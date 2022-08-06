ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willow Smith Finally Broke Her Silence On The Oscars Incident Between Will Smith And Chris Rock

By Chelsea Stewart
Willow Smith finally broke her silence on her dad Will Smith 's Oscars slap .

Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

You’ll remember that the incident occurred at the 2022 Oscars, when Chris Rock joked that Jada Pinkett-Smith could be in the next G.I. Jane movie because of her bald head.

Seeming to notice her painful reaction to the joke, Will got up from his seat, approached Chris, and smacked him across the face.

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

The incident quickly led to widespread scrutiny of the Smith family — but Willow said it didn't “rock me as much as my own internal demons.”

Dimitrios Kambouris / WireImage

“I see my whole family as being human, and I love and accept them for all their humanness,” she explained in a recent Billboard interview.

Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images

“Because of the position that we’re in, our humanness sometimes isn’t accepted, and we’re expected to act in a way that isn’t conducive to a healthy human life and isn’t conducive to being honest," Willow added.

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Her dad has also been apologetic about what happened since then. In a recent video shared on his YouTube, Will said that he has also reached out to Chris to apologize to him directly, but "the message that came back is that he is not ready to talk — and when he is, he will reach out."

We'll see what happens with them in the future!

