Father appears in court following death of infant in Forrest Co.

Read on www.wlbt.com
Related
Deputies: Suspect shot during Jones County home invasion
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies are investigating after they said a suspect was shot during a home invasion. The incident happened overnight on Earl Brashier Road. Investigators said the suspect, 47-year-old Carl Smith, broke into the home. During the incident, the homeowner shot Smith in the arm. Smith was taken to the […]
WLBT
Silver Alert issued for 53-year-old Stone County woman
STONE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a 53-year-old Stone County woman. Marcia Marshell Taylor is described as a Black woman around five feet, three inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. On Tuesday, August 2, Taylor was last seen...
WLBT
Warrant issued for arrest of Magee mayor after wife files assault charges
MAGEE, Miss. (WLBT) - A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Magee Mayor Dale Berry after his wife filed assault charges, according to Magee police. Chief Shane Little said his officers responded to a call Saturday morning in Magee, but Little said he’s unaware of the nature of the call.
Father charged with child neglect after Forrest County infant dies
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A 32-year-old father faces serious charges after the death of his five-month-old daughter in Forrest County. Steven Busha has been charged with three counts of child neglect. On Friday, he was given a $200,000 bond. The mother of his child, 23-year-old Brittney Brady, received a $662,000 bond. Investigators said the high […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDAM-TV
For 2nd time in 8 days, violence at Hardy Street Waffle House sends 2 for treatment at hospital
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - For the second time in eight days, a lighting bolt of violence struck the same spot. Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said officers responded around 3 a.m. Sunday to a report of a shooting in the Waffle House parking lot in the 4400 block of Hardy Street.
Warrant issued for Mississippi mayor in connection with domestic incident
A warrant has been issued for a Mississippi mayor after his wife filed misdemeanor assault charges in a domestic dispute. WLBT in Jackson reports that the wife of Magee Mayor Dale Berry filed assault charges after police responded to a call Saturday morning. Magee Police Chief Shane Little said that...
WLBT
Things To Know for Monday, August 8
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. It’s been more than one year since a 21-year-old was shot...
WLOX
Four men sentenced in child exploitation cases across Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The State Attorney General announced the sentencing of four men involved in child exploitation cases across Mississippi. Lynn Fitch says the physical, mental, and emotional injuries caused by child exploitation will be felt by the victims for a lifetime. Matthew Robert Strempler of Bay St. Louis...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Truck driver dies in crash on I-59 in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The driver of an 18-wheeler died in a multi-car crash in Hattiesburg on Sunday, August 7. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said officers responded to the scene around 11:00 p.m. on Interstate 59 just south of Hardy Street. They said a Honda Accord was driving south when it hit […]
Teen charged after bringing loaded gun to Mississippi high school; he said it was for protection against another student
A teenage student was taken into custody Friday morning after bringing a loaded handgun to a south Mississippi campus. The teen, 15, is a student at Harrison Central High School in Gulfport, WLOX-TV reported. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said the school resource officer received a tip from a teacher...
WAPT
Woman killed in motorcycle crash
SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. — A Prentiss woman was killed when her motorcycle collided with another vehicle in Simpson County. The Mississippi Highway Patrol was called at about 9:15 p.m. Sunday to the scene of the crash on Highway 13 at Mt. Zion Road. The motorcycle driven by Alyssa E....
WDAM-TV
Multi-vehicle accident kills one driver, slows SB I-59 traffic
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -Drivers are asked to use caution while driving southbound on Interstate 59. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, emergency personnel responded to a multi-vehicle accident on southbound I-59 near the 63-mile marker on Sunday just after 11 p.m. HPD said a Honda Accord traveling southbound struck...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDAM-TV
Gulfport man killed in I-10 crash near Slidell
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WLOX) - A Gulfport man died in a car crash early Saturday morning on I-10 near Slidell, Louisiana. Athuris “AJ” Rapp, 20, never even made it to a hospital. According to an investigators with the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office, Rapp died at the scene around 5:40 a.m.
WLBT
Bradley W. “Brad” Rath appointed Magistrate Judge in Southern Division at Gulfport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Long Beach resident Bradley W. “Brad” Rath was appointed as Magistrate Judge in the Southern Division at Gulfport, according to the United States District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi. Judge Rath succeeds the late Judge John C. Garguilo. Judge Rath was born...
bobgermanylaw.com
Bay St. Louis, MS – Ryan Moran Fatally Struck by Train on Lakeshore Rd
The Hancock County Coroner’s office has identified the victim as 32-year-old local resident, Ryan Moran. Moran’s body was found after rescuers responded to reports of a pedestrian being struck by a train in the area of North Railroad Avenue and Lakeshore Road in Hancock County. The circumstances surrounding...
bobgermanylaw.com
Raleigh, MS – All Lanes Closed After Injury Collision at MS-35 & CR 528
The accident resulted in confirmed injuries. The severity and number of resulting damages have not been disclosed. All lanes were closed in both directions on the highway as a result of the accident. An ongoing investigation into the cause of the crash is underway. Our thoughts are with the injured...
WLOX
5 Gulf Coast schools named Mississippi Emerging Science of Reading Schools
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) has designated seven elementary schools as Mississippi Emerging Science of Reading Schools (SoR) for the 2022-2023 school year, five of which are coast schools. North Bay Elementary and Waveland Elementary in the Bay Waveland School District, as well as Beach...
Jackson Free Press
The Street That Jim Crow Paved
One day in late September, Vikki Terrell entered her restaurant Vikki Layne's on Walnut Street in downtown Hattiesburg, Miss., to find a disastrous scene. Overturned tables and chairs, smashed plates, and shattered glass covered the floor of the dining area; in the kitchen, inventory littered the ground. Terrell had no idea who had broken into her restaurant and trashed it, but the vandal left an unmistakable series of messages in black spray paint.
mississippifreepress.org
Rental Assistance Funds Still Available In Harrison County After Gov. Reeves Ends Program
Renters in Harrison and Hinds counties are not likely to suffer from Gov. Tate Reeves’ order this week to end access to a key pandemic-era rental assistance program 10 days from now. Most Mississippians who need help paying their rent or utilities will no longer be able to apply...
WDAM-TV
Southern Miss prepares for Roberts Hall demolition
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An old student residence building on the University of Southern Mississippi Hattiesburg campus will soon be a pile of rubble and then hauled away. The university’s physical plant will begin demolition on Roberts Residence Hall next week. The building is located behind M.M. Roberts Stadium.
Comments / 0