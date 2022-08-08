ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

'Time against us' in bid to rescue 10 Mexican miners after 3 days underground

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

SABINAS, Mexico, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Large pumps sucked water from a flooded coal mine in Mexico on Saturday as authorities weighed whether to send divers to try to save 10 miners who have been trapped underground for more than three days.

The miners became trapped at a mine in the northern border state of Coahuila on Wednesday afternoon when their excavation work caused a tunnel wall to collapse, triggering flooding in three wells.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Saturday would be "decisive" in determining whether divers could safely enter the mine. But by afternoon, Coahuila Governor Miguel Riquelme said water levels were still too high.

"Time is against us," he told families at the site, Mexican media reported.

Relatives keeping vigil outside said they were pinning their hopes on the possibility the miners had found a pocket of air. read more

"We're tired, we're desperate, but with a little bit (of) hope," said Cecilia Cruz, adding that she had heard about mining accidents in her native Coahuila for decades before the incident that trapped her nephew, 42-year-old Sergio Cruz.

The possibility of mud-filled tunnels and underground collapses could make it impossible for rescue teams to search for the miners, even if enough water is extracted, she noted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ENM0A_0h7POw5N00

"Do they want to risk more lives? It would be an even bigger tragedy," she said.

Six divers from Mexican Special Forces were sent to aid the effort at the mine, where three wells, each 60 meters (200 feet) deep, were initially more than half-flooded.

Five miners managed to escape. One, Fernando Pompa, recounted in an interview with a Coahuila radio station how he was hauled above ground in a cart used to transport coal after the accident unleashed a huge gush of water.

"The hope is that there's a little bubble of air," he said.

The mine, in the municipality of Sabinas, opened in January and had no "record of complaints for any type of abnormality," according to the Labor Ministry.

Sergio Martinez, whose brother Jorge Luis Martinez, 34, is trapped, said workers above ground told him they heard a thundering noise accompanied by an jet of air when the accident happened. They raced to the mine and threw down a rope, pulling up workers by hand, but didn't reach Jorge Luis.

"We hope there's a miracle so he gets out alive," Martinez said.

Reporting by Luis Cortes in Sabinas; Daina Beth Solomon and Marion Giraldo in Mexico City; Editing by Will Dunham and Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 75

Georgia Kimmel-Hermsen
4d ago

I know your against time. they and families members in my deepest prayers 🙏 ❤ 😢😭💔💖for safe and speedy recovery 🙏 💙 in Jesus christ Holly name 🙏 AMEN ❤

Reply(6)
34
guest47472627
4d ago

yeah I got nothing but I did just watch that movie 13 lives about the Thailand soccer team that got trapped in that cave phenomenal movie I recommend it to everyone

Reply(3)
18
Kathlene Sims
4d ago

I send prayers and hope and love and comfort to all of those waiting in all of those trapped in Jesus name amen

Reply
16
Related
Daily Mail

400 migrants trapped inside a locked, sweltering tractor-trailer abandoned by a smuggler on a Mexican road are rescued by villagers and workers at a nearby gas station who heard cries for help

At least 400 migrants escaped from a hot and airless tractor trailer abandoned by a smuggler in the Mexican coastal state of Veracruz on Thursday. The group was being ferried in the trailer that had logos stickers from Mexican transportation company Euro Logistic when they began to suffocate near the town of Acayucán.
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Mexican schoolboy set on fire for being Indigenous

A Mexican schoolboy was set on fire and badly burned in a classroom -- his "only crime" was speaking an Indigenous language in a country struggling to end racial discrimination. Discrimination is common in Mexico, a country of 126 million where 23.2 million people identify as Indigenous and more than 7.3 million speak an Indigenous language, according to a 2020 census.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

A Ruthless Mexican Cartel Opened Fire on Guatemala’s Presidential Convoy

Alleged members of Mexico’s ruthless Jalisco New Generation Cartel, known as CJNG, launched an unprecedented attack on Guatemala’s presidential convoy this weekend: a face-to-face shootout. The gunfight took place Saturday morning in a small village at the border between Guatemala and México while Guatemala President Alejandro Giammattei was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexican People#Sabinas#Coahuila#Mexican Special Forces
Oxygen

'Forgotten' American Schoolteacher Was Jailed With Brittney Griner In Russia

A Russian human rights activist is speaking out about the only other incarcerated American woman in Russia besides WNBA star Brittney Griner. Yekaterina Kalugina visited a Moscow-area detention center in April to speak with Griner, who was sentenced on Thursday to nine years of prison for drug possession. While there, she came across an American schoolteacher, Sarah Krivanek, 46.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Mexico City
BBC

Iran: Ex-child bride among three women executed in one day - report

Iranian authorities put three women to death on Wednesday for murdering their husbands, a human rights charity says. According to the Iran Human Rights Group they were among 32 people executed in the past week alone. A former child bride, convicted of later killing the man she had married at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Adult migrant woman found dead in west Texas desert area after she couldn't keep up with her parents

The adult migrant daughter of a couple that had crossed the United States-Mexico border was found dead in the desert by U.S. Border Patrol agents in west Texas on Wednesday. Her parents were taken into custody after they were encountered by the National Guard near U.S. Highway 90 in Sanderson, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said in a statement Friday.
SANDERSON, TX
Fox News

Arizona Border Patrol agents arrest two American citizens for smuggling Mexican immigrants, drugs into US

Border Patrol agents in Arizona have arrested two United States citizens for allegedly smuggling five Mexican citizens across the southern border while they also possessed methamphetamine and fentanyl. "Tucson Station agents responded to Sasabe, AZ, after border camera operators spotted suspected criminal activity," Chief Patrol Agent of the U.S. Border...
TUCSON, AZ
Vice

Wildfires Are Setting Off 100-Year-Old Bombs on WWI Battlefields

A wildfire is consuming Slovenia and as the blaze moves across areas that were once battlefields during World War I, it’s meeting century-old unexploded ordnance with deadly results. According to the Slovenian press, fire swept across a WWI-era bomb on July 22 and detonated it while firefighters worked nearby. Shrapnel buzzed the firefighters but no one was hurt. It’s just one of many such bombs that have exploded due to the fire; officials have stopped counting detonations due to their sheer number, local news reported, only marking ones that explode near roads.
ACCIDENTS
Reuters

Reuters

540K+
Followers
348K+
Post
253M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy