Actor Anne Heche Was In "Critical Condition" After Crashing Her Car Into A House And Sparking A Fire

Anne Heche on March 12, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

Actor Anne Heche was hospitalized Friday in "critical condition" after crashing her car into a house in Los Angeles and setting off a massive fire.

Heche, who was alone in a blue Mini Cooper, was allegedly driving at high speed down a road when she struck a two-story home, causing the car and the residence to be engulfed in flames, authorities said.

It took 59 firefighters 65 minutes to "access, confine and fully extinguish the stubborn flames within the heavily damaged structure," according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The car was extracted from “30 feet inside the heavily damaged home," authorities said.

LAFD said they rescued "one female adult" from the car who was taken to the hospital in "critical condition" but was able to talk to paramedics while they treated her. Authorities declined to release the woman's name, but multiple outlets identified her as Heche, the star of movies like Six Days Seven Nights and Donnie Brasco .

The LAFD said there was one adult woman inside the home at the time of the crash, who was amazingly spared from any injuries because she was in the rear of the residence.

A source told CNN on Saturday that Heche was in the ICU with "severe burns."

"Anne is in the ICU, she's lucky to be alive. She has severe burns and has a long recovery ahead. Her team and her family are still trying to process what led up to the crash," the source said.

The woman inside the house, who survived the crash, told Rolling Stone, "I’m OK, my dogs are OK, and my turtle is OK, but everything else is gone, and I’m a fucking wreck."

As of Saturday morning, the cause of the accident is still under investigation.

A video obtained by CBSLA showed Heche's car speeding down a Mar Vista street moments before the crash.

EXCLUSIVE: Video shows the vehicle owned by actress Anne Heche speeding down a Mar Vista street moments before crashing into a home and sparking a fire. The story on @CBSLA 5pm. @CBSLARachel 11:31 PM - 05 Aug 2022

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Heche’s representatives and the LAPD West Traffic Division for comment.

Heche recently appeared on several television shows including Quantico and Chicago PD , and she was also a contestant on Dancing With the Stars. She has had a long film and TV career, with her breakout role in 1987 on the soap opera Another World . Heche became a tabloid figure at the turn of the 2000s for her highly publicized relationship with Ellen DeGeneres.

Celebrities and fans responded to news of the crash on Heche's Instagram page. Actor Selma Blair said, "Sending friendship and love. ❤️‍🩹 healing. Please."

More on this