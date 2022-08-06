What 18 Celebrity Couples' Kids Actually Look Like Vs. What AI Thinks They Should Look Like

Related
All Of You Will Want to Relive Pregnant Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Sweetest Family Moments
Watch: Chrissy Teigen Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby With John Legend. John Legend and Chrissy Teigen know each day gets better. The couple, who lost their son Jack in September 2020, shared on Aug. 3 that they are expecting another baby. Along with a photo of her pregnant belly, Chrissy wrote...
Popculture
Julia Roberts' Marriage Is Reportedly on 'Life Support' But That's Not the Case
Julia Roberts and cinematographer Daniel Moder celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary on July 4, but a sketchy magazine article claimed their relationship was on the rocks. That does not appear to be the case though, especially considering the Instagram post that Roberts published to celebrate their milestone. Roberts, 54, and Moder, 53, are parents to three children, 17-year-old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, and 15-year-old Henry.
Miranda Cosgrove Has Reacted To Jennette McCurdy's "iCarly" Allegations And It's Heartbreaking
“You can’t imagine that people around you are having much harder struggles."
Britney Spears Calls Out Kevin Federline for Claims About Her and Their Sons: ‘I’ve Done My Best’
Fighting back. Britney Spears slammed her ex-husband Kevin Federline for publicly claiming she hasn’t seen their sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James Federline, in a while. “It saddens me to hear that my ex-husband has decided to...
16 Celebs Who Have Canceled Events Because Of Their Mental Health
Celebs are learning to put their careers on pause to care for their mental well-being.
Kelly Clarkson Is Known For Her Voice, But Her Hip-Thrusting Skills Are On Point In BTS Video From Talk Show
Kelly Clarkson is a woman of many talents. She is, of course, the Season 1 winner of American Idol who has gone on to release nine studio albums. As a coach on The Voice for eight seasons, the Texas native won four times, giving her the highest winning percentage of any coach through the NBC singing competition’s 21 seasons. To top it off, her talk show — which you better believe includes its share of singing — has won 13 Daytime Emmy Awards in its first three seasons. But it’s not just about her voice, y’all, because the “Since U Been Gone Singer” just showed she’s got hip-thrusting skills for days.
‘The Voice’ Season 22: John Legend Could Be the Reason Camila Cabello Joined as a Coach
John Legend recently revealed that he encouraged Camila Cabello to become a coach on 'The Voice' if a spot opened up.
‘The Voice’: Gwen Stefani Says Returning to the Show With Husband Blake Shelton Is ‘Surreal’
The new season of The Voice is currently filming, and it will see Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani together for the first time since their wedding. It brings back a lot of memories for Stefani, who spoke about the experience with NBC Insider. “Stepping back on the set of The...
Did Matt Roloff Cheat On Amy Roloff? Details on ‘Little People, Big World’ Divorce
Viewers first met Little People, Big World stars Amy Roloff and Matt Roloff back in 2006 on their humble farm in Oregon as the series chronicled the lives of the six-member Roloff family. However, no one expected the pair to get divorced midway through their reality show. The 2015 split shocked fans, and almost instantaneously, rumors of infidelity abounded. Keep scrolling to find out everything we know about whether Matt cheated on Amy during their marriage.
Ashton Kutcher lost his sight, ability to walk, and hearing for close to a year due to rare autoimmune disease
The actor shared the update about his health in a preview trailer obtained by Access Hollywood for "Running Wild With Bear Grylls: The Challenge."
Giada De Laurentiis Jokes She's Spending Her Couples Vacation on the Phone with Daughter Jade
Giada De Laurentiis is clearly missing her daughter Jade while she's away at camp!. On Thursday, she shared a hilarious Instagram video of herself gabbing away on the phone with her recent middle school grad, all while on a trip to New York City with boyfriend Shane Farley. "Jade's at...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard Is Married! Here’s Everything We Know About Her Husband Ryan Scott Anderson
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is a married woman! While not much is known about her husband, Ryan Scott Anderson, few details have been revealed about Gypsy’s man. Scroll down below for everything we know about her marriage so far. Who Is Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s Husband Ryan Scott Anderson?. Ryan...
Real Housewife Teresa Giudice Just Got Married, And The Memes Are Top Notch
"People make fun of Jersey girls, but I think they're just jealous." —Teresa Giudice
Why Food Network Fans Think Giada De Laurentiis Hooked Up With Bobby Flay
Food Network stars Giada De Laurentiis and Bobby Flay have collaborated numerous times over their nearly two decades long friendship.
Whoopi Goldberg's Granddaughter Revealed Why Whoopi Chose Her Stage Name, And It's VERY Funny
"That's how Caryn Johnson became Whoopi Goldberg."
Twitter Is Joking About Who Pete Davidson Should Date Next, And It's Way Too Good
"I think Pete Davidson should date the Virgin Mary next."
Kelly Clarkson on ‘the Hardest Thing’ About Releasing New Music Post Her Recent Divorce
"American Idol" star Kelly Clarkson got candid about the "hardest" part of releasing new music after her divorce from Brandon Blackstock.
Reese Witherspoon, Kelly Clarkson & More: See The Couples Whose Marriages Have Been Plagued By Hollywood Life
Navigating Hollywood and a happy marriage is no easy task. From busy work schedules to the pressures to be picture perfect and temptations around every corner — it's no wonder why so many power couples call it quits. Scroll through the gallery to see the marriages plagued by Hollywood life:Carrie Underwood & Mike FisherCarrie Underwood's busy tour lifestyle has been a difficult adjustment for her family, especially on her marriage to Mike Fisher.“Carrie wanted them [her family] to come along, but Mike wasn’t into it,” a source exclusively told OK! “The kids are getting older, and they need stability. Plus,...
