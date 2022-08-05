ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Driver Responsible For Catastrophic Los Angeles Car Crash That Killed Six People Has Been Identified

BET
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.bet.com

Comments / 548

Becky Smith McGraw
2d ago

Everyone is “guessing” she was sleeping, or texting, or drunk.. maybe stop and wait and see. This was a horrific accident, did she have a medical condition? We don’t know.. just have compassion and prayers for the people involved stop trying to be judge and jury until the facts come out..

Reply(100)
198
grandma65
2d ago

How is it that the one that always causes the accident always be the one that survive while the victim dies smdh this is so sad my condolences to all the victims families 😔

Reply(17)
141
L.A 1974
3d ago

Wow I’m so speechless know your going to pay the price of taking a family and other people life’s what we’re u thinking and why speeding my hart gos to the family’s prayers what took my hart and made me tear that the girl was pregnant and the little boy and fiancé was all together and past away all together that broke me we had an accident over here as well like that but a guy killed a girl and a 8 year old and himself it’s sad that the kids didn’t even see life or get to know what anything is but u guys are with god where u guys will be dancing and spirits 🙏🙏

Reply(56)
67
 

Boston 25 News WFXT

Nurse whom police said caused deadly LA crash charged

The woman whom police said ran a red light, causing a crash that killed several people, has been charged. The Los Angeles County District Attorney announced Monday that Nicole Lorraine Linton has been charged with six counts of murder and five counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, The Associated Press reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Anne Heche In “Extremely Critical Condition,” Remains In A Coma Following Fiery Car Crash

Click here to read the full article. Anne Heche’s condition is far graver than it appeared over the weekend, a rep for the Emmy-nominated actor told Deadline. “At this time Anne is in extreme critical condition. She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention,” the rep said in a statement. “She is in a coma and has not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident.” The new statement comes two days after Heche’s publicist released an encouraging statement Saturday listing her as being “in stable condition.” Still, Heche’s family at the time asked for “thoughts...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Driver in LA crash that killed 5 charged with murder

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The driver suspected of causing a fiery crash that killed five people, including a pregnant woman, was charged Monday with murder. Nicole Lorraine Linton was charged with six counts of murder and five counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office. One murder charge was filed for the pregnant woman’s unborn child. She could face 90 years to life in prison if convicted of all charges. Linton, a 37-year-old traveling nurse from Houston, Texas, made her first court appearance Monday after being released from a hospital over the weekend. Linton, who appeared in a wheelchair, didn’t enter a plea and her arraignment was continued to October. She was ordered held without bail pending a bail hearing next week.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Woman allegedly behind wheel of deadly Windsor Hills crash in custody

37-year-old Nicole Lorraine Linton, the driver allegedly behind the wheel of a Mercedes Benz that sped past a crowded intersection and crashed into several vehicles in Windsor Hills Thursday, was released from a hospital and is now in custody at the Century Regional Detention Center.Linton, who was arrested Friday on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, allegedly crashed into other vehicles on the intersection of Slauson and La Brea Avenue on Thursday.The Houston native is a registered nurse and is likely to be charged on Monday by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. The fiery crash claimed the lives of six people, including a pregnant mother and her unborn child as well as the woman's infant son who was going to turn one years old this month. Linton is being held on $9 million bail after she was released from Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center on Sunday.
VIEW PARK-WINDSOR HILLS, CA
Ronald Reagan
KTLA

Man found shot to death in middle of Fontana intersection

A man was found shot to death in a vehicle in Fontana early Monday, police said. The incident was reported about 2:20 a.m. when a witness saw a white SUV at the intersection of Baseline Avenue and Heritage Circle. The witness pulled over and called 911 after seeing that the driver was unresponsive, Officer Daniel […]
FONTANA, CA
RadarOnline

'Extreme Critical Condition': Anne Heche In Coma, Needs Surgery For Burns — As Terrifying New Video Emerges Of 90 MPH Drunken Crash

Anne Heche hasn't woken up and is still in critical condition as a new video shows her barreling down an alley before she plowed into a home, catching herself and the property on fire. The Six Days Seven Nights actress, 53, was rushed to the hospital on Friday after the fiery crash, where she continues to fight for her life. Radar can confirm she is in critical condition and needs surgery for her injuries. Cops Obtain Warrant For Anne Heche Blood Test After Fiery Crash “Shortly after the accident, Anne Heche became unconscious, slipping into a coma,” her spokesperson told...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

One dead, four injured in Palmdale crash

One person was killed and four people were hospitalized this afternoon as result of a three-vehicle crash in Palmdale.The crash was reported at 4:29 p.m. at 55th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Bernard Peters.One person was pronounced dead at the scene, Peters said.Preliminary information indicated a vehicle making a left turn from 55th Street East to Palmdale Boulevard crashed into two vehicles, said Lt. Oscar Martinez of the Palmdale Sheriff's Station.One of the injured was airlifted to a hospital and three were transported by ambulances, Martinez said. A news videographer at the scene said the person killed in the crash was a 70-year-old man. He said that two people, rather than one, were airlifted.The videographer also said the car making the left turn was a Mercedes GLE 350, which was rear-ended by a Nissan Maxima that also crashed head-on into a Mazda CX. He said the Nissan driver was killed, his passenger was critically injured and two people from the Mazda were the airlifted patients.He added that one person declined transport to a hospital.  
PALMDALE, CA
