Greenville goes big for Little League: Volunteers, events aim to make World Series feel at home

There’s nothing little about the production behind the Little League Softball World Series. One could even venture to call it a big hit for Greenville, according to local economic, league and city leaders.

Beginning Tuesday, ESPN’s family of networks will begin broadcasting the first global iteration of the event from Stallings Stadium at Elm Street Park. This year’s event features two more U.S. teams and opens up the field to four international teams representing Italy, Puerto Rico, the Philippines and Canada. In 2021, the first year of series play, COVID restrictions limited spectators in the stadium and the movement teams, but that is no longer the case.

The teams aren’t the only ones looking to put on a show at the tournament. The Emerald City will be featured in television spots during the event and will figure into ESPN’s coverage. Staff and volunteers want to ensure the city makes the most of its time in the spotlight.

Exposure and economic impact

Andrew Schmidt, president and CEO of the Greenville Convention and Visitors Bureau, said Wednesday that the tournament has an estimated $1.1 million economic impact for the city between lodging, shopping and dining. As teams take a business trip to Stallings Stadium, others will have the chance to see the city, eat at its restaurants and patronize businesses.

Last year’s event saw two games featured on ESPN outside of its subscription streaming service ESPN+. This year that number is eight, Schmidt said, with games leading to the championship being broadcast on ESPNU, ESPNews, ESPN2 or the main network.

“I think there’s a better opportunity even than last to get more national exposure because there are more games on the non-subscription platform for ESPN so that’s exciting,” Schmidt said.

The exposure means as much to the community as the revenue the event generates, he said.

More than 120 local businesses also will be displaying signs welcoming visitors to their city, an initiative set forth by the Convention and Visitors Bureau and pushed in part by the Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce, who are co-sponsoring the event. Food trucks will line Elm Street along the stadium as well.

Parks at peak

Stallings Stadium was a home run with last year’s softball crowd, and grounds crews are hard at work to make sure that remains the case.

That means hours and elbow grease are required to transition the field from peak baseball season to a softball-centric operation.

Brian Weingartz, commissioner of Greenville Little Leagues and the Little League Softball World Series, said that he and 30-40 volunteers have been at work installing dirt in the infield and repairing divots or other damage from baseball.

By Friday crews had shaped the park into a softball-ready facility, and banners were on display showcasing the series.

“We spent the last couple weeks trying to get the dirt firmed up in championship caliber condition and the rest of the time is spent repairing spots that are worn from the Little League baseball season,” Weingartz said. “By Aug. 9 ... we think it’s going to look really good.”

Weingartz said Chris Ball of Ewing Irrigation is serving as key groundskeeper and that his hard work and passion for the stadium were instrumental in getting the park ready.

ESPN will be loading in Sunday to place cameras and get the facility broadcast ready. A scissor lift in centerfield will provide a showpiece shot and a tower also will be installed in left field. Two platforms will be placed on the field between first and third base. A high camera will be in place behind home plate.

Evans Park on Arlington Boulevard across from J.H. Rose High School will serve as a practice facility.

Parking and traffic

Weingartz said that residents attending the game need to be aware that parking will be available at ECU’s lot on the corner of 10th Street and College Hill Drive.

Elm Street between 10th and 14th Streets will be closed starting Tuesday for the event. Motorists will be detoured along Charles Boulevard and delays in the stadium area should be anticipated, the city of Greenville reported.

Don Octigan, director of Recreation and Parks, said that golf carts will be available to shuttle people from the College Hill to Stallings Stadium.

The South Tar River Greenway runs from the lot to the park and will serve as the main walking thoroughfare for people getting to the stadium on foot.

Volunteers play utility

Schmidt and Weingartz said the free tournament would not be possible without the help of volunteers, and the number of people who have stepped up to help numbers more than 100, not including grounds crew.

The recruitment drive has been in place since June and has seen a number of small business owners step up to help, according to Lauren Phillips, communications director for the chamber. She said that volunteers will be working concession and souvenir stands.

Heather White, recreation and parks superintendent, has been running point on volunteer efforts. She said the corps for its many roles requires at least 95 people and hopes to continue expanding in the years to come as Greenville hosts the series.

Volunteers from City of Greenville staff, East Carolina University interns, Little League International staff and the community will also staff the parking lot, shuttle people to and from parking, attend barricades and serve in hospitality roles.

Southern hospitality

Teams will stay in ECU’s College Hill Suites residence hall on College Hill, a short walk from the stadium, and will also be provided dining services courtesy of Little League International, according to Jamie Smith with ECU News Services. ECU students are scheduled to move into the dorms on Aug. 17, just two days after the tournament final is scheduled. Smith said Little League International has communicated with Student Housing to avoid any interferences with move in. Further details were unavailable.

White said organizers are operating two FanZones this year, one outside Stallings Stadium and a second across the street for families at the Drew Steele Center. White said that volunteers will work those FanZones.

The Elm Street Park area will feature vendors from Little League International and the family zone will offer parents who might have time to kill as they wait for games, or occupy other children between bouts with activities like lawn games.

You can plan a party ...

On Monday, to tip off the week and a half of softball action, an opening ceremony will be held at the Town Common with festivities beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Octigan said that all 12 teams will be introduced on the Toyota Amphitheater stage at the event. Food vendors, water activities, a DJ and photo booths are open to the public and those attending can park in in lots nearby the park.

This weekend, local organizers also will hold events for volunteer umpires and the teams and their families to welcome them to the city. The teams began arriving Thursday and Friday.

... but you can’t control the weather

A cooling station will be on site at Stallings Stadium between the concession stand and entrance all week as temperatures remain high.

The heat index is anticipated to reach 101 degrees around 2 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday according to the National Weather Service in Morehead City. There is a chance of rain and thunder moving into the area Wednesday as well, and that could lead to delays.

Thursday’s weather looks to be more mild, with heat indexes slipping into the low 90s in the afternoon. Thursday also holds a chance of showers and thunderstorms.