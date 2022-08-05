Student Orientation Events Kick Off UVI’s 2022-2023 Academic Year

A Florida A&M University graduate recently celebrated her master’s degree achievement with a graduation picture that went viral, as FAMU grad pics tend to do. A counselor education alumni had social media in shambles after she posted her very nude grad pictures, in front of the HBCU’s Rattler mascot statue, wearing nothing but gold red bottom heels and a head full of body-long snakes.

COLLEGES ・ 8 DAYS AGO