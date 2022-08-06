ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What 18 Celebrity Couples' Kids Actually Look Like Vs. What AI Thinks They Should Look Like

By Soleil Easton
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EIdaG_0h7O5h1J00

I recently used ~fancy AI technology~ to generate celebrity couples’ children. I placed a headshot of each parent in Artbreeder, slightly altered the genes, including hair and eye color, bone structure, and hair texture, to get the robot child just right. Read on to learn a little bit about celebrity love lives and see what these couples’ kids look like IRL versus what AI thinks they should look like.

1. Beyoncé and Jay-Z met around 1999, and he put a ring on it in 2008. The duo has three children, daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi, and son Sir.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w668v_0h7O5h1J00
Mike Coppola / Via Getty Images

Blue Ivy Carter is currently 10 years old and is the couple's first born child. It should be no surprise that she has inherited her parents' artistic talents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QWflg_0h7O5h1J00
Allen Berezovsky / Via Getty Images

Here's Blue Ivy in the eyes of AI:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06pAd9_0h7O5h1J00
Buzzfeed / Via Artbreeder

2. Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith met in 1995 when she auditioned to play one of Will's girlfriends on Fresh Prince of Bel-Air . They married in 1997 and are parents to Jaden and Willow Smith — one of Hollywood's most high-profile pair of siblings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SuvqZ_0h7O5h1J00
Mike Coppola / Via Getty Images

Willow Smith is currently 21 years old and has made a name for herself in pop, R&B, and rock. She also is a part of her mother and grandmother's talk show, Red Table Talk .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hnjwT_0h7O5h1J00
Patrick T. Fallon / Via AFP via Getty Images

Here's what Willow looks like according to AI technology:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wuPPK_0h7O5h1J00
BuzzFeed / Via Artbreeder

3. Julia Roberts and Daniel Moder met in 2000 on the set of The Mexican . After Moder divorced his first wife, the couple married in 2002. They have three kids, twins Hazel Patricia and Phinnaeus "Finn" Walter, and a younger son, Henry Daniel Moder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pcwFJ_0h7O5h1J00
Lester Cohen / Via WireImage

Hazel Moder is 17 years old and grew up away from the glitz and glamour of Hollywood.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tC5Ld_0h7O5h1J00
Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / Via WireImage

Here's what Hazel Moder looks like according to AI:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1soHcH_0h7O5h1J00
Buzzfeed / Via Artbreeder

4. Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan met in 2004 and dated for over two years. During their short relationship, Moynahan's career was thriving, and Brady continued to play for the Patriots. When they split in 2006, Brady moved on to date Brazilian model Gisele Bündchen . Shortly after, the couple received news from Moynahan that she was pregnant with Brady's child. Flash-forward to today, and Brady successfully co-parents with Moynahan, and has been married to Bündchen since 2009. They share two children.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a4t8W_0h7O5h1J00
Matt Winkelmeyer / Via Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

John Edward Thomas Moynahan, Brady and Moynahan's son, is currently 14 years old. Here's proof that he is a total Brady mini-me.

Tom Brady / Via Instagram: @tombrady

Here's what John Edward Thomas Moynahan looks like according to AI algorithms:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u0YYz_0h7O5h1J00
Buzzfeed / Via Artbreeder

5. Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe called it quits in 2006 after seven years of marriage — but the ex-couple are forever linked thanks to their children, Ava and Deacon Phillippe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=317R9t_0h7O5h1J00
New York Daily News Archive / Via Getty Images

Deacon Reese Phillippe is currently 18 years old and is following in the music and acting footsteps of his parents. He will be making his acting debut in Season 3 of the Netflix comedy series Never Have I Ever .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Uewg_0h7O5h1J00
Rodin Eckenroth / Via FilmMagic

Here's what AI thought Deacon would look like:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46MBDN_0h7O5h1J00
Buzzfeed / Via Artbreeder

6. On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills , Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky are a power couple. Kyle and Mauricio have known each other for 28 years, and recently celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary. They share three daughters: Alexia, Sophia, and Portia Umansky.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kwxbk_0h7O5h1J00
Paul Archuleta / Via FilmMagic

Sophia Umansky is currently 22 years old and recently graduated from George Washington University in Washington DC.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SFHOP_0h7O5h1J00
Kevin Mazur / Via Getty Images for Paramount Network

Here's what AI thinks Sophia Umansky looks like:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=206ShQ_0h7O5h1J00
Buzzfeed / Via Artbreeder

7. Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford have been married since 1998 and have two children, Kaia and Presley . Crawford jokes that her and her husband have tequila to thank for their 24-year marriage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dvKBt_0h7O5h1J00
Jerod Harris / Via Getty Images for Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation

Kaia Jordan Gerber is currently 20 years old and followed in her mom's supermodel footsteps and acting career. She is also dating Elvis Hollywood heartthrob, Austin Butler — can a couple get any prettier than this?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0chCmW_0h7O5h1J00
Kevin Mazur / Via Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Here's what Kaia Gerber looks like in the eyes of AI:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rah8R_0h7O5h1J00
Buzzfeed / Via Artbreeder

8. David and Victoria Beckham are the it couple in Britain. Posh Spice gave her number to Beckham on a London-to-Manchester plane ticket back in 1997. They got married two years later in 1999 and have four children together: Brooklyn , Romeo , Cruz, and daughter Harper

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kpDm0_0h7O5h1J00
John Shearer / Via WireImage

Brooklyn Beckham is currently 23 years old and is a model and photographer. He is the eldest son of former England footballer David Beckham and British singer-turned-fashion designer Victoria Beckham.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eHAW4_0h7O5h1J00
Theo Wargo / Via Getty Images

Here's what AI thought Brooklyn Beckham would've looked like:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UzxBd_0h7O5h1J00
Buzzfeed / Via Artbreeder

9. Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have been together for 15 years. They got married in 2012, and shortly after in 2015, they welcomed their first child, Silas. In 2020, they gave birth to their second child, Phineas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f0UZI_0h7O5h1J00
Rodin Eckenroth / Via Getty Images

Silas Timberlake is currently 7 years old. The couple shares very few photos of Silas, and when they do, his face is rarely shown. What we do know? He is adorable, has golden curly hair, and looks a lot like his mom, Jessica Biel.

Justin Timberlake / Via instagram.com

Here's what Silas looks like in the eyes of AI:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yMFwQ_0h7O5h1J00
BuzzFeed / Via Artbreeder

10. John Legend and Chrissy Teigen met on the set of Legend's music video for "Stereo" in 2006, and they have been together ever since. Since then, they've gotten married, starred in another music video together, had two kids (Miles and Luna), and have created a real-estate empire .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SPAIg_0h7O5h1J00
Larry Busacca / Via Getty Images for Michael Kors

Miles Theodore Stephens recently turned 2 in May, and he is so cute it hurts! The little guy is totally a spitting image of his dad!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0glSRN_0h7O5h1J00
Jean Baptiste Lacroix / Via Getty Images

Here's what Miles looks like according to AI:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GeYAR_0h7O5h1J00
BuzzFeed / Via Artbreeder

11. Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin met backstage at a Coldplay concert in 2002 and started dating almost immediately. In 2003, the couple secretly got married. Throughout their marriage, they had two children, Apple and Moses. In 2014, Paltrow announced on her lifestyle blog, Goop, that they were getting a divorce.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HgsGt_0h7O5h1J00
Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Via Getty Images

Apple Martin is currently 18 years old and recently graduated from high school. Apple has largely kept out of the public eye; even her IG is private.

Gwyneth Paltrow / Via Instagram / Instagram: @gwynethpaltrow

Here's what AI thought Apple Martin would've looked like:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XrlVe_0h7O5h1J00
BuzzFeed / Via Artbreeder

12. Actor Johnny Depp and French model Vanessa Paradis met in Paris in 1998 while he was filming The Ninth Gate. The couple was together for 14 years and had two children, Jack and Lily-Rose, but never got married. They broke up in 2012.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g3pWp_0h7O5h1J00
Kevin Winter / Via Getty Images

Lily-Rose Depp is currently 23 years old and emulates her parents' artistic talents. She has starred in countless films and has walked for Chanel, among other designer brands.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cTc5S_0h7O5h1J00
Theo Wargo / Via Getty Images

Here's what Lily-Rose looks like according to AI technology:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uyvce_0h7O5h1J00
BuzzFeed / Via Artbreeder

13. Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves have been together since 2006 and tied the knot in 2012. The couple resides in Texas and have three children together: Levi, Livingston, and Vida.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X2bik_0h7O5h1J00
Jemal Countess / Via WireImage

Levi McConaughey is currently 14 years old and is the couple's first-born. He could easily be his dad's twin!

Matthew McConaughey / Via Instagram: @officiallymcconaughey

Here's what Levi looks like according to AI:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gbVmU_0h7O5h1J00
BuzzFeed / Via Artbreeder

14. NBA superstar LeBron James and his wife Savannah Brinson began dating in 2002, while they were still teenagers — they had their first date at Outback Steakhouse. They got married in 2013 and have three kiddos: LeBron Jr. "Bronny," Bryce Maximus, and Zhuri.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NzmE4_0h7O5h1J00
Shareif Ziyadat / Via FilmMagic

Bronny James is currently 17 years old and is a point and shooting guard for his high school basketball team in Los Angeles, California.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pO2gf_0h7O5h1J00
Joe Robbins / Via Getty Images

Here's what he looks like according to AI technology:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jIVHP_0h7O5h1J00
BuzzFeed / Via Artbreeder

15. Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias have been going strong since meeting in 2001. No one knows if they are actually married, but the couple welcomed twins, Nicholas and Lucy, in 2017 and another daughter, Mary, in 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16rlzF_0h7O5h1J00
Gregory Pace / Via Film Magic

Nicholas Iglesias is currently 4 years old. I still can't get over how cute this photo is that Anna Kournikova posted on Instagram for his birthday on December 16, 2021.

Anna Kournikova / Via Instagram / Instagram: @annakournikova

Here's what AI thought Nicholas would have looked like:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sbd12_0h7O5h1J00
BuzzFeed / Via Artbreeder

16. Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann are the definition of a comedic power couple. They got married in 1997 and have two children together, Maude and Iris.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iLUiq_0h7O5h1J00
Jerod Harris / Via WireImage

Maude Apatow is currently 24 years old and is best known for portraying Lexi Howard in the HBO drama series Euphoria . She is the eldest daughter of filmmaker Judd Apatow and actress Leslie Mann.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iV7mY_0h7O5h1J00
Theo Wargo / Via WireImage

Here's what Maude looks like in the eyes of AI:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=067oO4_0h7O5h1J00
BuzzFeed / Via Artbreeder

17. Snoop Dogg met Shante Taylor in high school sometime in the late '80s. They got married young and eventually divorced in 2004. But, they got married again in 2008 after Snoop realized he can't live without her. They have four kids together: Cordell, Julian, Cori, and Corde Broadus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qqPov_0h7O5h1J00
Matt Winkelmeyer / Via Getty Images

Cori Broadus, known as CHOC in the music scene, is currently 23 years old. She is not only a singer-songwriter, but also owns a lipgloss company called Choc Factory.

Instagram: @princessbroadus

Here's what Cori looks like according to AI:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p2vVU_0h7O5h1J00
BuzzFeed / Via Artbreeder

18. Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick met in 1991 through the actress' brother. They got married in 1997 and have three children together: James, Marion, and Tabitha.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lpus9_0h7O5h1J00
Bruce Glikas / Bruce Glikas / Via WireImage

James Wilkie Broderick is currently 19 years old and is an actor, musician, and social media influencer. He calls Manhattan, New York his home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E0qiG_0h7O5h1J00
James Devaney / Via GC Images

Here's what AI thinks James Broderick would have looked like:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LhbGU_0h7O5h1J00
BuzzFeed / Via Artbreeder

