This Simple Water Bottle Travel Hack Is So Obvious, But No One Else Seems To Do It

By Jemima Skelley
 3 days ago

Hi, my name is Jemima, and I'm a pretty avid traveler. Over my years traversing the globe, I've come up with some good shortcuts and practices to make life easier.

I simply love a good hack!

But of all the things I've discovered and start doing, there's one thing which seems to blow people away more than anything else.

TBH I though it was a pretty simple trick, but I've had at least five different people call me a genius for this one.

Let me set the scene: You're about to travel overseas. You've packed your carry-on with headphones, a new book, some snacks, you've downloaded a Spotify playlist, and you're all ready for your flight.

Nothing can bring you down...until you go to buy a bottle of water at your gate and are charged $7.50. Not ideal for your wallet or the environment!

Obviously, you can't get around this by bringing water in your carry-on — TSA would take it off you as soon as you scan your bag. BUT, my friends, there's nothing stopping you from bringing an EMPTY water bottle through security.

Once you get through, fill her up at a water fountain! Almost every airport I've been to has a dedicated bottle-filling station.

(And a collective boo for Sydney airport who only have these dumb ones for drinking.)

Then, you can also ask your flight attendants to refill it with drinking water if you run out while on-board. Some airlines even have big bottles at the back you can help yourself to.

Listen, I never said it was a particularly complex hack. But I s2g I've blown at least a handful of minds with this one.

It's better for your wallet, better for the planet, and then you've got a reusable water bottle with you on your holiday. Everyone wins!

Please don't come at me in the comments saying, "I've been doing this for years."

Drink your water, and mind your business.

Happy traveling!

