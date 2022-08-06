Willow Smith Finally Broke Her Silence On The Oscars Incident Between Will Smith And Chris Rock

Related
Miranda Cosgrove Has Reacted To Jennette McCurdy's "iCarly" Allegations And It's Heartbreaking
“You can’t imagine that people around you are having much harder struggles."
Neve Campbell Shared How She Thinks She Could Have Gotten A Better "Scream 6" Offer
"I think it’s really important for us to be valued and to fight to be valued."
16 Celebs Who Have Canceled Events Because Of Their Mental Health
Celebs are learning to put their careers on pause to care for their mental well-being.
Real Housewife Teresa Giudice Just Got Married, And The Memes Are Top Notch
"People make fun of Jersey girls, but I think they're just jealous." —Teresa Giudice
5 Romantic Comedies You Definitely Should Have Seen Already
Lesser-known romantic comedies that deliver on both fronts.
Whoopi Goldberg's Granddaughter Revealed Why Whoopi Chose Her Stage Name, And It's VERY Funny
"That's how Caryn Johnson became Whoopi Goldberg."
People Are Calling Out "Influencers" Who Let "Internet Fame" Get To Their Heads, And I Am Capital-C Cringing
Sorry, but having 10,000 followers does not make you Beyoncé.
There’s A Netflix Horror Movie That’s Freaking People Out On TikTok, So I Watched It...And Barely Finished
One scare made my heart hit my spine.
Jennette McCurdy Spoke Candidly About Resenting Ariana Grande While Working With Her On "Sam & Cat" And The Different Ways Their Careers Turned Out
"Ariana misses work in pursuit of her music career while I act with a box."
What Questions Do You Have For Ryan Reynolds And Rob McElhenney?
This is your chance to ask them anything!
27 TV Shows That Became So Bad In Later Seasons, People Immediately Quit Watching Them
Just when things were getting good, these shows dropped the ball.
19 Action Movies That Need A Sequel Even More Than "The Gray Man"
These pulse-pounding pictures are better suited for a follow-up than Netflix's absurdly expensive assassin thriller...
29 Cringey Movie Quotes That Will Make You Grit Your Teeth, And Not In A Sexy "Fifty Shades Of Grey" Way
These lines come with a side of extra cheese.
I Made The OG "Pretty Little Liars" Book Characters Using AI, And I Can't Believe How Different The Liars Look
Book Aria kinda gives me nightmares, honestly.
