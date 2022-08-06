These are the members of the Brewers Walk of Fame, including Milwaukee Braves icons

On Aug. 6, 2022, Prince Fielder will join many other Brewers luminaries in the Milwaukee Walk of Fame , an area commemorating the best in Milwaukee baseball history (the Brewers and the Braves).

Each inductee gets their own granite-shaped home plate etched into the walkways outside American Family Field, and it's been in place since the park opened in 2001.

Wisconsin media members and team executives are polled each year, and to gain election, candidates must receive 65% of the vote. Fielder received 76% .

This is a separate, more prestigious group from the Wall of Honor , which commemorates a number of players in Brewers history who meet certain career benchmarks, namely 2,000 plate appearances, 1,000 innings pitched (or 250 games), winning a major MLB award (including Hall of Fame induction) or managing a pennant winning team. Those players are also listed below.

Fielder already joined the Brewers Wall of Honor in 2018 , which honors players quickly after their careers end.

Players must be officially out of baseball for five years before they can gain induction into the Walk of Fame.

Here are those players who appear on the Milwaukee Walk of Fame.

Prince Fielder (2022)

He remains the franchise's career leader in slugging percentage and OPS, and his 230 home runs rank third all-time behind Robin Yount and Ryan Braun. He was a key part of Milwaukee's surge back to the playoffs for the first time in 26 years in 2008, then led the team back to the postseason in 2011.

Geoff Jenkins (2018)

He's in the top-10 of numerous statistical categories in Brewers history, including hits, RBIs and games played. His 212 home runs rank fourth in Milwaukee lore, and he made a number of flashy plays with his glove and arm as a corner outfielder.

Joe Adcock (2016)

Milwaukee Braves first baseman played for nearly the franchise's entire duration in Milwaukee, with the Braves from 1953-62. Hit 239 home runs in that tenure and batted .285 with an .855 OPS.

Teddy Higuera (2015)

The left-hander's 32-inning scoreless inning streak in 1987 proved to be the signature run for a man who has an argument as the best pitcher in organization history. Despite a career abbreviated by injury, he's third in Brewers history in strikeouts, shutouts and wins, and he's got the best career WAR of any Brewers pitcher.

Johnny Logan (2013)

The five-time all-star shortstop was a big part of the Milwaukee Braves' run to the 1957 World Series championship, with a home run in the series against the Yankees. He also played a central role in founding the Milwaukee Braves historical society.

Lew Burdette (2010)

Pitched for a decade with the Milwaukee Braves, recording a 3.53 ERA with 30 shutouts. He was named Most Valuable Player of the 1957 World Series (with two shutouts among three victories) and pitched a no-hitter in 1960, but he still might best be known as the pitcher who outdueled Pittsburgh's Harvey Haddix in 1959 when Haddix was perfect for 12 innings, only to see the Braves win in the 13th, 1-0.

Warren Spahn (2007)

He was already 32 when the Boston Braves moved to Milwaukee, but the left-hander remained the best pitcher of his day. He led the league in wins seven times with the Milwaukee Braves, won the 1957 Cy Young, pitched two no-hitters and started two all-star games (with nine all-star years total).

Eddie Mathews (2007)

One of the true icons of Milwaukee baseball history, Mathews played every season the Braves were in Milwaukee, earning all-star selection in nine seasons. The third baseman, with a career .896 OPS for the Braves, twice led the league in homers, twice took second in the MVP voting and appeared on the cover of the first Sports Illustrated .

John Quinn (2007)

General manager of the 1957 World Series champion Milwaukee Braves developed a litany of star talent within the organization and made shrewd trades for players like Burdette, Adcock and Red Schoendienst.

Harvey Kuenn (2005)

"Harvey's Wallbangers" emerged from the ashes of a middling 1982 team, when the organization fired Buck Rodgers as manager and hired the West Allis native on an interim basis. Kuenn, credited as a laid-back leader who allowed the Brewers sluggers to be themselves, then oversaw the only World Series qualifier in Brewers history.

Don Money (2005)

By WAR, he's the fifth best offensive player in Brewers history, with 11 seasons playing at multiple spots on the infield diamond. He made four all-star teams with Milwaukee.

Jim Gantner (2004)

Steady defensive second baseman never made an all-star team or stole the show offensively, but the Wisconsin native spent all 17 years in Milwaukee and will forever be associated with Paul Molitor and Yount as the troika that brought winning baseball to the Brewers franchise.

Gorman Thomas (2004)

Center fielder led the 1982 Brewers team in homers and still has the fifth-most in club history, with 208. He endures as one of the most popular players in club lore.

Bob Uecker (2003)

Mr. Baseball has been the voice of Brewers fans for over a half-century , and he's essentially the face of the franchise. The Milwaukee native and former Milwaukee Braves player offers a unique radio broadcasting style layered with comedy, and he's still going strong into his late 80s.

Harry Dalton (2003)

He's the general manager who turned the Milwaukee Brewers into a winner, overseeing the club from 1978-91. His numerous successes include signing Larry Hisle, trading for Rollie Fingers, Pete Vuckovich and Ted Simmons in one maneuver and acquiring Don Sutton for the 1982 postseason run.

Cecil Cooper (2002)

Authored the unforgettable go-ahead single in Game 5 of the 1982 ALCS and is among the top four players in career batting average, runs, hits and RBIs. After Yount, Molitor and Braun, he's safely arguable as the next best offensive player in Brewers history.

Allan H. 'Bud' Selig (2002)

The man who fiercely fought to bring baseball back to Milwaukee after the Braves left in 1965 became the principal owner of the Brewers in 1970. Eventually, he became the Commissioner of Baseball from 1998 to 2015.

Hank Aaron (2001)

One of the greatest to ever play the game, Aaron was an all-star every year as a Milwaukee Brave from 1955 to 1965, where he racked up 398 home runs on his way to becoming the game's all-time leader with 755. He hit his final 22 with the Brewers, returning to Milwaukee for the 1975 and 1976 seasons.

Rollie Fingers (2001)

Hall of Fame closer came to the Brewers before the 1981 season and won Cy Young and MVP that season as the Brewers made their first postseason trip ever. His injury late in 1982 will forever be a Wisconsin sports "what if." He posted a 2.54 ERA in four seasons with the Brewers at the end of his career.

Paul Molitor (2001)

"The Ignitor" fashioned a Hall of Fame career over 15 seasons in Milwaukee, where he batted .303 with an .811 OPS, including a 39-game hitting streak in 1987. A player who saw time at multiple spots on the diamond, Molitor made five all-star teams and didn't slow with age, becoming World Series MVP and a two-time all-star for Toronto in his late 30s.

Robin Yount (2001)

Inarguably the greatest player in Brewers history, a two-time MVP who first appeared on the scene as an 18-year-old shortstop in 1974 and finished his playing days as a center fielder. Played his entire 20-year career in Milwaukee, reaching the 3,000 hit milestone and earning induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame. He's the franchise's all-time leader in games played, hits, runs, doubles, triples and RBIs.

Brewers Wall of Honor (aside from those also on Walk of Fame)

The Wall of Honor honors those in Brewers history with 2,000 plate appearances, 1,000 innings (or 250 games) pitched, or winners of major awards such as MVP, Cy Young, Reliever of the Year, Rookie of the Year or Hall of Fame induction. For managers, anyone to manage a pennant winning team makes the cut.

Jerry Augustine. Wisconsin native spent entire career in Milwaukee from 1975-84, right-hander had 4.23 ERA. Became Brewers broadcaster.

Sal Bando. Third baseman played in Milwaukee from 1977-81 after decorated career in Oakland, then became Brewers GM.

Chris Bosio. Pitcher from 1986-92 posted a 2.95 ERA in 1989 and 3.76 for his Brewers tenure.

Ryan Braun. All-time home run leader in Brewers history, won 2007 Rookie of the Year and 2011 MVP and played entire career with Milwaukee from 2007-20.

John Briggs. Outfielder played from 1971-75, posted .799 OPS in Milwaukee and received MVP votes in 1973.

Jeromy Burnitz. Slugged 165 home runs with Milwaukee from 1996-2001 and started the 1999 all-star game.

Mike Caldwell. Took second in the 1978 Cy Young voting and won two World Series games pitching with the 1982 team. Franchise-record 81 complete games.

Bill Castro. Pitched with Brewers from 1974-80, posting a 2.96 ERA, then served as Brewers bullpen or pitching coach from 1992-2009.

Jeff Cirillo . Third baseman's .307 batting average still the best in Brewers history. All-star played from 1994-99 with Milwaukee then again in 2005-06.

Jim Colborn. Pitcher from 1972-76 made the 1973 all-star team and received Cy Young votes. Owns a career 3.65 ERA with Milwaukee.

Craig Counsell. Infielder played for his hometown Brewers in 2004 and from 2007-11, then became a front-office executive and manager in 2015; he now has more wins than any Brewers skipper in club history.

Chuck Crim. Reliever from 1987-91 posted a 3.47 ERA with Milwaukee and racked up 42 career saves.

Rob Deer. Known for his 137 home runs, including an unforgettable one on Easter Sunday in 1987. Played for the Brewers from 1986-90.

Cal Eldred. Rookie of the Year contender in 1992 led the league in innings a year later, though his career was sidetracked by injury. Still made 169 career starts with Brewers.

Mike Fetters . Reliever from 1992-97 posted a 2.99 ERA and 79 saves.

Yovani Gallardo. Starter from 2007-14 was a 2010 all-star and key part of 2008 and 2011 postseason runs. Career 3.69 ERA with five opening-day starts.

Carlos Gómez. Gold Glove center fielder played from 2010-15, earning MVP votes in his back-to-back all-star seasons of 2013 and 2014.

Moose Haas. Long-tenured starter from 1976-85 was key part of 1982 rotation and posted 4.03 ERA in his decade.

Bill Hall. Multi-positional player hit unforgettable Mother's Day home run and 102 overall in his tenure from 2002-09.

Darryl Hamilton. Center fielder played in Milwaukee from 1988-95, racking up 109 stolen bases.

J.J. Hardy. Shortstop from 2005-09 was a 2007 all-star and starter on the 2008 playoff qualifier. Posted a .751 OPS and was traded for another Wall of Honor inductee, Gómez.

Corey Hart . Lanky outfielder from 2004-12 made two all-star teams and belted 154 home runs, plus 83 stolen base.

Trevor Hoffman. Hall of Famer pitched from 2009-2010 but became the first pitcher to record 600 career saves while playing for Milwaukee and made the 2009 all-star team.

John Jaha. Slugging first baseman from 1992-98 hit 105 home runs in Milwaukee and posted an OPS of .824.

Sixto Lezcano. Outfielder from 1974-80 hit a memorable walk-off grand slam in the 1980 opener and swatted 102 career home runs with Brewers.

Pat Listach . Rookie of the Year in 1992 stole 112 bases in his five years with Milwaukee.

Mark Loretta. Versatile infielder played from 1995-2002 and owned a .740 OPS.

Jonathan Lucroy. Two-time all-star catcher set single-season franchise record with 53 doubles in 2014. Part of 2011 division champion.

Dave May. Center fielder from 1970-74 made the 1973 all-star team.

Bob McClure. Pitcher from 1977-86 has 73 career starts but also 129 games finished, with 12 complete games and 34 saves. Part of the 1982 World Series run.

Doug Melvin. General manager from 2002-15 brought playoff baseball back to Milwaukee for first time in 26 years with 2008 wild-card team and 2011 Central champion.

Charlie Moore. Catcher and outfielder from 1973-86 perhaps best known for his defensive plays during the 1982 postseason but played a whopping 14 years in Milwaukee.

Jaime Navarro. Pitcher from 1989-94 and again in 2000 posted 24 complete games with Brewers and 4.44 ERA.

Dave Nilsson. All-star in 1999 played catcher and served as designated hitter. Career .284 hitter with .817 OPS from 1992-99.

Ben Oglivie. Outfielder from 1978-86 had a starring role for the 1982 World Series qualifier and made three all-star teams with Milwaukee, posting an .806 OPS.

Dan Plesac. Reliever made three all-star teams and posted 3.21 ERA from 1986-92; his 133 saves remain a club record.

Darrell Porter . Catcher from 1971-76 made an all-star team but will be remembered as the World Series MVP for the Cardinals in 1982, Milwaukee's lone appearance.

Francisco Rodriguez. Acquired for the 2011 playoff push, K-Rod stayed with the Brewers until 2015, posting a 2.91 ERA with 95 saves.

Ken Sanders. Pitched from 1970-72, led the league with 31 saves and 1.91 ERA in 1971 and has a 2.21 ERA in Milwaukee overall.

Bill Schroeder. Catcher from 1983-88 became a team broadcaster in 1994 and has remained in the role ever since.

George Scott. First baseman from 1972-76 made an all-star team and won five Gold Gloves before getting dealt to Boston for Cecil Cooper.

Kevin Seitzer. All-star third baseman played from 1992-96 and batted .300 with a .798 OPS.

Richie Sexson. Two-time all-star belted 133 home runs and posted .902 OPS during his tenure from 2000-03.

Ben Sheets. Short list of greatest pitchers in organization history pitched from 2001-08, making four all-star teams (one start) with a 3.72 ERA. Made six opening-day starts.

Ted Simmons. Hall of Famer joined Brewers in 1981 season and stayed through 1985, arriving for the first two postseason appearances in club history.

Jim Slaton. Pitched in Milwaukee from 1971-77 and again from 1979-83 and is franchise's all-time leader in wins (117). Traded for Ben Oglivie in for 1978 season, then came back to Milwaukee and pitched for World Series qualifier. Made three opening-day starts.

BJ Surhoff. Former No. 1 overall draft selection served as Brewers catcher from 1987-95, hitting 194 doubles.

Don Sutton. Hall of Famer joined Brewers in stretch run of 1982 season and delivered in a huge way. Stayed until 1984 and posted 3.86 ERA.

Bill Travers. Pitcher from 1974-80 was an all-star in 1976 and owned a 3.99 ERA.

José Valentín . Shortstop from 1992-99 hit 90 homers and had a .744 OPS, plus 78 stolen bases.

Greg Vaughn. Left fielder from 1989-96 made two all-star teams and finished with 169 home runs and a .792 OPS.

Fernando Viña. Second baseman from 1995-99 made one all-star team and batted .296.

Pete Vuckovich. Pitcher from 1981-83 and again from 85-86 was a big key for the 1982 World Series qualifier, winning the Cy Young award that season.

Rickie Weeks. Former No. 2 overall pick played from 2005-14 in Milwaukee, making an all-star team and belting 148 home runs with 126 stolen bases.

Bill Wegman. Two-time opening day starter pitched his entire career in Milwaukee from 1985-95, posting a 4.16 ERA.

Bob Wickman . Wisconsin native pitched for Brewers from 1996-2000, collecting 79 saves with a 3.20 ERA.

Milwaukee Braves Wall of Honor

In addition to those on the Walk of Fame, the Braves Wall of Honor includes:

Frank Bolling, second baseman (1961-65) . Two all-star seasons in 1961 and 62.

Bill Bruton, outfielder (1953-60). Hit walk-off homer in first County Stadium game, stole 143 bases.

Bob Buhl, pitcher (1953-62) . All-star in 1960 had 3.27 ERA in Milwaukee.

Gene Conley, pitcher (1954-58). Two-time all-star had 3.56 ERA with Braves.

Wes Covington, outfielder (1956-61). Batted .284 with an .809 OPS.

Del Crandall, catcher (1953-63). Batted .313 over eight all-star seasons with four Gold Gloves and seven seasons receiving MVP votes. Later became Brewers manager.

Félix Mantilla, second baseman (1956-61). Versatile infielder scored the only run in legendary game that featured 12 perfect innings from Harvey Haddix.

Andy Pafko, outfielder (1953-59). Posted a .734 OPS while playing corner outfield spots.

Red Schoendienst, second baseman (1957-60). Hall of Famer was one of the missing pieces for a 1957 World Series run.

Bobby Thomson, outfielder (1954-57). 'Shot heard round the world' author played left field during his four seasons.

Frank Torre, first baseman (1956-60). Batted .270 during his time in Milwaukee.

Joe Torre, catcher (1960-65). Three-time all-star in Milwaukee won a Gold Glove and received MVP votes twice. Runner-up for the 1961 Rookie of the Year.

JR Radcliffe can be reached at (262) 361-9141 or jradcliffe@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @JRRadcliffe.

