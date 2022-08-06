ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

Victim of hit-and-run near Palm Springs airport dies; police seek help finding driver

By Andrew L. John, Palm Springs Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dfKM8_0h7Sm15O00

A man who was injured last month in a hit-and-run at the intersection of Ramon Road and El Placer, just south of Palm Springs International Airport, has died, the Palm Springs Police Department said Saturday. Officers are seeking the public's help in finding the vehicle involved.

The name of the victim was not released.

The incident happened around 3:04 a.m. on Friday, July 29. Palm Springs police found the man on the ground bleeding. However, he was responsive and was treated by EMS personnel at the scene. After he was transported to an area hospital, the victim was found to have internal injuries and was admitted for surgery. He later succumbed to his injuries.

Police received a report from someone who heard the collision, then saw a small, dark, two-door vehicle leaving the scene and heading westbound, toward downtown Palm Springs. The vehicle was believed to be a newer Honda Civic.

Calls to Palm Springs police Saturday morning seeking additional information were not immediately returned.

Police are asking that any witnesses or anyone with knowledge of the incident contact the Traffic Division at (760) 323-8125. Anonymous information can be provided to Crime Stoppers at (760) 347-7867.

More: Driver arrested after high speed chase on I-10 Wednesday morning

More: Police arrest suspect in Friday night Desert Hot Springs stabbing on SunLine bus

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Victim of hit-and-run near Palm Springs airport dies; police seek help finding driver

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Police search for suspect that killed man in Palm Springs hit-and-run crash

A man who was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash late last month has died from his injuries, according to the Palm Springs Police Department. On July 29, officers responded to the scene of the crash at the intersection of Ramon Road and El Placer in Palm Springs around 3:00 a.m. and found a man The post Police search for suspect that killed man in Palm Springs hit-and-run crash appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
mynewsla.com

Charges Expected Against Man Who Allegedly Killed Riverside Resident

Felony charges are expected to be filed Tuesday against a man suspected of gunning down a 38-year-old Riverside resident during an attack in Moreno Valley. Jerome Roy Jackson, 33, of Fontana was arrested Saturday following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the slaying of Jason Williams. Jackson was...
RIVERSIDE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palm Springs, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Accidents
City
Palm Springs, CA
Palm Springs, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTLA

Freeway crash-landing caught on video in Riverside County

A small plane made a crash landing and burst into flames on the 91 Freeway in Riverside County Tuesday afternoon in a dramatic incident that was captured on video. Fortunately, no one was hurt. The crash-landing happened at 12:31 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of the freeway near Lincoln Avenue, according to the California Highway […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
thepalmspringspost.com

Victim of hit and run succumbs to injuries; police seek witnesses

A man injured in a hit-and-run crash near Palm Springs International Airport in late July has died, police said Saturday. The collision was reported at about 3 a.m. July 29 at the intersection of Ramon Road and El Placer, according to the Palm Springs Police Department. When officers arrived at...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Police arrest suspect for weekend murder in Coachella

One man is dead and a woman is behind bars after a shooting in Coachella on Sunday.  According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department around 4:48 AM, deputies from the Thermal Station responded to a home in the 84-000 block of Fiesta Road in reference to a shooting. Deputies arrived and located a man with The post Police arrest suspect for weekend murder in Coachella appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Hot Springs#Traffic Accident#El Placer#Ems#Honda#The Traffic Division
mynewsla.com

Man Shot to Death Near Nuevo

A 57-year-old man was shot to death just south of Nuevo, but it was unclear Tuesday whether any suspects had been identified. Darryl Williams of Romoland was gunned down about 2 p.m. Monday in the 24300 block of Gunther Road, near Mountain Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
NUEVO, CA
KTLA

Hemet man arrested for allegedly killing elderly mother

A 57-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his elderly mother last week at a home in Hemet, according to the Hemet Police Department. Ricardo Tucker was arrested after his 81-year-old mother, Lee Tucker, was found dead inside a home with “visible assault injuries.” Police initially responded for a request of a welfare check […]
HEMET, CA
redlandscommunitynews.com

Redlands teen working to become a dentist dies in car crash

Joshua Michael Jizmejian, a 19-year-old Redlands resident, died in a car crash on Interstate 10 west of the Yucaipa Boulevard around 10 p.m. Wednesday, July 27. He died in a collision between a red Subaru, and a gray semi-truck, the California Highway Patrol reports. Officers from the CHP’s San Bernardino...
REDLANDS, CA
z1077fm.com

SUSPECTED YUCCA VALLEY BURGLAR IN CUSTODY

A man suspected of burglarizing a Yucca Valley home was arrested on Saturday (August 6) morning. County Sheriff’s responded to a report of a burglary in the 59000 block of Williams Lane and determined that a burglary had occurred. Sheriff’s say that their investigation of the incident led them to identify Andrew Gonzalez Castaneda, a 40 year-old resident of Coachella, as a suspect. Castaneda was arrested for burglary and two outstanding warrants and booked into the Morongo Basin Jail with bail set at $450,000.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
crimevoice.com

Surveillance and Social Media Posts Lead to Felony Arraignment of San Bernardino Mechanic Accused of Workers’ Compensation Fraud

Originally Published by: The California Department of Insurance Website:. “SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. – Richard James McGee, 47, of San Bernardino, was arraigned today on two felony counts of workers’ compensation insurance fraud after a Department of Insurance investigation found he allegedly misrepresented injuries to his employer in order to receive over $30,000 in undeserved disability payments.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside County Sheriff’s Department expects rise in demand for active shooter training

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department is seeing growing demand for active shooter training from our local governments. "We intend to put this on for our contract partners, our community groups, and our schools and that is all being orchestrated right now," said Captain Dean Agnoletto at the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. He noted the department The post Riverside County Sheriff’s Department expects rise in demand for active shooter training appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Authorities raid illegal cockfighting ring in Jurupa Valley

A cockfighting ring in Riverside County was shut down Friday night after authorities raided it. Riverside County Sheriffs Department deputies and Animal Services officers broke up the fighting ring just after midnight. The cockfighting was taking place on the 5900 block of Troth Street in Jurupa Valley.Deputies found out about what was going after receiving reports of loud and large event.Around 150 birds were involved in the cockfighting ring and more than 200 people were present at the ring when authorities arrived. Majority of the people at the scene fled immediately after authorities arrived.One man claimed ownership to the 143 birds and was charged with misdemeanor for possession of fighting blades that were attached to the birds. Sheriff deputies and Animal Service officers "humanely euthanized" the birds, a process that lasted until 6 a.m. on Saturday.Animal Services said that the birds were euthanized because they are not sustainable pets.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
police1.com

Video: Las Vegas shop owner fights back, stabs robber

LAS VEGAS — Last week, an 80-year-old convenience store owner in Norco, California, shot an armed robber’s “arm off” while he entered into the store with a semi-automatic rifle. The security video went viral and the store owner’s wife had only one message to share following the incident: “Stay out of Norco, because everybody in Norco has a gun.”
NORCO, CA
KTLA

Man arrested in connection to deadly shooting in Moreno Valley

A Fontana man was arrested Saturday afternoon following a deadly shooting in Moreno Valley. The shooting happened around 12:10 p.m. in the area of Tea Rose and Blue Lupin lanes, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies arrived on scene and found 38-year-old Jason Williams of Riverside suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Despite first […]
MORENO VALLEY, CA
The Desert Sun

The Desert Sun

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
508K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Palm Springs area news from The Desert Sun newspaper in the California desert. Coachella Valley photos, obituaries and events calendar.

 http://desertsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy