Bluford inducted into S.C. Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame

By John Favors for The Newberry Observer
 3 days ago
COLUMBIA — Former City of Newberry Police Department Private Henry Bluford was inducted into the South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame in Columbia, on July 27.

This special ceremony recognizes law enforcement officers from across the state who have lost their lives in the line of duty. Bluford was honored along with 13 other South Carolina officers who died during the period 1874 to 2021.

As previously reported by The Observer, Bluford was killed during a civil disturbance that occurred following a circus parade in downtown Newberry on October 19, 1874. The Newberry police force at that time consisted of the Chief of Police John I. Houseal, and four town marshals: two white and two Black. On that day while attempting to make an arrest, Private Henry Bluford, was shot by one of the white rioters, James Pinckney Hardy. Bluford fell mortally wounded at the southwest corner of Main and McKibben and died on the scene almost instantly.

Bluford was widely recognized by both white and Black members of the community as a good man and citizen and a faithful police officer. The Newberry Town Council established a fund to support Bluford’s family, and in appreciation for his dedicated service to the community. Private Henry Bluford was the first police officer in the City of Newberry, and the first law enforcement officer in Newberry County, to be killed in the line of duty.

During the ceremony, Jim McClary, administrator, S.C. Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame, presented a plaque honoring Henry Bluford to Newberry Police Chief Kevin Goodman who then placed it on the Hall of Fame wall. Mementos were also presented to several members of the Bluford family who were in attendance.

Bluford was previously recognized at a special ceremony in Newberry on May 10, 2022, honoring all the law enforcement officers from Newberry County who died in the line of duty. On the national level, Bluford’s name was also added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D. C. on May 17, 2022.

WIS-TV

Cayce Police Dept., Richland Co. Sheriff’s Dept. announce new therapy dog program

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Cayce Police Department and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) announced a new joint therapy dog initiative. Cayce Police Chief Chris Cowan said Monday the new partnership comes from his own work with Sheriff Leon Lott. Cowan shared that the department’s K9 fundraiser, Steel Paws, helped raise funds towards the new program.
CAYCE, SC
