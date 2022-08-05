ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tessa Thompson Gives Us Hair Envy In Her Ginger Red Hair

By Sharde Gillam
BlackAmericaWeb
BlackAmericaWeb
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xsmEh_0h7EfUg500

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2evzce_0h7EfUg500

Source: Gotham / Getty


We just adore Tessa Thompson’s unique style and the actress recently took to Instagram to give us hair envy to add to our adoration!

Taking to the platform, the beauty showed off her ginger red hair in various hair styles, and we’re loving it! Tessa shared her vibrant hair color in a series of selfies that she shared on the platform in an IG Carousel, showing off the look from all angles and styles.

For some looks, the beauty wore her hair naturally curly and in others, she wore the vibrant color in micro braids. We can’t choose a favorite look so we’ll just admire them all! “ *Cue RED, RED, RED by Fiona Apple*” she captioned the look for her3.3 million IG followers.

Check it out below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Tessa Thompson (@tessamaethompson)

“absolutely stunning,” one of the beauty’s IG followers commented on the look while another wrote, “ obsessed actually.” We’re just loving this ginger look on the actress! What do you think about Tessa’s hair color? DON’T MISS…

Tessa Thompson Gives Modern-Day Angel Vibes At The “Passing” Premiere In LA

Tessa Thompson Is Statuesque On The December/January Cover Of Ebony Magazine

Tessa Thompson Confirms Connection With Janelle Monae: “We Vibrate On The Same Frequency”

Comments / 0

