ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, OH

4 killed in Ohio neighborhood; authorities launch manhunt

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0h7KYq9S00

Four people were fatally shot in an Ohio neighborhood, authorities said Saturday as they searched for a man who is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Police in Montgomery County's Butler Township said officers were called to the area shortly before noon Friday on a report of shots fired. Chief John Porter said four victims with gunshot wounds were found at “multiple crime scenes.” All were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they are seeking 39-year-old Stephen Marlow, who they believe fled the area in an SUV. They warned anyone seeing him or the vehicle to call 911 “and not approach him as he is still likely to be armed and dangerous.”

The Montgomery County coroner’s office on Saturday identified the victims as 82-year-old Clyde Knox, 78-year-old Eva Knox, 41-year-old Sarah Anderson and a 15-year-old girl whose name wasn’t released.

Porter said police don't believe there is any ongoing threat to the neighborhood but officers would remain in the area in case he returns. He said it wasn't immediately clear what led to the shooting. The Dayton Daily News reported that the four victims lived in separate homes near the home owned by Marlow’s parents.

“We are working to determine if there is any motive to this horrible tragedy or if mental illness played any role,” Porter said. He called the shooting “the first violent crime in this neighborhood in recent memory.”

The FBI field office in Cincinnati said it was part of the investigation and noted that Marlow had ties to Indianapolis, Chicago and Lexington, Kentucky, “and could be in one of these cities."

The Dayton Daily News reported that Marlow had gotten off probation in February on aggravated burglary and aggravated menacing charges stemming from a July 2019 incident in the Dayton suburb of Vandalia, according to Montgomery County court records.

Vandalia closed a number of public areas Saturday as a precaution following the shooting, including the recreation center, Cassel Hills golf course and pool and the city's senior citizens center, the newspaper reported.

Court documents don't list an attorney representing Marlow; a message seeking comment was left Saturday at a number listed in his name.

Comments / 1

Related
sunny95.com

4 dead in Ohio: 13 shot in two incidents

DAYTON — A suspect in the shooting deaths of four people in Ohio has been arrested in Kansas. Meanwhile, authorities are looking for suspects in a shooting in Cincinnati’s Over-the-Rhine neighborhood that left nine people hurt. Columbus was not immune from violence over the weekend. A 19-year-old man...
CINCINNATI, OH
WTRF- 7News

Man who killed 4 in Ohio captured in Kansas

A suspect in the shooting deaths of four people in Ohio has been arrested in Kansas. Police in Montgomery County’s Butler Township said late Saturday night that 39-year-old Stephen Marlow was taken into custody by local police in Lawrence, Kansas. Chief John Porter said Marlow will be extradited to Ohio to face charges in Friday’s […]
LAWRENCE, KS
WHAS 11

UPDATE: Quadruple homicide suspect in custody in Kansas

INDIANAPOLIS — UPDATE: Marlow was taken into custody Saturday night by police in Lawrence, Kansas. The FBI warned a man wanted for a quadruple homicide in an Ohio neighborhood could be in Indianapolis, Chicago or Lexington, all of which he has ties to. A manhunt is underway for 39-year-old...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, OH
City
Vandalia, OH
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
City
Lexington, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Cincinnati, OH
Montgomery County, OH
Crime & Safety
CBS LA

Cincinnati mass shooting leaves 9 wounded as police search for suspects

Police are searching for at least two suspects after nine people were wounded in a mass shooting during a chaotic scene in downtown Cincinnati early Sunday morning.Police were called to Main Street in the city's downtown to respond to reports of a disorderly crowd, Lt. Colonel Mike John of the Cincinnati Police Department said at a press conference Sunday.Two groups started fighting as police were clearing the crowd, and at least two people involved in the fight pulled out guns and opened fire into the crowd, John told reporters. A police officer fired at one of the shooters, who fled the scene. A second unidentified suspect then fired more shots, John said. In total, eight men and one woman aged 23 to 47 sustained non life-threatening injuries. Police are asking anyone with information regarding the suspects to contact police. Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval called Sunday's gun violence "an absolute tragedy." "What took place last night was completely and totally unacceptable," Pureval said. "The gun violence we are seeing in our community cannot and will not persist."
CINCINNATI, OH
WTRF- 7News

Police looking for suspect in killing of 4 in Ohio

OHIO (WTRF) — Police have sent a BOLO to all area law enforcement for this person possibly connected to the shooting in Butler Township near Dayton, Ohio. Mother, daughter killed in reported Butler Township shooting Steven Alexander Marlow 5’11’’ 160lbs Brown hair, blue eyes DOB 9/5/82 – age 39 Vehicle: 2007 Ford Edge White License […]
NBC News

Mass shooting injures at least 9 in downtown Cincinnati

At least nine people were injured in a mass shooting in downtown Cincinnati early Sunday, police said. As the shooter was actively firing, Officer Joe Shook, who has been with the Cincinnati Police Department since 2016, fired a shot, Lt. Col. Mike John said at a news conference. It was unknown whether the bullet struck the shooter, he added.
CINCINNATI, OH
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin homicide suspect taken into custody in Ohio

DAYTON, Ohio (WFRV) – A suspect wanted by the Madison City Police Department for several charges including homicide was arrested in Dayton, Ohio on Thursday. According to a release, the U.S. Marshal’s Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST) arrested Aquille Lowe. Lowe has been on the run since a Dane County Circuit Court issued an arrest warrant on July 29, 2022.
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Fbi#Manhunt#Police#Violent Crime#The Dayton Daily News
Fox 19

One person shot outside Marshall’s in Deerfield Township

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is under arrest following a shooting Saturday night in the parking lot of Marshall’s in Deerfield Township, a news release from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office says. Deputies responded to the area around 9:26 p.m. for a report of a disorderly/intoxicated...
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH
Fox 19

1 dead, 3 injured in Hamilton Avenue crash at the I-275 overpass

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead and three others are hospitalized Saturday after a crash on Hamilton Avenue, according to the Colerain Township police. Police said at 4:15 p.m. Hamilton Avenue will remain closed “for several hours.”. It happened around noon at the Interstate 275 overpass...
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH
ABC News

ABC News

780K+
Followers
170K+
Post
438M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy