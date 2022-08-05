Michigan DNR settles lawsuit with Michigan Fish Producers Association

Read on radio.wcmu.org
Related
wcmu.org
South American bird makes an unexpected appearance in Michigan
Michigan sees a lot of visitors during the summer vacation season, but one in Iosco County is getting a lot of attention. The southern lapwing is a typically found in South America. But one bird has made its way to Northern Michigan and set up base - appropriately enough - at an airport.
This Michigan Town Will Pay You Big Money If You’re Willing to Move There
If you're willing to move, you may be able to pocket $15,000. Several communities across the United States are introducing programs like this, and Michigan is included. Many companies across the country are giving their employees the opportunity to work from home. Can we realistically say that this may be the one good thing that came from the coronavirus pandemic? Not only is this a huge perk for employees, but companies are saving fortunes on real estate, office space, and utilities.
Did You Know: Michigan Has Two Native Cactus Species
When I think of cacti or cactuses (both terms are correct) I think of desert scenes and old spaghetti western movies, but I had no idea a place as lush and green as Michigan could also be included as a place where these prickly plants thrive. Not only is Michigan...
Whitmer subpoenaed to testify in Michigan case preventing abortion-related prosecutions
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer may have to testify next week in a hearing that could decide whether Michigan prosecutors are allowed to criminally charge abortion providers under a state law that bans almost all abortions. Whitmer was served a subpoena Monday issued by David Kallman, an attorney representing prosecutors from Kent and Jackson counties. The prosecutors are among 13 previously sued by Whitmer in a case the governor hopes results in the Michigan Supreme Court finding that the state Constitution...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Town Will Pay You $15,000 to Move There
Living in Michigan is pretty grand, if you ask me. We have all the seasons, and even though I could do without winter, there’s something special about spring starting up, and it’s something you just wouldn’t feel in a warmer climate. That said, now, a Michigan town is actually paying people to move there- and they could pay you.
Bathrooms, water and electrical systems are first up in Michigan’s $250M plan to improve state parks
Michigan is about to start spending $250 million that was earmarked this year for state parks improvements. Two “shovel ready” projects will break ground this fall at Straits State Park and Cheboygan State Park. The work is something “for campers to get excited” about, according to the Department of Natural Resources.
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tests positive for COVID-19
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has tested positive for COVID-19. The Democratic governor said in a statement that she tested positive for the virus Monday evening and is experiencing mild symptoms. Whitmer said she plans to follow proper guidance and protocols, while maintaining a remote schedule. Whitmer said all of her close contacts from Monday will be notified. “I am grateful for the support of my family, my staff, and the vaccine for offering me robust protection against the virus,” Whitmer said. “I look forward to getting back to work in person, meeting with constituents, and keeping Michigan on the move.”
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Are Michigan’s corporate giveaways masking the state’s real problem?
In June, when the Michigan House Appropriations Committee took up a Ford Motor Co. request for $100 million, with a promise to create 3,030 new electric vehicle jobs, Rep. Jeff Yaroch, R-Richmond, asked: “Is this what we’re left with, that we have to pay companies to stay?”. His...
RELATED PEOPLE
Tudor Dixon launches gender-based attack in historic Michigan governor’s race
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For the first time ever in Michigan, voters in November will decide between two women when they cast their ballots for governor. But the Republican nominee, Tudor Dixon, has quickly attempted to turn the historic milestone into a front in the culture wars. "This is...
Is Driving With Your Dog On Your Lap Illegal In Michigan?
As Michiganders, I think we all appreciate what summer provides us in terms of driving. There's no snow to drive through, no ice to worry about, and there's just something about going with all your windows down and cranking up your favorite jam. However, there's something about summer driving that I see way more often that I cannot abide by, and it's people driving with their dogs on their laps.
whmi.com
Michigan's Largest Veteran Event In Fowlerville This Weekend
Area veterans can enjoy a day of camaraderie and learn about a wide variety of veteran-specific resources during a big event this weekend. Vet Fest will take place this Saturday from noon to 4pm at the Fowlerville Fairgrounds. Vet Fest is a free event for all active duty, retired, or military veteran families.
WNEM
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Michigan
(Stacker) - Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Open the windows’ temperatures coming to Michigan; See when
We have a new kind of air heading into Michigan. It’s cooler and less humid air. It won’t take long to get here. Winds are turning to blow out of the north across northern Lower Michigan as of now, 6 p.m. Monday. The north winds are down as far south as Big Rapids and Saginaw right now, and will continue to push south into far southern Lower overnight.
Cancer-causing chemical found in Michigan pond
NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- Michigan state investigators said test samples taken Thursday from Hubbell Pond in Milford showed low-level presence of a toxic chemical that was released into the Huron River System by the Tribar Manufacturing company in Wixom last weekend. Two crews from the Michigan Department...
ClickOnDetroit.com
How Indiana’s abortion ban will affect Michigan
With Indiana’s abortion ban now law, the impact on Michigan is imminent even if that law doesn’t go into effect until September. Michigan clinics and care providers are already at their breaking points. “We always thought that we would, that the possibility of us being a safe haven...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan DNR hiring fall workers ahead of hunting season -- how to apply
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is hiring workers for hunting season. Seasonal employees are needed for field offices, customer service centers and state game areas. Duties include conducting drawings for waterfowl hunting areas, entering database information, assisting the public with questions, as well as chronic wasting disease surveillance.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Detroit News
Dixon targets pandemic policies, inflation burden during CPAC address
Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon urged conservatives this weekend to support her campaign in a speech that criticized Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's pandemic policies and linked the Democratic governor to the Biden administration's struggles to rein in inflation. Dixon made the comments at the 2022 Conservative Political Action Conference in...
Michigan Attorney General Seeks Special Prosecutor In 2020 Probe
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Attorney General’s office is asking that a special prosecutor investigate whether the Republican candidate for state attorney general and others should be charged in connection with an effort to gain access to voting machines after the 2020 election, according to published reports.
fox2detroit.com
This is what bicyclists and drivers should know about sharing the road in Michigan
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - In 2021, more than 1,200 bicyclists were involved in crashes in Michigan. Being on two wheels and involved in one of those crashes is a rough and disturbing ride. That's why police across the state are putting a bigger emphasis on keeping them safe. FOX...
GRBJ—Hospitals in Grand Rapids rank best in Michigan, according to report
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — BHSH System’s Spectrum Health Blodgett and Butterworth and Trinity Health St. Mary’s are the best hospitals in the metro Grand Rapids area, as well as among the best hospitals statewide, according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2022-23 best regional hospitals list.
Comments / 2