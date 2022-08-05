The Best French Fries Can Be Found in Ocean City, MD

Read on www.aol.com
I like a steak dinner as much as the next person. In my house growing up, New York strip ruled supreme, and we always had baked potatoes and salad to boot. Throwing a steak in the skillet is no big chore, and is there anything easier to make than potatoes? However, you can't beat a grilled steak, and as someone who isn't inclined to use a grill on her own, I like to venture out to Salisbury every now and then to get my fix. Here are a few places near Salisbury where you can enjoy a steak dinner as recommended by myself and other locals.
Drift Offers Fresh, Local Seafood in Rehoboth Beach
A dream team of restaurateurs brings the new eatery to Rehoboth, with a focus on fresh seafood paired perfectly with wines and cocktails. When Drift, the eagerly awaited newcomer on the Culinary Coast, opens on Wednesday, Aug. 10, guests will recognize some familiar faces. To start, the Rehoboth restaurant is...
Diamondback Terrapins, Stolen by Tourists, Returned to Ocean City
There’s a happy ending to a disheartening wildlife incident in Ocean City, Md. Earlier this summer, visitors from Buffalo, N.Y. apparently collected two diamondback terrapins in Ocean City and brought them back to Buffalo. The turtles were confiscated by the SPCA in Erie County, N.Y. New York’s Department of Environmental Conservation reached out to Maryland’s Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to make them aware of the turtles.
Toys "R" Us Reopens In Maryland
(Baltimore, MD) -- Toys "R" Us is back open in Annapolis and Gaithersburg in time for the holiday shopping season. The iconic children's toy store has reopened inside Macy's locations in Maryland and eight other states. All locations are set to be complete by mid-October. The reopenings come after Toys...
Food and drink: Burger Battle nears sellout, Squisito opens in Christiana, Rosenfeld’s closes Wilmington location;
The 9th Delaware Burger Battle is nearly sold out. The event returns on Aug. 27 to Rockford Park. Before its Covid hiatus, the 2019 Battle broke attendance records and raised more than $14,000 for its beneficiaries. “After experiencing our first ‘sold out’ Battle in 2019, the pandemic hiatus broke my...
This Secluded Restaurant in New Jersey is a Must-Visit
New Jersey is home to an abundance of natural beauty and a truly amazing dining scene–and when combined, you are in for a real treat. There are tons of restaurants here where diners can enjoy scenic views but there is nothing as stunning and truly magical as this outdoor restaurant in Somerset County.
Maryland State Fair Advance Tickets
LUTHERVILLE-TIMONIUM,Md — As the summer brings itself to an end, the fun continues. Starting Thursday August 25th, the Maryland State Fair will be open for all to attend. This year the fair will add 9 extra days to its stay. The regular time for the fair will come to an end Sunday August 28th. Guest however will have the opportunity to visit the fair a few more times after the beginning of September.
A Harry Potter Themed Festival is Coming To Maryland
Break out your wands, you do not want to miss this magical Harry Potter event taking place in Maryland this Autumn. Back for its 8th year, this festival will feature tons of wizarding world activities, fun Harry Potter-themed vendors, and much more.
Storm sends umbrellas flying into ocean off Bethany Beach, Delaware
Dramatic footage shows beachgoers caught in heavy rain as umbrellas roll across the stormy surf.
Popular discount supermarket chain opening another new store location in Maryland this month
A popular discount supermarket chain is opening another new store location in Maryland this month. Read on to learn more. If you're like most people who are looking to save money on food and other grocery items, you'll be happy to learn that the popular discount grocery store chain, Lidl, will be opening another store location in Reisterstown later this month.
NJ hot spot named one of the priciest summer destinations
At $384 a night, New Jersey's Long Beach Island (LBI) has been ranked as the 4th most expensive summer vacation destination in the entire United States. This study by CheapHotels.org compared average double occupancy accommodation rates for the month of August 2022. The rankings include some pretty ritzy locales. Topping...
'Doggy Disneyland' pet hotel with spa, bar and live music to open in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa – A 'doggy Disneyland' inspired by canine retreats across the country is set to open in Iowa this month. Millions of pets found homes during the COVID-19 pandemic and spending on pets trended upward as more households adopted pets. As many humans have since returned to...
3 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
If one of your favorite things to order when you go out is a good steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three great steakhouses in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy delicious food in an amazing atmosphere with an even more amazing service. All of these restaurants are great choices for both casual meals with friends or family members but are also a good option if you are looking for a place where to celebrate a special occasion:
WATCH: Beachgoer Captures Insane Footage of ‘Apocalyptic’ Delaware Weather That Sent Umbrellas Flying
The weather outside is frightful during the wintertime, but this is some kind of storm that made its mark in Delaware. A resident or visitor to Bethany Beach, Delaware, was in the right place at the right time. In the video, beach umbrellas are getting tossed into the Atlantic Ocean. The person states that a crazy storm popped up out of nowhere. The storm was doing its damage and sending these umbrellas bouncing up and down. For your Sunday fun, this definitely is one video that falls into the must-see category. Take a minute or two and check this action out.
Tax-Free Week is coming back in Maryland, just in time for back-to-school savings
Person looking through racks of clothingArtem Beliaikin/Unsplash. Back to school is just around the corner, and schools have distributed their supply lists. For teachers in Montgomery County, the pre-service week begins on August 21, and students return to the classroom on August 29.
Where DC-area pandemic homebuyers pushed prices up too much
The pandemic had a lot of Americans looking to get out of cities, for more space and for remote work, including in the Washington region. And some further-out exurbs and rural areas saw prices rise more quickly than ever before. The Maryland and Delaware beach communities have seen sales slow...
Laurel butcher wins almost $153K in August 1st Powerball drawing
He didn't win the big prize, but a 63-year-old butcher from Laurel was happy to go home with almost $153,000.00, thanks to the Powerball lottery. State lottery officials say the man, who chose to remain anonymous, bought a 10-game ticket at a Royal Farms in Millsboro for the August first drawing.
Delaware Attraction Known For Natural Beauty In Running To Be Named America’s Best Bathroom
DAGSBORO, Del. (CBS) — A Delaware attraction known for its natural beauty is now being recognized by people when nature calls. The Delaware Botanic Gardens in Dagsboro is in the running to be named the best restroom in the country. The facilities there get high marks for their natural cedar wood and floor-to-ceiling windows. Another one of the 10 finalists is the all-gender bathroom at Newark Liberty International Airport. To vote for your favorite restroom, click here.
A Look At Smokers Delight BBQ, A Growing Local Barbecue Business
WHITE PLAINS, Md. — BBQ lovers rejoice as a new brand of BBQ is taking Southern Maryland and the whole DMV by storm. Smokers Delight BBQ is the new BBQ sensation that is taking over stores all over Calvert and St. Mary’s County. This business was the brainchild...
