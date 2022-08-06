ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wauseon, OH

Wauseon man charged in death of girl, 3

By THE BLADE
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

WAUSEON — A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Wauseon man accused of fatally injuring a 3-year-old girl.

Devon Harris, 27, is wanted for felonious assault and murder in connection with the assault reported Tuesday, Wauseon police said in a statement issued Saturday. The warrant identified Gemma Thompson as the victim.

Police were summoned at 4:09 p.m. Tuesday to assist rescue crews on a call for a child having seizures. The child was taken to Fulton County Health Center and later transferred by helicopter to ProMedica Toledo Hospital, where she died Thursday evening of injuries that “were severe and appeared to be the result of trauma,” the police department said.

The warrant for Harris’ arrest was issued Friday. Police said Saturday his whereabouts were unknown.

An autopsy was performed by the Lucas County coroner’s office, but its findings were not available Saturday.

