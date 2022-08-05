A group of volunteers found an Argyle man who went missing Saturday afternoon. Green County Sheriff’s officials say 70 year old John Svendsen stopped his truck in the middle of West Point Road and left on foot. Svendsen’s family believed that he may have been in a nearby wooded area. A statewide Silver Alert was issued for him. Sheriff’s deputies, emergency crews, family and community volunteers began to search the area on foot Saturday into the night. The Green County Sheriff’s Office also deployed a drone and K-9 team to help in the search. The search resumed Sunday morning, with a large group of volunteers ready to help out. Sheriff’s deputies searched an area near where Svendsen’s cellphone data showed possible activity. At around 11am, a volunteer search group found Svendsen in a farm field north of West Point Road and Holstein Prairie Road. He was in distress and taken by UTV to a nearby farm before being taken by EMS to a hospital.

GREEN COUNTY, WI ・ 21 HOURS AGO