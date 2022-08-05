Read on www.x1071.com
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Lightning Strike kills Janesville Wisconsin couple who were celebrating their 56th wedding anniversaryCheryl E PrestonJanesville, WI
Two people dead after being struck by lightning near the White HouseCheryl E PrestonJanesville, WI
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Chasing a dream: Webster achieves dual-sport aspiration by competing with field and women’s ice hockey teamsThe LanternColumbus, OH
x1071.com
One injured, lanes blocked after crash on East Washington Ave.
MADISON, Wis. — One person is injured following a crash on East Washington Avenue at First Street Monday. Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said two vehicles were involved in the crash, which occurred just after 1:20 p.m. Paramedics and Madison police personnel are at the scene. The right...
nbc15.com
nbc15.com
All lanes open after crash on US 151 in Verona
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported that the crash was cleared and all lanes were back open just after 7 p.m. Sunday. Dane County dispatch confirmed a crash on US 151 in Verona Sunday night. Around 5:40 p.m., Dane County dispatch received a report of a...
x1071.com
Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office: Avoid area on Beaver Dam’s north side due to ‘tactical situation’
BEAVER DAM, Wis. — The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to avoid an area on the north side of Beaver Dam Monday afternoon due to a “tactical situation.”. In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said the situation is in the area of Seippel Boulevard and Industrial/Mary Ann Road.
x1071.com
Fire at Beloit home displaces residents, causes $30K worth of damage
BELOIT, Wis. — A fire at a Beloit home displaced residents Sunday. Emergency crews were called to the 1500 block of Prairie Avenue just after 11 p.m. for a kitchen fire. No injuries were reported and the fire was quickly extinguished, but it caused about $30,000 in damage. The Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.
x1071.com
Blanchardville Man Dies From Injuries in Crash
A Southwest Wisconsin man who was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash last week died Sunday. Officials with the Green County Sheriff’s department say 50 year old Chad Schneider of Blanchardville died of injuries suffered in the crash. On August 1st just after 1 p.m., Schneider was driving east on Highway 39 when officials said he tried to pass a vehicle in a no-passing zone. He failed to negotiate a turn and crashed his motorcycle into a ditch. Schneider was ejected from the motorcycle and had serious injuries. Officials say he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. He was taken to a hospital by MedFlight.
x1071.com
Lafayette County Man Injured in Motorcycle Crash
A man from Lafayette County was injured in a crash on a motorcycle early Saturday morning. 25 year old Jaiden Tuescher of Argyle was taken by an ambulance to a hospital for treatment of his injuries. According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, Tuescher was traveling on Highway 11 in South Wayne just before 1am Saturday when he lost control of his motorcycle and it left the roadway. Tuescher was cited for having no insurance.
nbc15.com
Beaver Dam tactical situation resolved
BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says a tactical situation on Seippel Boulevard has been resolved Monday afternoon. According to a post on its Facebook page, the agency had asked peopel to avoid the area near Seippel Blvd., Industrial Dr. and Mary Ann Rd, near the Holiday Inn Express and Suites in Beaver Dam.
Black Earth driver killed after crashing into rock wall near Lone Rock
LONE ROCK, Wis. — A Black Earth driver was killed Saturday after crashing into a rock wall outside Lone Rock. Iowa County Sheriff’s officials said he was driving south on State Highway 130 when he failed to stop at the intersection with State Highway 133 and collided with the wall. Emergency crews were called to the scene just after...
nbc15.com
People stranded on the Wisconsin River
SPRING GREEN, Wis. (WMTV) - People are stranded on the Wisconsin River, according to the Iowa County Sheriff’s Department. The Sauk County Sherriff’s Office reached out to Iowa County with a request for mutual aid for a possible water rescue. A group of people reported being on an...
nbc15.com
dailybadgerbulletin.com
x1071.com
Court quashes bench warrant for teen accused in disruptive Beltline crash
MADISON, Wis. — Court officials have quashed a bench warrant for a teen accused of crashing a stolen car on the Beltline during rush hour earlier this year. The warrant was first issued for 19-year-old Avion Howard after he failed to appear for a court hearing in July, according to online court records. Howard is charged with driving a vehicle without consent and resisting an officer.
x1071.com
x1071.com
Missing Argyle Man Found, With Help From Volunteers
A group of volunteers found an Argyle man who went missing Saturday afternoon. Green County Sheriff’s officials say 70 year old John Svendsen stopped his truck in the middle of West Point Road and left on foot. Svendsen’s family believed that he may have been in a nearby wooded area. A statewide Silver Alert was issued for him. Sheriff’s deputies, emergency crews, family and community volunteers began to search the area on foot Saturday into the night. The Green County Sheriff’s Office also deployed a drone and K-9 team to help in the search. The search resumed Sunday morning, with a large group of volunteers ready to help out. Sheriff’s deputies searched an area near where Svendsen’s cellphone data showed possible activity. At around 11am, a volunteer search group found Svendsen in a farm field north of West Point Road and Holstein Prairie Road. He was in distress and taken by UTV to a nearby farm before being taken by EMS to a hospital.
x1071.com
Madison police investigating Friday shooting that injured man
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured Friday. Officers were called to the 5800 block of Balsam Road at around 12:45 p.m. Multiple shell casings and two weapons were found at the scene, but no victims. About half an hour later, a...
x1071.com
Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating series of burglaries, urges caution
JUNEAU, Wis. — The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a series of burglaries. Officials said multiple unoccupied homes in the northwest part of the county were broken into. Residents are asked to stay vigilant by locking their doors. Anyone who sees something suspicious should contact the Sheriff’s...
nbc15.com
Man missing in rural Lafayette County since Monday found, hospitalized
CUBA CITY, Wis. — Emergency crews in Lafayette County located a man who had been missing since Monday. Sheriff’s deputies were sent to the 9600 block of County H Thursday for a report of an unattended vehicle. An investigation led officials to begin looking for a 49-year-old man who had not been seen or heard from since Monday evening. ...
