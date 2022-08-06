ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Young entrepreneurs showcase their products during National Black Business Month

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

In celebration of National Black Business Month, young entrepreneurs put their products on display in Garden City.

The event was organized by the Ethical Humanist Society of Long Island. It’s designed to encourage entrepreneurship and help young people who are working to build their business.

Children like Selene Ferdinand from Elmont got to show off their creations. At 9 years old, she wrote a book with 17 other beauty pageant girls.

"The book's about how we can make a difference in our communities and how we can empower everyone,” she said.

Amia Chantelle began selling lip gloss she made with her mother in 2019. She was just 3 years old at the time.

Samara. St. Preus, 10, from Lindenhurst, founded her own candle business with the help of her mother.

"With social media, we're able to have our own platform, have our own groups, access to information we didn't have before,” said her mother Donesia St. Preus.

News 12’s Liz Burke was there to take in the sights and sounds from the expo.

National Black Business Month: Resources available to help businesses thrive

