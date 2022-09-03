Artemis 1: Where to Watch Rocket Launches on the Space Coast

It is such an exciting time in Central Florida! The Space Coast is booming with multiple rocket launches every month. And now a history-making event is taking place with the Artemis program. We’re returning to the moon! The Artemis missions are three separate missions, each one bringing us closer to the moon. Up first is Artemis 1.

Artemis 1 target launch dates:

The first two attempts were scrubbed, and while this is disappointing, it is also to be expected. The SLS rocket is a complicated system and the purpose of Artemis I is purely a test flight.

What does this mean?

As you can imagine, returning to the moon for the first time in decades is no small task. And flying a new type of rocket for the first time adds to the variables. So these dates are when NASA is aiming to hopefully launch Artemis I.

There is no new attempt date announced by NASA at this time. A few procedures need to be addressed first. NASA will announce the next attempt date soon and we will update this post.

Keep an eye out for viewing packages from Kennedy Space Center Visitors Complex for viewing packages for Artemis I and other rocket launches.

Other Rocket Launch Viewing Locations

If the massive Artemis 1 crowds and tremendous traffic don’t appeal to you, then consider heading to the Space Coast for a regular rocket launch. There are usually multiple rocket launches every month.

For the next rocket launch, impress your date by heading to one of these top viewing spots.

Jetty Park Campground and Jetty Park

Playalinda Beach

Kennedy Space Center

Cocoa Beach Pier + Restaurants

Exploration Tower

Space View Park: 8 Broad Street, Titusville (parking nearby)

Kennedy Point Park: 4915 S. Washington Ave (US 1), Titusville (restrooms, parking)

Alan Shepard Park : East end of SR 520, Cocoa Beach (restrooms, parking)

East end of SR 520, Cocoa Beach (restrooms, parking) Indian River Lagoon / Mosquito Lagoon

Kennedy Space Center Rocket Launch Viewing

There’s nothing quite like being at the Kennedy Space Center on launch day. Our parent publication, TampaBayParenting.com walks you through what it is like to watch a rocket launch from Kennedy Space Center itself.

Depending on the launch, you can upgrade your visit to get even closer to the launch pad with a reserved spot at the Apollo/Saturn V Center, but this prime viewing experience requires a lot of pre-planning since reserved bleacher seating often sells out.

You can also try to book free bus transport to view from the Apollo/Saturn V Center lawn. You’ll not only need to arrive early, but be quick to book your timed bus reservation. You can only book the bus the day of launch and only when on property, so make sure to have the location services enabled on your phone so the Kennedy Space Center app or website knows you’re there.

