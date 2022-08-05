Ryan Kelley, who finished fourth in Republican Governor Primary, demands recount

Read on radio.wcmu.org
Wisconsin Spent Months Investigating The 2020 Election. These Candidates Still Believe It Was Fraudulent.
In another episode of Election Deniers On The Ballot, reporter Kaleigh Rogers explores the candidates running in Wisconsin’s Republican primary elections who believe the 2020 election with stolen from former President Donald Trump. Transcript. KALEIGH ROGERS: Just hours before a mob of rioters smashed their way into the Capitol...
Nessel wants outside prosecutor to look into election tampering allegations
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has asked a council of local prosecutors to take the unusual step of naming an outside counsel to look into allegations of election tampering and illegally seizing voting machines. The reason: one of the targets of the inquiry is her likely November election opponent, Matthew DePerno.
Michigan Attorney General Seeks Special Prosecutor In 2020 Probe
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Attorney General’s office is asking that a special prosecutor investigate whether the Republican candidate for state attorney general and others should be charged in connection with an effort to gain access to voting machines after the 2020 election, according to published reports.
Republican gov. candidates react to Dixon win
It was a rough Republican primary for the losing candidates.
Whitmer subpoenaed to testify in Oakland County abortion rights case
A Lansing-area lawyer issued a subpoena Monday requiring Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to take the stand at a court hearing next week on the Democratic governor's legal effort to stop enforcement of Michigan's abortion ban. Attorney David Kallman said Whitmer is the one who brought the case against his clients, Jackson...
Gavin Newsom is the surprise star of CPAC
Gavin Newsom was apparently on the brains of CPAC attendees.
Ryan Kelley calls for a recount, a look at that process in Michigan
Republican candidate Ryan Kelley came in fourth place in the primary race for governor and was more than 250,000 votes behind the winner, Tudor Dixon. Now, Kelley is calling for a recount.
For Tudor Dixon, the path to victory for Michigan governor could rest on public opinion and big spending
As Tudor Dixon said in her acceptance speech after winning the Republican gubernatorial primary, “the battle lines in this race couldn’t be clearer.”. What’s a little less clear is how the battle will be fought. Policy issues, campaign spending and pubic opinion are all major factors campaigns...
Michigan GOP coalesces around Tudor Dixon — minus one notable holdout
A little more than 12 hours after Tudor Dixon declared victory in the Republican gubernatorial primary Tuesday, a who’s who of the Michigan Republican party gathered in Lansing for a “unity luncheon.”. It was a pointed gesture. Coming off a fractious gubernatorial primary, the party is looking to...
Dixon's possible running mates include police union leader, Michigan legislators
A state legislator representing Rochester and the speaker of the state house are on GOP gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon's short list for running mate, the Free Press reports. Political analysts have said Dixon — who received Trump's endorsement and has claimed he won the 2020 election — will need to...
Morning 4: Special prosecutor asked to investigate alleged tampering of 2020 election tabulators in Michigan -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Michigan AG Nessel requests special prosecutor in 2020 tabulator probe. The Michigan Attorney General’s office is asking that a special prosecutor investigate whether the Republican...
Where Tudor Dixon thrived, struggled in Michigan’s primary election
Tudor Dixon won the GOP primary for governor by a landslide, with nearly twice as many votes as second place. She won 80 of Michigan’s 83 counties. But in the five-way race, Dixon still ended up with less than 41% of the vote.
This Michigan Town Will Pay You Big Money If You’re Willing to Move There
If you're willing to move, you may be able to pocket $15,000. Several communities across the United States are introducing programs like this, and Michigan is included. Many companies across the country are giving their employees the opportunity to work from home. Can we realistically say that this may be the one good thing that came from the coronavirus pandemic? Not only is this a huge perk for employees, but companies are saving fortunes on real estate, office space, and utilities.
Michigan DNR finds positives after invasive carp found past electric barriers
It's the third time an invasive carp has been caught beyond the barriers since 2010.
Michigan Town Will Pay You $15,000 to Move There
Living in Michigan is pretty grand, if you ask me. We have all the seasons, and even though I could do without winter, there’s something special about spring starting up, and it’s something you just wouldn’t feel in a warmer climate. That said, now, a Michigan town is actually paying people to move there- and they could pay you.
Whitmer responds to Dixon nomination
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Just because she didn’t face any opposition in the primary doesn’t mean Gov. Whitmer kept quiet. On the day of the primary, Whitmer held two rallies for her supporters and volunteers, one in Grand Rapids and the other in Lansing. She reminded them that it’s not just her and the Republican […]
Bathrooms, water and electrical systems are first up in Michigan’s $250M plan to improve state parks
Michigan is about to start spending $250 million that was earmarked this year for state parks improvements. Two “shovel ready” projects will break ground this fall at Straits State Park and Cheboygan State Park. The work is something “for campers to get excited” about, according to the Department of Natural Resources.
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Michigan
(Stacker) - Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.
Here’s where voter turnout was highest, lowest in Michigan primary election
Voter turnout is typically low in primary elections when one party has a governor candidate running unopposed – like this year, with Democratic incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. That wasn’t the case, this week.
South American bird makes an unexpected appearance in Michigan
Michigan sees a lot of visitors during the summer vacation season, but one in Iosco County is getting a lot of attention. The southern lapwing is a typically found in South America. But one bird has made its way to Northern Michigan and set up base - appropriately enough - at an airport.
