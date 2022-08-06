ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aitkin County, MN

Jury finds pharmacy did not discriminate against woman when refusing to fill 'morning-after pill' prescription

By Rebekah Riess, Kelly Murray
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Paul Schultz
6d ago

well if she had a pregnancy I'd make that pharmacist pay for all the medical bills and all cost of living till kid turns 18 clothes food everything...

Susan Conte
3d ago

I don't agree. Pharmacist have no right to refuse patient's medicine

wanna know
2d ago

You have a prescription from a Dr, The pharmacy needs to fill it. Period.

