Support pours in for family of Stepinac student killed in hit-and-run crash

A tight-knit Yonkers neighborhood is trying to cope following a hit-and-run crash that killed a 16-year-old boy.

Police say officers responded to a call around 12:20 a.m. Wednesday for a scooter driver hit head-on by a cargo van on the 600 block of McLean Avenue.

First responders found 16-year-old Christopher Jack Hackett, better known as CJ, on the ground with severe head injuries.

Police identified the driver as 46-year-old Stephen Dolan, a city Public Works employee. They believe Dolan was drinking before the crash, but wasn’t charged with DWI.

News 12 has been told Dolan then left the scene and a witness called 911.

Dolan was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident with injury resulting in death and is due back in court Aug. 12.

If convicted of this charge, he could go to jail for up to seven years. Police also say more charges are possible.

State lawmakers and church leaders say they are trying to help bring feelings of closure to the Hacketts.

"We in elected office are going to do everything we can for this family, those that loved him and this community, which I represent,” said state Sen. Shelley Mayer.

CJ’s father said New York Archbishop Timothy Dolan called to say he's praying for the family.

The late teen’s school, Archbishop Stepinac, held a special event in his memory Friday and are offering counseling to help all students cope. His father is appreciative of the support.

"The Woodlawn community, the Yonkers community…our East Durham community has been our rock,” he stated. “My incredible son will be giving his organs. They call it a Walk of Life. I would expect nothing less from such a sweet, wonderful son."