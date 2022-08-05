ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cottage Grove, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
x1071.com

One injured, lanes blocked after crash on East Washington Ave.

MADISON, Wis. — One person is injured following a crash on East Washington Avenue at First Street Monday. Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said two vehicles were involved in the crash, which occurred just after 1:20 p.m. Paramedics and Madison police personnel are at the scene. The right...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Confirmed injuries in crash on E. Washington and First St.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department confirmed that a two-car crash that occurred Monday afternoon between E. Washington and First Street resulted in injuries, though they weren’t able to state how severe. The crash occurred around 1:45 p.m., with both Madison Police and Madison Fire being dispatched...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

All lanes open after crash on US 151 in Verona

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported that the crash was cleared and all lanes were back open just after 7 p.m. Sunday. Dane County dispatch confirmed a crash on US 151 in Verona Sunday night. Around 5:40 p.m., Dane County dispatch received a report of a...
VERONA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Traffic
State
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Cars
City
Cottage Grove, WI
x1071.com

Fire at Beloit home displaces residents, causes $30K worth of damage

BELOIT, Wis. — A fire at a Beloit home displaced residents Sunday. Emergency crews were called to the 1500 block of Prairie Avenue just after 11 p.m. for a kitchen fire. No injuries were reported and the fire was quickly extinguished, but it caused about $30,000 in damage. The Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.
BELOIT, WI
x1071.com

Blanchardville Man Dies From Injuries in Crash

A Southwest Wisconsin man who was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash last week died Sunday. Officials with the Green County Sheriff’s department say 50 year old Chad Schneider of Blanchardville died of injuries suffered in the crash. On August 1st just after 1 p.m., Schneider was driving east on Highway 39 when officials said he tried to pass a vehicle in a no-passing zone. He failed to negotiate a turn and crashed his motorcycle into a ditch. Schneider was ejected from the motorcycle and had serious injuries. Officials say he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. He was taken to a hospital by MedFlight.
BLANCHARDVILLE, WI
x1071.com

Lafayette County Man Injured in Motorcycle Crash

A man from Lafayette County was injured in a crash on a motorcycle early Saturday morning. 25 year old Jaiden Tuescher of Argyle was taken by an ambulance to a hospital for treatment of his injuries. According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, Tuescher was traveling on Highway 11 in South Wayne just before 1am Saturday when he lost control of his motorcycle and it left the roadway. Tuescher was cited for having no insurance.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Beaver Dam tactical situation resolved

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says a tactical situation on Seippel Boulevard has been resolved Monday afternoon. According to a post on its Facebook page, the agency had asked peopel to avoid the area near Seippel Blvd., Industrial Dr. and Mary Ann Rd, near the Holiday Inn Express and Suites in Beaver Dam.
BEAVER DAM, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 94#Traffic Camera#Traffic Accident#Rewritten
nbc15.com

People stranded on the Wisconsin River

SPRING GREEN, Wis. (WMTV) - People are stranded on the Wisconsin River, according to the Iowa County Sheriff’s Department. The Sauk County Sherriff’s Office reached out to Iowa County with a request for mutual aid for a possible water rescue. A group of people reported being on an...
IOWA COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Pedestrian killed in crash on Beltline near Agricultural Dr.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car on the Beltline Saturday morning, according to the Madison Police Department. Police said the crash happened on the westbound lanes of US Highway 12 near Agricultural Drive just after 5 a.m. The man was pronounced dead...
MADISON, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Pedestrian killed in early Saturday morning Beltline crash | Crime

A pedestrian was killed when a vehicle hit him on the Beltline early Saturday morning, Madison Police said. Police responded to a single vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of Highway 12 near Agriculture Drive at about 5:10 am. The pedestrian who was hit died at the scene, police said....
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
x1071.com

Court quashes bench warrant for teen accused in disruptive Beltline crash

MADISON, Wis. — Court officials have quashed a bench warrant for a teen accused of crashing a stolen car on the Beltline during rush hour earlier this year. The warrant was first issued for 19-year-old Avion Howard after he failed to appear for a court hearing in July, according to online court records. Howard is charged with driving a vehicle without consent and resisting an officer.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Silver Alert for Argyle man canceled after he was found safe

ARGYLE, Wis. — A Silver Alert issued for an Argyle man who left his truck in the middle of a road Saturday was canceled after he was found safe. Green County Sheriff’s officials said John Svendsen, 70, stopped his truck in the middle of West Point Road and left on foot.
ARGYLE, WI
x1071.com

Missing Argyle Man Found, With Help From Volunteers

A group of volunteers found an Argyle man who went missing Saturday afternoon. Green County Sheriff’s officials say 70 year old John Svendsen stopped his truck in the middle of West Point Road and left on foot. Svendsen’s family believed that he may have been in a nearby wooded area. A statewide Silver Alert was issued for him. Sheriff’s deputies, emergency crews, family and community volunteers began to search the area on foot Saturday into the night. The Green County Sheriff’s Office also deployed a drone and K-9 team to help in the search. The search resumed Sunday morning, with a large group of volunteers ready to help out. Sheriff’s deputies searched an area near where Svendsen’s cellphone data showed possible activity. At around 11am, a volunteer search group found Svendsen in a farm field north of West Point Road and Holstein Prairie Road. He was in distress and taken by UTV to a nearby farm before being taken by EMS to a hospital.
GREEN COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Madison police investigating Friday shooting that injured man

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured Friday. Officers were called to the 5800 block of Balsam Road at around 12:45 p.m. Multiple shell casings and two weapons were found at the scene, but no victims. About half an hour later, a...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Silver alert cancelled for 70-year-old man in Green County

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Department of Justice has cancelled a silver alert for a 70-year-old man in Green County after he was found safe. John Svendsen was last seen around 4:10 p.m. on Aug. 6 wearing a grey t-shirt, blue jeans and a ball cap. Svendsen is described as a white male with blue eyes and gray hair. He’s 5′10″ and weighs about 185 pounds.
GREEN COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy