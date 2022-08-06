Tottenham 4-1 Southampton: Player ratings as Spurs go top of the table

Read on www.90min.com
Man Utd 1-2 Brighton: Player ratings as Gross double spoils Ten Hag's debut
Player ratings from Man Utd 1-2 Brighton in the Premier League.
Twitter reacts as Brighton hand Erik ten Hag first defeat as Man Utd manager
Brighton won at Old Trafford for the first time in their history as they beat Manchester United 2-1 in the Premier League on Sunday.
Leicester City 2-2 Brentford: Bees secure comeback draw at King Power Stadium
Brentford fought back from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw at Leicester City on Sunday.
Everton sign Conor Coady on season-long loan
Conor Coady has joined Everton on a season-long loan from Wolves for the 2022/23 campaign.
Erik ten Hag laments Man Utd's performance in defeat to Brighton
Erik ten Hag laments Man Utd's performance in defeat to Brighton.
Nottingham Forest agree Alex Moreno fee with Real Betis - but player wants to stay
Nottingham Forest have agreed a deal to sign Real Betis left-back Alex Moreno.
Tottenham to beat Brighton to Destiny Udogie signing
Tottenham are closing in on the signing of Udinese wing-back Destiny Udogie, 90min understands.
Roma unhappy with Tottenham's lowball bid for Nicolo Zaniolo
Roma have rejected Tottenham's bid to take Nicolo Zaniolo on loan with an obligatory purchase clause, 90min understands.
Premier League goals of the week: Gameweek 1
The best goals from week 1 of the 2022/23 Premier League.
Man Utd considering move for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot
Manchester United are considering a move for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot.
Conor Coady & Idrissa Gueye undergoing Everton medicals
Conor Coady and Idrissa Gueye are on the verge of signing for Everton with medicals underway on Merseyside, 90min understands.
Chelsea growing in confidence over Wesley Fofana transfer
Chelsea are growing in confidence that they will be able to sign Leicester's Wesley Fofana.
Cody Gakpo discusses PSV future amid Man Utd and Arsenal links
Cody Gakpo admits Champions League football could make him stay at PSV this summer.
Real Madrid confirm squad for UEFA Super Cup final
Real Madrid have confirmed their travelling squad for the Super Cup final against Frankfurt.
Newcastle eye Bamba Dieng & Lucas Paqueta as attacking reinforcements
Newcastle are ready to push ahead with interest in Bamba Dieng and Lucas Paqueta.
Timo Werner returns to RB Leipzig from Chelsea on permanent deal
RB Leipzig have confirmed the signing of Timo Werner from Chelsea on a permanent deal.
Martin Odegaard: Gabriel Jesus & Oleksandr Zinchenko's 'winning experience' will help Arsenal
Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard believes that Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko's history of winning trophies will be of benefit to the Gunners.
Robert Lewandowski explains Pep Guardiola's role in Barcelona transfer
Robert Lewandowski explains Pep Guardiola's role in Barcelona transfer.
Brendan Rodgers insists Wesley Fofana & James Maddison remain committed to Leicester
Leicester City boss has explained that he started Wesley Fofana and James Maddison in Sunday's Premier League clash at home to Brentford because he believes their 'commitment' has not wavered.
