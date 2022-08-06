ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
11 Predictions For The MCU's Multiverse Saga

By Anthony Orlando
 3 days ago

Marvel Studios recently revealed a ton of new projects that are part of their Multiverse Saga at the San Diego Comic-Con, which has sent fans worldwide into a frenzy.

There may be more films and shows than we know what to do with at this point, but it is undoubtedly exciting to see what the studio will do next with its ever-expanding cinematic universe. So let's dive in with 11 Predictions for the MCU's Multiverse Saga.

WARNING: 🚨 MCU SPOILERS AHEAD!!! 🚨

11. Doom in Wakanda Forever

Rumors have circulated that Doctor Doom will make his long-awaited debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever , which makes sense if you think about it. Wakanda is a technologically advanced country on par with Doom's kingdom of Latveria, so he would understandably feel threatened by it. He could have secretly orchestrated the battle between Wakanda and Talocan and could likely be revealed in a post-credits scene. Also, how great would it be if Phase Four ended by introducing one of Marvel's most iconic villains to the MCU?

10. House of M

For a while, fans have been pining for the Scarlet Witch to warp reality and bring forth the iconic "House of M" storyline. This could still happen, just not in the way you imagined it. In the more recent "Secret Wars" arc, the House of M existed in some form in Battleworld, and we could see it appear in Avengers: Secret Wars . This could even allow the filmmakers to bring back Quicksilver and even introduce Magneto to the MCU.

9. The Young Avengers

Since most of the original Avengers are out of the picture, now’s the time for a new generation to take their place. As the name implies, The Young Avengers are a group of adolescent superheroes connected to the main, and the MCU seems to be setting up their live-action debut. Right now, the most likely candidates for this team are Ms. Marvel, Kate Bishop, Billy & Tommy Maximoff, Axl, Ironheart, America Chavez, Cassie Lang, Eli Bradley, and Love.

8. Secret Empire

A fourth Captain America film titled "New World Order" was recently announced at SDCC. Though the title hints that the film's villains will be the supervillain group of the same name, it also implies that the film will adapt the controversial "Secret Empire" storyline. The plot involves HYDRA rewriting reality and turning Captain America into one of their sleeper agents. The evil terrorist organization hasn't had much of a presence in the MCU in recent years, so this kind of film could reestablish them as one of Earth's greatest threats. The reality-warping elements of this storyline could even allow Marvel to bring back Chris Evans as an evil variant of Captain America.

7. Secret Invasion Will Include the Fantastic Four

Though it looks like Secret Invasion will mainly follow Nick Fury and the Skrulls, the synopsis for this upcoming show labels it a "crossover event series," which opens the door for other characters to be introduced into the MCU. Given the Fantastic Four's long history with the shapeshifting aliens, it wouldn't be a surprise if Marvel's First Family appeared in the Skrulls' exciting new series.

6. The Heroes Will Face Multiple Kangs

The MCU has had a bad habit of killing off great villains after just one film, but with Kang, they don’t have to worry about that. Loki established that we would see an infinite number of Kangs try to take over the multiverse, so we may not see just one Conqueror appear in the future. The Kang set to appear in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania could be taken out, and another could immediately take his place.

5. Secret Wars

Audiences were beyond excited to hear the sixth Avengers movie will be about the Secret Wars. Though the original comic title from the '80s is considered a classic (but most forget about the sequel), the film might instead follow the plot of the threequel comic of the same name. The more recent storyline showed different universes being reformed into Battleworld after an Incursion threatened to destroy everything. If Marvel Studios adapts this storyline, the Incursion in question could be the one Doctor Strange had caused at the end of Multiverse of Madness.

4. Kang Takes Over Earth

With the announcement of Avengers: Kang Dynasty , it seems we will see a film adaptation of the “Kang Dynasty” storyline, which showed the evil warlord conquering Earth with his army from the future. His rampage includes destroying Washington D.C. and killing millions, forcing the planet to surrender to him. It would be interesting to see Earth’s Mightiest Heroes fighting on an Earth dominated by Kang, and we could get another Endgame -level battle out of it as well.

3. Thanos Returns

Though Thanos bit the dust in Avengers: Endgame , his shadow still looms over the MCU after he wiped out half the universe. But if Secret Wars plays out as it did in the 2015 comic, reality could be rewritten and the wicked Titan could be brought back to life. Thanos could even play a crucial part in defeating the film's antagonist. We've seen Thanos join the good guys in Marvel's What If...? , so perhaps we'll see another version of him join the Avengers in their war on Battleworld.

2. The X-Men Universe

With another Incursion on the horizon, the universe that we could see colliding with the MCU could very well be that of X-Men ’97 . Since the animated superhero series is getting a reboot on Disney+, there is the possibility that this world will collide with the one currently shown in cinemas. With Professor X rocking the yellow chair from the cartoon in Multiverse of Madness , it seems Marvel Studios is gearing up to have this iconic series cross paths with the MCU.

1. Doctor Doom Will Be The Final Villain

If Marvel Studios plans to adapt the 2015 "Secret Wars" comic, chances are they will stay faithful to the source material and make Doctor Doom the big bad. Doom proved himself to be a terrifying threat after gaining the power of the Beyonders and becoming "God Emperor Doom." To give you an idea of how powerful this guy is, Doom altered reality itself to create Battleworld, killed Cyclops when he was bonded with the Phoenix Force, and ripped Thanos's skeleton right out of his still-living body. Black Panther couldn't even beat him with a fully-powered Infinity Gauntlet.

Do you agree with this list? What are your predictions for the Multiverse Saga? Please let me know in the comments section below.

