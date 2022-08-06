ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Salina Post

Monarchs drop series with Cougars with 3-0 loss

GENEVA, Ill. — The Kane County Cougars (38-36) took the series W against the Kansas City Monarchs (46-27) Saturday night by way of the shutout, securing a 3-0 win. The big three-run fourth inning for the Cougars provided all the offense in this one, as both teams’ bullpens were lights out.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KSNT News

KU’s Ky Thomas opens up on decision to return home

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Topeka High alum Ky Thomas originally went to Minnesota to play running back for the Gophers. After a year of playing time, he decided to come back home. “Coming back home was a big thing for me,” Thomas said. “I got siblings and a lot of family.” But it wasn’t all about […]
LAWRENCE, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Iowa State
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri College Sports
Kansas City, MO
College Sports
Kansas City, MO
Football
Salina Post

KC Current extends unbeaten streak to 9 matches

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City Current (6-4-4, 22pts, 5th place) extended its franchise-best unbeaten streak to nine matches with a monumental 2-1 road victory over the San Diego Wave (7-4-4, 25pts, 2nd place) on Sunday afternoon. Forward Cece Kizer and defender Hailie Mace’s first-half goals proved enough...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Salina Post

Chiefs running back job surprisingly up for grabs in camp

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Isiah Pacheco were chosen by the Kansas City Chiefs on opposite ends of the draft spectrum, one of them a first-round pick with the accompanying expectations and the other a seventh-round longshot. Midway through training camp, they might as well have...
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friends University#Gene#Coyote#American Football#College Football#Kwu Athletics#Kansas Wesleyan#The National Office#Kcac#Football Media Day#Kwucoyotes Com Tickets#Naia Player
martincitytelegraph.com

Rockhurst High School reopens former YMCA swimming center

When the Red Bridge YMCA closed earlier this year, Rockhurst High School was faced with finding a new home for its swim and dive teams. They didn’t look far. They bought the place. On Monday, August 8, at 5:30 pm, the school will celebrate the opening of the Goppert...
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
General Motors
Salina Post

KU announces summer-fall 2021, spring 2022 graduates

LAWRENCE — The names of more than 6,600 graduates at the University of Kansas for summer and fall 2021 and spring 2022 have been announced by the University Registrar. Many graduates and candidates for degree celebrated by participating in KU Commencement, which took place May 15. Not all students...
LAWRENCE, KS
kansascitymag.com

The King of Cass County’s bold vision for Harrisonville imploded. Can anyone revive it?

It’s 5 pm on a Monday night in downtown Harrisonville. Only one other car is parked in the square. The clock tower that sits atop City Hall strikes five times, and tiny American flags are planted six inches apart on the ground below, hanging limp in the humid air. An unseen motorcycle’s revving engine is the only noise puncturing the eerily quiet town square.
HARRISONVILLE, MO
abc17news.com

Two teens killed in shooting in Kansas City suburb Sunday

RAYTOWN, Mo. (AP) — Two teenagers were killed in a shooting in a Kansas City suburb Sunday afternoon. The shooting was reported shortly after noon Sunday in Raytown, Missouri. Raytown Police Corporal Jeffery Peterman said officers found two teenagers with gunshot wounds when they arrived. One victim died at the scene while the other died a short time later at a hospital. Police have not released the names or ages of the victims. Peterman said a suspect in the shooting turned themselves into police in Kansas City Sunday afternoon.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcur.org

Food Critics: The best burgers Kansas City has to offer

"We really do love our burgers in Kansas City," says IN Kansas City food columnist Jenny Vergara. From joints like Town Topic to fine dining establishments like The Savoy, the humble hamburger is on menus everywhere. "We can't just say 'burgers,'" food blogger Mary Bloch points out. "We've got to...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
16K+
Followers
23K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy