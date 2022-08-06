Everton 0-1 Chelsea: Premier League – as it happened

8.21pm BST

More from Lampard ...

“I’m frustrated maybe but not in terms of our performance because I thought we were really good,” he tells Sky Sports. “Defensively, we gave the lads a solid game plan to defend, because Chelsea want to pick you up, pull you apart and play through you but we never allowed them to apart from one tiny moment of concentration; a tiny mistake from us. I thought our lads gave everything, so there’s small frustration but purely in terms of the result.”

8.13pm BST

Frank Lampard speaks ...

He is asked about the injuries to Ben Godfrey and Yerry Mina. “It feels like it is a small fracture of his leg,” he says of Godfrey. “We are assessing that. He will be out for a while, Mina is an ankle injury and could be out for a while. When it rains, it pours.”

8.09pm BST

Thomas Tuchel speaks ...

“We have struggled to get points here in past seasons,” he tells Sky Sports. “Today we have the points and a win is a win is a win. It’s the most important for everything but we have to get better. I could assume that we are ont on our highest levels but some of the players came in late and pre-season was a bit turbulent.

“The last week in training was very promising and in some situations through the first half we were quite good. In the second half we had simply not enough movement on the ball and with less movement there were more ball losses. It was a bit of a strange second half without the rhythm from our team and the interruptions and in the end there were 10 minutes of extra time. But we hang in there and do what we needed to keep a clean sheet. We need to get better.”

8.01pm BST

Match report: Everton 0-1 Chelsea

Premier League: It was not a statement performance to launch the new season or the new Todd Boehly era from Chelsea but Thomas Tuchel found rare encouragement at Goodison Park nevertheless. Andy Hunter reports from Goodison Park.

7.43pm BST

Everton: While Frank Lampard is unlikely to be stressed by the defeat, he will be far more conerned by the loss of two of his central defenders to injury. Ben Godfrey qwas stretchered off with what looked like a very serious ankle injury that could keep him sidelined for several months, while Yerry Mina hobbled off later in the game after pulling up lame.

Everton manager Frank Lampard (left), James Tarkowski and Jordan Pickford react after the match. Photograph: Molly Darlington/Action Images/Reuters

7.40pm BST

Full time: Everton 0-1 Chelsea

Peep! Peep! Peep! Chelsea take all three points from a game that won’t live long in the memory of two many of those who watched it or played in it. Jorginho scored the only goal of the game from the penalty spot deep in added time in the first half following an Abdoulaye Doucoure shove on Ben Chilwell.

7.38pm BST

90+10 min: Everton win a free-kick just inside their own half and Pickford lumps it forward. The ball goes out for a corner, from which Everton win another free-kick a long way out, wide on the right. Marc Cucurella is booked for kicking the ball away. Gray sends it forward trying to pick out Tarkowski but the ball ends up in the warm embrace of Edouard Mendy. That’s it - it’s all over!

7.36pm BST

90+9min: So impressive for Crystal Palace last season, Conor Gallagher comes on for his full Chelsea debut. Jorginho makes way.

7.35pm BST

90+8 min: Mason Holgate is booked for a foul on Pulisic, who had robbed Jordan Pickford of possession as the goalkeeper ran out of his penalty area with the ball at his feet.

7.34pm BST

90+6 min: James Tarkowski is penalised, somewhat harshly in my humble opinion, for barging into the back of Armando Broja. Free-kick for Chelsea, wide on the right. It comes to nothing.

7.32pm BST

90+4 min: With six minutes to go and their team trailing by just one goal, you might expect Everton fans to be fully behind their players, roaring them on in search of an equaliser. Whether it’s the heat or something else, they seem curiously lethargic and largely silent.

7.30pm BST

90+2 min: The fourth official has signalled a minimum of 10 minutes of added time. Thiago Silva goes to ground holding his thigh but in my expert medical opinion it’s cramp he’s suffering from, not a hamstring injury.

7.28pm BST

90 min: Christian Pulisic holds his arms wide in a “Who me?” gesture after being penalised for a foul on Ruben Vinagre. He’s well within his rights to complain as he didn’t do much wrong in a 50-50 tussle for the ball. Demarai Gray sends the ball towards the far post, where Thiago Silva gets his head to it.

7.26pm BST

88 min: Chelsea win another corner, what seems like their 257th of the game. Like the other 256, Everton clear this one too.

7.24pm BST

87 min: Play resumes and the club doctors of both teams return to their respective dug-outs having been pressed into service.

7.22pm BST

84 min: A policeman jogs on to the pitch to alert referee Craig Pawson to a medical emergency in one of the stands. It must be serious. The game is paused but the players remain on the field for now.

7.20pm BST

83 min: Cucurella pulls the ball across the face of goal and Raheem Sterling steers it towards the bottom corner. It’s going in but Vitally Mykolenko lunges in to put it out for a corner instead. Nothing comes of the set-piece.

Chelsea’s Raheem Sterling shoots at goal. Photograph: Molly Darlington/Action Images/Reuters

7.19pm BST

82 min: Marc Cucurella shapes to take the free-kick but leaves it for Reece James, who shoots tamely over the bar.

7.18pm BST

80 min: Sterling plays Ruben Loftus-Cheek in behind Mykolenko with a wonderfully weighted pass. Mykolenko drags the Chelsea substitute to ground just outside the penalty area, earning himself a yellow card. Free-kick for Chelsea, in line with the right side of the Everton box.

7.15pm BST

78 min: N’Golo Kante loses possession halfway inside the Everton half after picking up a pass from Cucurella but the home side are unable to capitalise.

7.13pm BST

75 min: Chelsea double-substitution: Kalidou Koulibaly and Kai Havertz make way for Armando Broja and Marc Cucurella. A Brighton defender until very recently, Cucurealla slots into the left side of Chelsea’s back three.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel gives instructions to Marc Cucurella and Armando Broja before they come on as substitutes. Photograph: Molly Darlington/Action Images/Reuters

7.11pm BST

73 min: Receiving the ball on the edge of the Chelsea six-yard box, Dele Alli controls it with the first touch of a street mugger and then trips over his own feet as Cesar Azpilicueta slides in to clear the ball.

7.09pm BST

69 min: Lille defensive midfielder Amadou Onana, who stands 6ft 4in in his socks, is in the directors’ box at Goodison today, in a state of affairs that suggests he’ll be signing for the club imminently. I wonder if he can do a job at centre-half?

7.07pm BST

68 min: Everton lose a second centre-half to injury. Yerry Mina limps off reluctantly and is replaced by Ruben Vinagre, who comes on for his Everton debut.

7.04pm BST

67 min: Yerry Mina goes to ground holding his ankle after pulling up lame with the ball at his fet by the touchline and nobody else near him.

7.03pm BST

64 min: Chelsea double-substitution: Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Christian Pulisic on for Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount. Reece James originally thought he was being taken off and made his way to the touchline looking a mite perplexed but I think the fourth official punched his number into the electronic board in error.

7.00pm BST

61 min: Chelsea clear their lines. Tarkowski picks out Mykolenko with a good ball from deep out wide but his ambitious volley sails wide.

6.58pm BST

60 min: Everton’s players have been curiously lethargic in the opening 15 minutes of this second half and one suspects a second Chelsea goal would kill the game off. Everton win themselves a corner but won’t take it until Dwight McNeil is replaced by Dele Alli.

6.53pm BST

56 min: Reece James gets the first booking of the game for the heinous act of time-wasting at a throw-in.

6.51pm BST

52 min: Teed up by Iwobi, Doucoure unleashes a shot with Edouard Mendy stranded in no-mans land following an Everton corner. The Chelsea goalkeeper half rises to his feet to block and a follow-up shot from Mason Holgate takes a deflection, loops up in the air and is eventually caught by Mendy, who looks mightily relieved. Chelsea were all over the place there but they get away with it.

6.48pm BST

51 min: The atmosphere at Goodison is a bit flat at the moment, that goal late in added time at the end of the first half having silenced the crowd for the time being at least.

6.47pm BST

48 min: Thiago Silva finds himself the sole Chelsea defender back in his own penalty area after being beaten by Demarai Gray in a foot race to a long ball over the top from deep. He recovers to put himself between Gray and the Chelsea goal and as the Everton forward shoots from a tight angle, the ball deflects wide of the far post off the Brazilian’s inner thigh. With the danger averted, Silva gives Edouard Mendy the stink-eye for not sprinting out of his penalty area to avert the original danger.

6.44pm BST

47 min: Cesar Azpilicueta nips across to intercept a through ball from deep played into the path of an Anthony Gordon run.

6.42pm BST

Second half: Everton 0-1 Chelsea

46 min: Play resumes, with no further changes in personnel on either side.

6.30pm BST

Half-time: Everton 0-1 Chelsea

Peep: A protracted, reasonably even and entertaining first half draws to a close, with Chelsea a goal up courtesy of Jorginho’s spot-kick. There weren’t many chances for either side, with James Tarkowski probably having the pick of the bunch with Spare a thought for Ben Godfrey, who was stretchered off with an ankle injury he suffered while scrambling to get back to help tidy up after badly misplacing a back-pass to Jordan Pickford.

6.26pm BST

45+9 min: That was a moment of lunacy from Doucoure, who panicked when Chilwell got the better of him. Everton will be gutted to go behind after an otherwise fine first-half performance.

6.25pm BST

GOAL! Everton 0-1 Chelsea (Jorginho 45pen)

Chelsea lead! Deep into first half injury time, Jorginho sends Pickford the wrong way and rolls the ball just inside the left upright.

Chelsea’s Jorginho scores their first goal from the penalty spot. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

Then celebrates with Raheem Sterling (left) and Kai Havertz (right). Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

6.24pm BST

Penalty for Chelsea!!!

45+7 min: Abdoulaye Doucoure shoves Ben Chilwell to the ground using both arms, prompting Craig Pawson to point to the spot.

Everton’s Abdoulaye Doucoure fouls Chelsea’s Ben Chilwell leading to a penalty. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

6.21pm BST

45+4 min: From that corner, Chelsea win yet another one, with Yerry Mina putting the latest inswinger behind. Everton eventually clear their lines.

6.20pm BST

45+3 min: Mykolenko sticks the ball out for what I think is Chelsea’s 11th corner. It’s the first one on the left side and Ben Chilwell sends the ball into the mixer. It breaks to Reece James, whose shot goes out for ... you’ve guessed it – a corner.

6.18pm BST

45+1 min: Into added time we go and there’ll be at least eight minutes of it following that long delay for the injury to Ben Godfrey, who was stretchered off earlier with a bad ankle injury.

6.16pm BST

43 min: Raheem Sterling gets the ball in the net for Chelsea but has his effort ruled out for offside. It’s good news for Everton in general and Jordan Pickford in particular - England’s finest had fumbled an N’Golo Kante shot into Sterling’s path.

6.14pm BST

41 min: Everton attack on ther break and Demarai Gray tries to pick out Anthony Gordon in acres of space. Cool as a cucumber despite being the only defender back, Thiago Silva sticks out a leg to intercept the pass.

6.12pm BST

40 min: A Mason Mount cross into the Everton penalty area is volleyed clear by Mason Holgate, who’s been keeping busy since coming on for Ben Godfrey.

6.11pm BST

38 min: Anthony Gordon pulls the ball back from the byline trying to tee up Doucoure but Azpilicueta and Thiago Silva combine to scramble it clear before he can unleash a shot from seven or eight yards.

6.06pm BST

35 min: Kalidou Koulibaly is very unlucky to escape a booking after grabbing a fistful of Anthony Gordon’s shirt and dragging the youngster to ground as he tried to get away from him. He’s penalised by Craig Pawson, who keeps his yellow card in his pocket.

6.05pm BST

32 min: Yerry Mina slides in to block a Kai Havertz attempt to square the ball across the face of Everton’s goal. Corner for Chelsea. From that they win another, then another, with Holgate putting the ball out twice in quick succession. On the third occasion, it’s Nathan Patterson who heads the inswinger clear.

6.03pm BST

30 min: Alex Iwobi is penalised for bringing down Raheem Sterling by shoving the Chelsea striker in the back. Free-kick for Chelsea, almost in line with the right edge of the penalty area. Nothing comes of it as Everton head clear.

Chelsea’s Raheem Sterling reacts after hitting the deck after a challenge from Everton’s Alexander Iwobi. Photograph: Jon Super/AP

6.00pm BST

28 min: A looping Mykolenko cross from the left finds the head of Anthony Gordon but the Everton No10 is leaning backwards and unable to steer his header anywhere near the Chelsea goal.

5.59pm BST

27 min: Kai Havertz is dispossessed on a run down the right wing before he can deliver a cross to Raheem Sterling, who was waiting in the middle.

5.58pm BST

25 min: A headed chance from Doucoure before that Tarkowski effort means Everton are having the better of proceedings but the deadlock remains unbroken. For now, they have a Chelsea corner to defend. They do so with a minimum of fuss.

5.56pm BST

22 min: Demarai Gray wins a corner for Everton and James Tarkowski brings a smart save out of Edouard Mendy with a firm header, forcing the Chelsea goalkeeper to tip the ball over the bar.

5.53pm BST

20 min: Koulibaly gets an important touch on a cross from Demarai Gray cross to prevent the ball dropping into the path of Dwight McNeil who was lurking behind him. In front of Koulibaly, Anthony Gordon leaped highest but was unable to get a touch to the ball.

5.51pm BST

19 min: From that corner, Chelsea win another and then a third in quick succession. The ball breaks to Mason Mount on the edge of the box and his low drive is saved by Pickford, diving low to his right. The ball was going wide but the Everton goalkeeper wasn’t taking any chances.

5.49pm BST

17 min: Ben Godfrey is carried away by the stretcher-bearers, prompting more applause from Everton’s fans. Mason Holgate comes on in his place and has a corner to defend. It turns out Pickford didn’t keep the ball from going over the line after all.

5.48pm BST

15 min: There’s a minute’s applause for a young Everton fan named Izzy O’Connor, who died recently aged 15. May she rest in peace.

5.47pm BST

15 min: The pause in play continues as Godfrey continues to receive treatment down by the Everton goal.

5.46pm BST

13 min: Having hurt himself attempting to clear up a defensive mess of his own making, the unfortunate Ben Godfrey is given oxygen and is about to be stretchered off with what looks like a serious ankle injury. Hopefully it’s not too bad and he’ll have as speedy a recovery as is possible.

5.43pm BST

11 min: Ben Godfrey looks to have hurt himself quite badly in that collision and is currently receiving treatment. Mason Holgate begins his warm-up.

5.42pm BST

10 min: Jordan Pickford sprints back to prevent a no-look Ben Godfrey backpass from going out for a corner. He hacks the ball clear but only as far as Havertz, who steers the ball into the side-netting, colliding with Pickford and the backpedalling Godfrey in the process.

5.40pm BST

9 min: Chelsea enjoy a period of sustained possession that ends abruptly when Nathan Patterson outmuscles Kai Havertz and robs him off possession in the Everton left-back area.

5.39pm BST

7 min: There’s nothing much to report in these early stages as the teams take time to size each other up.

5.38pm BST

5 min: Correction: the stripes on Chelsea’s away kit are not “light blue” they are – consults notes – “ice cold lion print”. Do lion’s have stripes? I always thought they were more of a zebra thing.

The “ice cold lion print” adorns Raheem Sterling’s torso. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

5.34pm BST

3 min: Abdoulaye Doucoure gets his head to a cross into the CHelsea penbalty area from the right touchline but is unable to steer his weak effort goalwards. Edouard Mendy shepherds the ball wide.

5.33pm BST

2 min: Everton advance and Vitally Mykolenko picks up the ball on the left touchline but is unable to get a cross in. He plays it backwards.

5.32pm BST

Everton v Chelsea is go ...

1 min: Chelsea get the ball rolling, their players wearing white shirts with light blue stripes, white shorts and blue socks. Everton wear their customary home kit of blue shirts, white shorts and white socks.

5.28pm BST

Not long now: Led by Craig Pawson and his match officials, Jordan Pickford and Cesar Azpilecueta lead the two teams out of the narrow Goodison Park tunnel. In the Sky Sports studio, former Everton striker Duncan Ferguson confidently tips his old club to take all three points. “Chelsea don’t win at Goodison,” he states.

5.26pm BST

Thomas Tuchel speaks: ““It helps having the big day coming and so the focus has been fully on Everton,” he says of his side’s preparations. “That helped us to calm down, calm down doing hard work and focus.

Asked what Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly bring to Chelsea, he says “personality and quality”. He adds that the duo have “proven it for big clubs, Raheem has proven it in the Premier League over and over again.”

5.24pm BST

Frank Lampard speaks: “The fans have helped - they’re here before the game again, we can’t expect it every time, but it’s great to see,” he tells Sky Sports. “We ended up in a difficult position last season and we don’t want to be there again but one thing we know is that Everton has to be a team and a club that fights on the pitch in the right way.”

5.02pm BST

Those teams: There are four debutants in the starting line-ups, with James Tarkowski and Dwight McNeil starting for Everton, while Kalidou Koulibaly and Raheem Sterling make their first official starts in the livery of Chelsea.

Signed from Rangers last season, Nathan Patterson lines up at right wing-back for Everton in what is only his second start for the club after undergoing ankle surgery not too long after his arrival. Ben Chilwell is back for Chelsea following his lengthy spell on the sidelines with a serious knee injury.

4.36pm BST

Everton v Chelsea line-ups

Everton: Pickford, Patterson, Tarkowski, Mina, Godfrey, Mykolenko, Gray, Doucoure, Iwobi, McNeil, Gordon.

Subs: Holgate, Keane, Allan, Begovic, Alli, Gbamin, Ruben Vinagre, Warrington, Mills.

Chelsea: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Koulibaly, James, Kante, Jorginho, Chilwell, Mount, Havertz, Sterling.

Subs: Cucurella, Arrizabalaga, Kovacic, Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Chalobah, Gallagher, Ziyech, Broja.



Referee: Craig Pawson (England)

4.26pm BST

Today’s match officials

Referee: Craig Pawson

Craig Pawson Assistants: Marc Perry and Scott Ledger

Marc Perry and Scott Ledger Fourth official: Graham Scott

Graham Scott VAR: John Brooks

Craig Pawson, pictured here during last weekend’s Community Shield, is today’s match official at GOodison Park. Photograph: Andrew Yates/EPA

4.25pm BST

Early team news ...

Everton have brought Burnley old boys Dwight McNeil and James Tarkowski to Goodison Park, while Ruben Vinaigre is also in on loan from Sporting Lisbon. All three are available for selection today.

Everton striker Dominic Calvert- Lewin is facing six weeks on the sidelines with a knee injury he picked up in training earlier this week, while Salomon Rondon misses out this afternoon through a suspension he’s carried over from last season. Seamus Coleman, Tom Davies, Andre Gomes and Andros Townsend are also out with various injuries.

Having lost Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger to Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively, and with Marcos Alonso also looking to be on his way to the Camp Nou, Chelsea have brought in Kalidou Koulibali and Marc Cucarella to bolster their defence.

Further up front, Raheem Sterling and Carney Chukwuemeka have arrived in the hope of filling their boots with goals. Rumoured to be on his way back to RB Leipzig, enthusiasm’s Timo Werner is Chelsea’s only fitness doubt as he’s suffering from a hamstring injury.

4.25pm BST

Premier League: Everton v Chelsea

Goodison Park is the venue for what those of us with no imagination are lazily labelling the Frank Lampard derby. Having kept Everton up last season, the former Chelsea midfielder-turned-manager is in the hot-seat for his first full season in charge at Goodison Park, even he has no shortage of detractors who give him little or no chance of seeing out the campaign.

Under new ownership who seem happy to throw money around like confetti, this promises to be an intriguing first season in the post-Abramovich era for Chelsea. It kicks off on Merseyside at 5.30pm (BST)| but stay tuned in the meantime for team news and build-up.