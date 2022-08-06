Read on salinapost.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Nelle E. Peters Historic Districts in Kansas City, Missouri celebrate her as a notable female architect for her timeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Chiefs Tight End RoomChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Why are the Kansas City Chiefs in a phenomenal position due to Alex SmithChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Undervalued Chiefs Fantasy StarsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
2022 Chiefs Rookie OutlookChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Related
KU Sports
KU junior Jalen Wilson says Jayhawks' current freshman class reminds him of the group he came in with in 2019
A couple of weeks after making the decision to return to Kansas for his redshirt junior season, KU’s Jalen Wilson noted that the freshman class the Jayhawks will go to battle with during the 2022-23 season reminded him a lot of the group he came in with as a freshman in 2019-20.
Jayhawks' Lance Leipold settled in, optimistic about Year 2
LAWRENCE (AP) — Lance Leipold took over the football program at Kansas after a winless season and a somewhat scandalous departure of his predecessor, Les Miles. And while the long-time small-school coach won just twice in Year 1, he is full of optimism heading into fall camp this season.
Monarchs drop series with Cougars with 3-0 loss
GENEVA, Ill. — The Kane County Cougars (38-36) took the series W against the Kansas City Monarchs (46-27) Saturday night by way of the shutout, securing a 3-0 win. The big three-run fourth inning for the Cougars provided all the offense in this one, as both teams’ bullpens were lights out.
KU’s Ky Thomas opens up on decision to return home
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Topeka High alum Ky Thomas originally went to Minnesota to play running back for the Gophers. After a year of playing time, he decided to come back home. “Coming back home was a big thing for me,” Thomas said. “I got siblings and a lot of family.” But it wasn’t all about […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KC Current extends unbeaten streak to 9 matches
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City Current (6-4-4, 22pts, 5th place) extended its franchise-best unbeaten streak to nine matches with a monumental 2-1 road victory over the San Diego Wave (7-4-4, 25pts, 2nd place) on Sunday afternoon. Forward Cece Kizer and defender Hailie Mace’s first-half goals proved enough...
Chiefs running back job surprisingly up for grabs in camp
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Isiah Pacheco were chosen by the Kansas City Chiefs on opposite ends of the draft spectrum, one of them a first-round pick with the accompanying expectations and the other a seventh-round longshot. Midway through training camp, they might as well have...
Chiefs assistants give update on camp after Tuesday practice
The Kansas City Chiefs had ideal conditions for a two-hour, fully padded practice Tuesday. The Chiefs practiced under sunny skies with temperatures right around 70 to start the day. The best news of the day for the team was the return of corner Rashad Fenton to the practice field. Fenton...
🎥A rocky day for the offense at Chiefs training camp Sunday
The Kansas Chiefs were back at training camp practice on a warm, muggy Sunday morning, and it was somewhat forgettable day for the offense. Whether it was misconnections on deep passes early or three consecutive false starts during team drills, it wasn’t the best of days offensively. Yet, offensive...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chiefs have lighter practice Monday; Gordon hopes to make roster
Monday was one of the more lowkey training camp practices the Kansas City Chiefs have had so far. With overcast conditions, temperatures in the low 70s and a smaller-than-normal crowd, the Chiefs practiced for a swift 75 minutes Monday, working out in half-pads and completing a 10-10-10 practice. A 10-10-10...
martincitytelegraph.com
Rockhurst High School reopens former YMCA swimming center
When the Red Bridge YMCA closed earlier this year, Rockhurst High School was faced with finding a new home for its swim and dive teams. They didn’t look far. They bought the place. On Monday, August 8, at 5:30 pm, the school will celebrate the opening of the Goppert...
Comedian Kevin Hart to perform 6 shows in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Pollstar’s comedy touring artist of the decade, Kevin Hart announced six performances at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts as part of his Reality Check Tour.
When is the first day of school at Kansas City-area districts?
Kansas City-area students and teachers are gearing up to return to school, but Kansas students will be going back to class before Missouri kids.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KU announces summer-fall 2021, spring 2022 graduates
LAWRENCE — The names of more than 6,600 graduates at the University of Kansas for summer and fall 2021 and spring 2022 have been announced by the University Registrar. Many graduates and candidates for degree celebrated by participating in KU Commencement, which took place May 15. Not all students...
DUI from 40 years ago prevents KCK man from renewing license
A Kansas City, Kansas, man could not get his license renewed because Missouri had a hold on his license due to a 40-year-old DUI charge.
kansascitymag.com
The King of Cass County’s bold vision for Harrisonville imploded. Can anyone revive it?
It’s 5 pm on a Monday night in downtown Harrisonville. Only one other car is parked in the square. The clock tower that sits atop City Hall strikes five times, and tiny American flags are planted six inches apart on the ground below, hanging limp in the humid air. An unseen motorcycle’s revving engine is the only noise puncturing the eerily quiet town square.
abc17news.com
Two teens killed in shooting in Kansas City suburb Sunday
RAYTOWN, Mo. (AP) — Two teenagers were killed in a shooting in a Kansas City suburb Sunday afternoon. The shooting was reported shortly after noon Sunday in Raytown, Missouri. Raytown Police Corporal Jeffery Peterman said officers found two teenagers with gunshot wounds when they arrived. One victim died at the scene while the other died a short time later at a hospital. Police have not released the names or ages of the victims. Peterman said a suspect in the shooting turned themselves into police in Kansas City Sunday afternoon.
Man who allegedly killed 4 in Ohio arrested in Lawrence
A man who allegedly killed four people in Butler Township, Ohio, was reportedly arrested in Lawrence Saturday night.
kcur.org
Food Critics: The best burgers Kansas City has to offer
"We really do love our burgers in Kansas City," says IN Kansas City food columnist Jenny Vergara. From joints like Town Topic to fine dining establishments like The Savoy, the humble hamburger is on menus everywhere. "We can't just say 'burgers,'" food blogger Mary Bloch points out. "We've got to...
The founder of Howardville, Missouri also had a son who played for the New York Yankees and Kansas City Monarchs
Buildings along US 62 in Howardville, Missouri.Brian Stansberry, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Howardville is located in New Madrid County, Missouri. It's a small town founded by Travis B. Howard, a notable African American educator. He was also the town's first mayor.
Jackson County executive’s son tapped as interim head of KCATA
Frank White III, the son of Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr., was selected as the interim CEO of the KC Area Transportation Authority.
Salina Post
Salina, KS
16K+
Followers
23K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://salinapost.com/
Comments / 0