#Cooking#Stuffing Recipe#My Secret#Food Drink#The Buzzfeed Community#Rotel#Italian
Distractify

Bride Cancels Wedding Last Minute After Seeing Video of Groom’s "Inappropriate” Bachelor Party

As a species, human beings are capable of some pretty weird things, especially when you compare our cultural rituals/customs against those of other animals. There's an argument to be made that the idea of marriage and how we go about it is a convoluted practice at best and one that becomes even stranger when you account for all of the other traditions associated with it.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Tracey Folly

Woman humiliated when she thanks a man for offering to pay for her lunch and learns that's not what he said at all

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I worked long hours at a liquor store and occasionally treated myself to lunch, which I'd order from the pizza shop next door. I didn't get an actual break where I could leave the building. So I'd phone the pizza shop and order a sandwich. Then an employee from the pizza shop would walk across the parking lot to deliver my sub and collect the payment.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
OK! Magazine

'The Queen HATES Meghan': Dying Monarch 'Will Never Forgive' Harry, Sensational New Report Claims

Even though Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a trip to the U.K. in April to visit Queen Elizabeth, it seems like the matriarch is still less than pleased with her grandson's wife. "Her Majesty believes Meghan and her publicity-obsessed antics pose a real threat to the monarchy," a senior courtier reveals. "As she faces her final days, Elizabeth detests this self-centered newcomer for tearing Harry from his family to start a new life together in America. The truth is it's the Hollywood life Meghan always dreamed of for herself — and Harry is her meal ticket.""I'm told the Queen...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Here's The Reason Why Blueberries Are Being Pulled From Stores Like Walmart Immediately, Yikes!

Blueberries are perhaps one of the best fruits to snack on, especially during the summer. Aside from its sweet and refreshing taste, this particular fruit packed with antioxidants offers a plethora of health benefits. In an article published by the Cleveland Clinic, blueberries are full of vitamins and minerals, can help manage cholesterol, regulate blood sugar, and potentially lower blood pressure. As a matter of fact, when it comes to skincare, NYC-based celebrity cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Paul Jarrod Frank shares that it can even “prevent collagen loss.” However, if you just purchased some frozen blueberries from the grocery store (ex. Walmart), it’s best if you double check these fruits once again.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

Mother of wild-haired toddler who's one of 100 people in the world with 'uncombable hair syndrome' says she'll be sad when her daughter grows out of it and loses her distinctive locks

The mother of a toddler with a rare condition called 'uncombable hair syndrome' says she will be sad when her daughter grows out of the condition. Charlotte Davis, 28, from Great Blakenham in Suffolk, appeared on This Morning today to discuss her 18-month-old daughter Layla's condition, which has earned her nicknames like Boris Johnson and Albert Einstein.
KIDS
RadarOnline

Secret Olivia Took To Her Grave: Newton-John Hired PI Who Told Her Ex-Lover Faked His Death, But ‘Grease’ Star Stopped Searching For Him Because She ‘Knew That Is What He Wanted’

Olivia Newton-John will go to her grave knowing the truth about her ex-boyfriend: he faked his disappearance—and she knew it all along.While many believe Patrick McDermott accidentally drowned while on a boating trip, Radar can reveal the Grease actress' main squeeze didn't go missing-in-action nearly two decades ago.Olivia was said to have been left distraught, but in truth she knew he was "found" years later — after she was already married to John Easterling."Olivia hired private investigators and became super close with Patrick's ex-wife," a source said. "She came to learn Patrick staged his disappearance. But she never went looking...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

2 Restaurant Chains We Said Goodbye To So Far in 2022—Say It Ain't So!

Nothing beats the feeling of eating at a restaurant. Fast food or not, it’s almost always a unique experience whenever you get the chance to try meals outside the comfort of your own home—or kitchen. However, the sad reality is some places don’t always last forever. Along the way, certain factors come into play and affect the operation of these brands.
RESTAURANTS
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy