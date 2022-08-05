ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Ryan Kelley, who finished fourth in Republican Governor Primary, demands recount

By WCMU
wcmu.org
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on radio.wcmu.org

Comments / 0

Related
wcmu.org

Nessel wants outside prosecutor to look into election tampering allegations

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has asked a council of local prosecutors to take the unusual step of naming an outside counsel to look into allegations of election tampering and illegally seizing voting machines. The reason: one of the targets of the inquiry is her likely November election opponent, Matthew DePerno.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
Detroit News

Whitmer subpoenaed to testify in Oakland County abortion rights case

A Lansing-area lawyer issued a subpoena Monday requiring Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to take the stand at a court hearing next week on the Democratic governor's legal effort to stop enforcement of Michigan's abortion ban. Attorney David Kallman said Whitmer is the one who brought the case against his clients, Jackson...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Kelley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Republican Primary#Republican Governor#Primary Election#Election Fraud#Gop#Department Of State
1470 WFNT

This Michigan Town Will Pay You Big Money If You’re Willing to Move There

If you're willing to move, you may be able to pocket $15,000. Several communities across the United States are introducing programs like this, and Michigan is included. Many companies across the country are giving their employees the opportunity to work from home. Can we realistically say that this may be the one good thing that came from the coronavirus pandemic? Not only is this a huge perk for employees, but companies are saving fortunes on real estate, office space, and utilities.
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Town Will Pay You $15,000 to Move There

Living in Michigan is pretty grand, if you ask me. We have all the seasons, and even though I could do without winter, there’s something special about spring starting up, and it’s something you just wouldn’t feel in a warmer climate. That said, now, a Michigan town is actually paying people to move there- and they could pay you.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Whitmer responds to Dixon nomination

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Just because she didn’t face any opposition in the primary doesn’t mean Gov. Whitmer kept quiet. On the day of the primary, Whitmer held two rallies for her supporters and volunteers, one in Grand Rapids and the other in Lansing. She reminded them that it’s not just her and the Republican […]
LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Facebook
WNEM

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Michigan

(Stacker) - Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.
MICHIGAN STATE
wcmu.org

South American bird makes an unexpected appearance in Michigan

Michigan sees a lot of visitors during the summer vacation season, but one in Iosco County is getting a lot of attention. The southern lapwing is a typically found in South America. But one bird has made its way to Northern Michigan and set up base - appropriately enough - at an airport.
IOSCO COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy