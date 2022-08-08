ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Person Of Interest In Custody Following Stabbing That Left Woman Dead In West Philadelphia, Police Say

By CBS3 Staff
 2 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police say they have a person of interest in custody in connection with the stabbing that left a woman in her early 30s dead in West Philadelphia on Saturday. The person is in custody is a 34-year-old man.

Police say the woman was found at the 5300 block of Chestnut Street in the passenger seat of a golden Honda Odyssey with multiple stab wounds to her body, including one to her face.

Medics pronounced the woman dead on scene at around 8:30 a.m. Her identity is not known at the time.

Police also haven’t revealed the identity of the man in custody.

Man Found Shot Inside Jeep Cherokee In North Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A shooting has left a man fighting for his life. Police say the investigation began when they spotted a black Jeep Cherokee traveling at a high rate of speed in North Philadelphia late Tuesday night. When the vehicle came to a stop at Ontario and Hope Streets, police say they found a shooting victim in the back passenger seat. Police rushed him to the hospital in critical condition. Investigators say they are working to find out where the shooting happened. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
