Khloé Kardashian And Tristan Thompson's Second Child Has Arrived, Less Than A Year After They Broke Up Again

By larryfitzmaurice
 3 days ago

It's official: Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have welcomed another child into their lives.

Hollywood To You / GC Images / Getty Images / Star Max

E! News confirmed that the former couple have welcomed a second child into the world via surrogate, four years after the birth of their first child, True.

Gotpap / GC Images / Bauer-Griffin / Getty Images

Just to be clear, though — they are not getting back together any time soon.

Jerritt Clark / Getty Images for Remy Martin

Let's do a quick recap: We basically just found out about Khloé and Tristan's second child a few weeks ago — even though the baby was conceived last November.

Jerritt Clark / Getty Images for Klutch Sports G

So, two months after their second child was conceived via surrogate — which no one knew about at the time — Tristan revealed that he'd fathered a child with Maralee Nichols in a public apology to Khloé.

“Khloé, you don’t deserve this," he wrote via his IG Story. "You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years.”

Mitchell Layton / Getty Images

Khloé and Tristan had already broken up (for the second time) in June of 2021, but they were also reportedly planning to move back in together before Tristan's paternity scandal.

Rb / GC Images / Getty Images, Joseph Okpako / WireImage / Getty Images

We also recently found out that Khloé and Tristan had reconciled two months before Tristan's latest cheating scandal was made public.

Nino / GC Images / Getty Images, Rocky Widner / NBAE via Getty Images

Since then, Khloé and Tristan were also photographed together — and now they have another child. But a source also told E! News that they "have not spoken outside of co-parenting matters."

Nino / GC Images / Getty Images, David Liam Kyle / NBAE via Getty Images

In other words — don't expect them to get back together any time soon, if ever.

Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty Images, Issac Baldizon / NBAE via Getty Images

