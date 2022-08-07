ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Tribe: California wildfire near Oregon causes fish deaths

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k4MhL_0h7SYfgJ00

A wildfire burning in a remote area just south of the Oregon border appears to have caused the deaths of tens of thousands of Klamath River fish, the Karuk Tribe said Saturday.

The tribe said in a statement that the dead fish of all species were found Friday near Happy Camp, California, along the main stem of the Klamath River.

Tribal fisheries biologists believe a flash flood caused by heavy rains over the burn area caused a massive debris flow that entered the river at or near Humbug Creek and McKinney Creek, said Craig Tucker, a spokesman for the tribe.

The debris entering the river led to oxygen levels in the Klamath River dropping to zero on Wednesday and Thursday nights, according to readings from tribal monitors at a nearby water quality station.

A photo from the Karuk taken about 20 miles (32 kilometers) downstream from the flash flood in the tributary of Seiad Creek showed several dozen dead fish belly up amid sticks and other debris in thick, brown water along the river bank.

The full extent of the damage is still unclear but the tribe said late Saturday it appears the fish found dead 20 miles downstream were swept there after their deaths and that the fish kill isn’t impacting the entire river.

“We think the impact is limited to 10 or 20 miles of river in this reach and the fish we are seeing in Happy Camp and below are floating downstream from the ‘kill zone,'” the tribe said in an updated statement, adding it continues to monitor the situation.

The McKinney Fire, which has burned more than 90 square miles (233 square kilometers) in the Klamath National Forest, this week wiped out the scenic hamlet of Klamath River, where about 200 people lived. The flames killed four people in the tiny community and reduced most of the homes and businesses to ash.

Scientists have said climate change has made the West warmer and drier over the last three decades and will continue to make weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and destructive. Across the American West, a 22-year megadrought deepened so much in 2021 that the region is now in the driest spell in at least 1,200 years.

When it began, the McKinney Fire burned just several hundred acres and firefighters thought they would quickly bring it under control. But thunderstorms came in with ferocious gusts that within hours had pushed it into an unstoppable conflagration.

The blaze was 30% contained on Saturday.

The fish kill was a blow for the Karuk and Yurok tribes, which have been fighting for years to protect fragile populations of salmon in the Klamath River. The salmon are revered by the Karuk Tribe and the Yurok Tribe, California’s second-largest Native American tribe.

The federally endangered fish species has suffered from low flows in the Klamath River in recent years and a parasite that's deadly to salmon flourished in the warmer, slower-moving water last summer, killing fish in huge numbers.

After years of negotiations, four dams on the lower river that impede the migration of salmon are on track to be removed next year in what would be the largest dam demolition project in U.S. history in an attempt to help the fish recover.

———

Flaccus reported from Portland, Oregon.

Comments / 2

Related
CBS San Francisco

McKinney Fire causes death of thousands of fish in Klamath River

HAPPY CAMP -- A wildfire burning in a remote area just south of the Oregon border appears to have caused the deaths of tens of thousands of Klamath River fish, the Karuk Tribe said Saturday.The tribe said in a statement that the dead fish of all species were found Friday near Happy Camp, California, along the main stem of the Klamath River.Tribal fisheries biologists believe a flash flood caused by heavy rains over the burn area caused a massive debris flow that entered the river at or near Humbug Creek and McKinney Creek, said Craig Tucker, a spokesman for the...
HAPPY CAMP, CA
CBS Sacramento

In dry California, salty water creeps into key waterways

RIO VISTA — Charlie Hamilton hasn't irrigated his vineyards with water from the Sacramento River since early May, even though it flows just yards from his crop.Nearby to the south, the industrial Bay Area city of Antioch has supplied its people with water from the San Joaquin River for just 32 days this year, compared to roughly 128 days by this time in a wet year.They may be close by, but these two rivers, central arms of California's water system, have become too salty to use in some places as the state's punishing drought drags on.In dry winters like the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Rescued hawk cannot be transported to Oregon facility—here’s why

BENTON CITY, Wash. — A Washington State Patrol (WSP) Sergeant jumped into action after he noticed an injured hawk near his residence. “My wife and I actually thought we saw a hawk in a roadway and we turned around and we lost it,” said Sergeant Daniel Munder with the WSP. He said this isn’t the first animal he’s saved. “I was coming to work and in the same area and I remember the hawk. I looked around and I saw it in the roadway, there he was with a pigeon.”
BENTON CITY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
City
Klamath River, CA
State
California State
State
Oregon State
Local
California Government
City
Happy Camp, CA
Local
Oregon Government
beachconnection.net

Poaching Offenses Get Oregon Coast Dory Boat Stiff Penalties, Suspensions

(Tillamook, Oregon) – Poaching is a serious offense in Oregon, even when it comes to fishing on the coast. Oregon coast wildlife officials made that clear last month when a commercial fisherman operating out of Pacific City was hit with fairly heavy penalties for not reporting his catch and even hiding it, a sentence which included losing his fishing license for five years.
OREGON STATE
CBS Sacramento

McKinney Fire now 40% contained, nearly 90 homes destroyed

SISKIYOU COUNTY -- Although firefighters say they are making progress, the McKinney Fire continues to spread in Siskiyou County.Cal Fire says the deadly wildfire in northern California has scorched more than 60,000 acres. As of Sunday evening, it is 40% contained. The fire, which started on July 29 in the Klamath National Forest, has claimed the lives of four people and destroyed nearly 90 homes. The wildfire is the largest in California so far this year. The Klamath River community remains under an evacuation order. The cause of the fire is under investigation. 
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
focushillsboro.com

Local Response To Canceled Fair Is Heartening (Latest News)

Junior livestock fairs represent the culmination of months of hard work and dedication by young people who raise animals ranging from steers, lambs, hogs, and goats to chickens, rabbits, and turkeys. To have the annual fair canceled at the last minute because a massive wildfire erupts is heartbreaking. Thanks to...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish Kill#Flash Flood#The Karuk Tribe
ijpr.org

Oregon coastal towns crack down on jetty cat colonies

Beach towns up and down the West Coast have feral cats living near the waterfront. But animal lovers increasingly say the colonies aren’t good for cats or cat lovers. From the driver’s seat of his minivan, retired mechanic Joe Hodge watches the fishing boats head into the harbor in Brookings. He’s 93 and has lost his wife, so he comes here to watch the world go by.
BROOKINGS, OR
The Associated Press

Firefighters keep wildfire out of evacuated Washington town

LIND, Wash. (AP) — A small town in Washington state that was evacuated due to a fast-moving fire was largely spared Friday, while in California crews made progress against the state’s deadliest and largest wildfire of the year. Adams County Sheriff Dale Wagner said the fire that had been threating the eastern Washington town of Lind was contained after burning six homes and eight other structures. He said firefighters were watching over hot spots. The sheriff’s office had told Lind’s residents to evacuate on Thursday afternoon because of the encroaching flames. With the help of state and local resources, the fire started to calm down and by 8 p.m. Thursday all evacuation orders were lifted for the community of about 500 people approximately 75 miles (121 kilometers) southwest of Spokane. Wagner said Friday that a firefighter who suffered smoke inhalation and was flown to Spokane for treatment had been released and was recuperating at home.
The Associated Press

California crews make fire gains; Washington town evacuated

KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — California firefighters made gains against the state’s deadliest and largest wildfire of the year just as an eastern Washington town was evacuated Thursday because of a blaze that was burning homes. At about 1:30 p.m. the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook that homes in Lind had burned. “At this time all residents of the town of Lind need to evacuate immediately,” the sheriff’s office said in the post. Later Thursday, Sheriff Dale Wagner said six homes had burned as well as eight other structures. With the help of state and local resources, Wagner said the fire was starting to calm down and all evacuations were lifted as of 8 p.m.
LIND, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS San Francisco

Evacuation orders expand for Humboldt County lightning fires; McKinney Fire holds steady

HUMBOLDT COUNTY -- Firefighters continued to battle fires burning in remote areas of Northern California as the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fires triggered more evacuations in Humboldt County.Lightning strikes over Humboldt and Trinity counties started a series of fires on Friday.The Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fires -- also being referred to as the 2022 SRF Lightning Complex Fire Incident -- triggered expanded evacuations Saturday evening at around 7:30 p.m. as the fires expanded to the north.The group of eight fires still burning has consumed approximately 1,100 acres so far and remain at 0% containment.There were already mandatory evacuation orders in...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

4.4-magnitude earthquake rattles parts of California, geologists say

A 4.4-magnitude earthquake shook near the California-Nevada border by Walker on Monday, Aug., 8 the U.S. Geological Survey reported. The 3-mile deep quake hit 5 miles northeast of Walker at 1:44 p.m. Pacific time, according to the USGS. More than 200 people from as far away as San Francisco and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Saturday update on fires burning around Central Oregon

The following is information is taken directly from Central Oregon Fire Information and the Willamette National Forest about the Green Butte, Miller Road and Cedar Creek fires as of 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug 6. Yesterday was another quiet day across central Oregon for fire activity. There were no new starts.
PAULINA, OR
Daily Montanan

Groups sue Forest Service, Fish and Wildlife for abandoning many animal protection in Helena forest

Four Montana groups are suing the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the U.S. Forest Service for a decision that they say abandons 10 wildlife standards those agencies have used for the past 30 years to protect grizzly bear, lynx, elk, moose and more animals in the region. In a lawsuit filed in federal court […] The post Groups sue Forest Service, Fish and Wildlife for abandoning many animal protection in Helena forest appeared first on Daily Montanan.
HELENA, MT
Phys.org

Deadly California wildfire wipes out scenic river town

Roger Derry, 80, and his son have lived together in the tiny scenic hamlet of Klamath River in Northern California for more than 40 years. They know most of the town's 200 or so residents. Now, they're one of the few families left after California's largest and deadliest wildfire of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC News

ABC News

779K+
Followers
170K+
Post
438M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy