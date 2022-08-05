‘They were wonderful people’: Janesville neighbors left heartbroken after couple dies from lightning strike near White House

Read on www.x1071.com
Lightning Strike kills Janesville Wisconsin couple who were celebrating their 56th wedding anniversaryCheryl E PrestonJanesville, WI
Two people dead after being struck by lightning near the White HouseCheryl E PrestonJanesville, WI
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Black Earth man killed after crashing into rock wall near Lone Rock
LONE ROCK, Wis. — A Black Earth man was killed Saturday after crashing into a rock wall outside Lone Rock. Iowa County Sheriff’s officials said Tyler Russel was driving south on State Highway 130 when he failed to stop at the intersection with State Highway 133 and collided with the wall.
Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office: Avoid area on Beaver Dam’s north side due to ‘tactical situation’
BEAVER DAM, Wis. — The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to avoid an area on the north side of Beaver Dam Monday afternoon due to a “tactical situation.”. In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said the situation is in the area of Seippel Boulevard and Industrial/Mary Ann Road.
Middleton celebrates National Mustard Day
MIDDLETON, Wis. — Mustard was the king of condiments in Middleton Saturday. The National Mustard Museum celebrated National Mustard Day with music, games, a raffle and, of course, mustard. Organizers said that mustard ice cream was, believe it or not, the top hit. “It’s important that we recognize the...
Janesville City Council proposes allowing deer bow hunting in Rotary Gardens, varying opinions from residents
JANESVILLE, Wis. — If you have a yard and live in Wisconsin, chances are, you’ve fallen victim to deer nibbling on your flowers and other plants. Janesville City Council is introducing a resolution to solve that problem, but the plan is sparking controversy around the area. Chad Cox is one of the people saying there are too many deer in Janesville.
Blanchardville Man Dies From Injuries in Crash
Silver Alert for Argyle man canceled after he was found safe
ARGYLE, Wis. — A Silver Alert issued for an Argyle man who left his truck in the middle of a road Saturday was canceled after he was found safe. Green County Sheriff’s officials said John Svendsen, 70, stopped his truck in the middle of West Point Road and left on foot.
Man injured in Green Co. motorcycle crash last week dies
HOLLANDALE, Wis. — A man who was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash last week died Sunday. Green County Sheriff’s officials said Chad Schneider, 50, of Blanchardville died of injuries sustained in the crash. On August 1 just after 1 p.m., Schneider was driving east on Highway 39...
Lafayette County Man Injured in Motorcycle Crash
A man from Lafayette County was injured in a crash on a motorcycle early Saturday morning. 25 year old Jaiden Tuescher of Argyle was taken by an ambulance to a hospital for treatment of his injuries. According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, Tuescher was traveling on Highway 11 in South Wayne just before 1am Saturday when he lost control of his motorcycle and it left the roadway. Tuescher was cited for having no insurance.
Court quashes bench warrant for teen accused in disruptive Beltline crash
MADISON, Wis. — Court officials have quashed a bench warrant for a teen accused of crashing a stolen car on the Beltline during rush hour earlier this year. The warrant was first issued for 19-year-old Avion Howard after he failed to appear for a court hearing in July, according to online court records. Howard is charged with driving a vehicle without consent and resisting an officer.
Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating series of burglaries, urges caution
JUNEAU, Wis. — The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a series of burglaries. Officials said multiple unoccupied homes in the northwest part of the county were broken into. Residents are asked to stay vigilant by locking their doors. Anyone who sees something suspicious should contact the Sheriff’s...
Missing Argyle Man Found, With Help From Volunteers
A group of volunteers found an Argyle man who went missing Saturday afternoon. Green County Sheriff’s officials say 70 year old John Svendsen stopped his truck in the middle of West Point Road and left on foot. Svendsen’s family believed that he may have been in a nearby wooded area. A statewide Silver Alert was issued for him. Sheriff’s deputies, emergency crews, family and community volunteers began to search the area on foot Saturday into the night. The Green County Sheriff’s Office also deployed a drone and K-9 team to help in the search. The search resumed Sunday morning, with a large group of volunteers ready to help out. Sheriff’s deputies searched an area near where Svendsen’s cellphone data showed possible activity. At around 11am, a volunteer search group found Svendsen in a farm field north of West Point Road and Holstein Prairie Road. He was in distress and taken by UTV to a nearby farm before being taken by EMS to a hospital.
Fitchburg police searching for missing woman last seen Friday
FITCHBURG, Wis. — Fitchburg police are searching for a woman who was last seen Friday evening. Marcela Nicole Suazo-Vargas, 24, was last seen in the 5400 block of Williamsburg Way at around 7 p.m. She is about 5’2″ tall, 153 lbs with long, shoulder-length black hair. Suazo-Vargas...
Lafayette County Authorities Find Missing Man Alive
Lafayette County Authorities were able to locate a 49 year old man from Benton who was found alive and had not been seen since Monday. On Thursday evening, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate a check welfare complaint.. Sheriff’s Office personnel were dispatched to the scene where an unattended vehicle was located. After information was gathered, the Benton Fire Department and Cuba City Fire Department were called to respond to the scene to provide search assistance, which continued into the late evening hours, without locating the missing person. Sheriff’s Office personnel returned to the scene at around 6:00am Friday morning. Members of the Benton Fire Department and Cuba City Fire Department arrived at the scene to continue the search for the missing person. Additional resources were requested and arrived from Wisconsin Emergency Management and the Wisconsin State Patrol; both deploying drones for the search. In addition, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources provided an airplane for a grid search. Additional K9 resources arrived to the scene from the Madison Medical Examiner’s Office and the Wisconsin K9 SOS Search and Rescue team. The Madison Police Department, Hazel Green Police Department, Iowa County Sheriff’s Office and Grant County Sheriff’s Office worked cooperatively with executing the search for the missing individual. At approximately 10:25am Friday, the Wisconsin State Patrol drone team was able to locate the missing man. Once the man was located, medical assistance was rendered by the Cuba City Rescue Squad. The man was taken to a medical facility for treatment. His name has not been released as a continuing investigation is in progress.
Orangeville Man Arrested For Drug Possession
A Northwest Illinois man was stopped and arrested for drug possession while traveling through Lafayette County early Thursday. According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department, 26 year old Alex Stites of Orangeville was arrested for Possession of THC and Operating while Revoked on County Highway KK in Gratiot Township around 12:15am. Stites was taken to the Lafayette County Jail where he was booked and released. In addition, Stites was cited for Excessive Window Tint.
Tallman Arts Festival returns to Janesville
JANESVILLE, Wis. — The Tallman Arts Festival returned to Janesville Saturday, now with more fun than ever. For the first time in 64 years, the festival will be held over two days. The Rock County Historical Society has hosted the event for over six decades, bringing artists from across the country to the annual event.
