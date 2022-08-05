New Student COVID-19 Regulations Open Campuses to Unvaccinated Students

Read on stjohnsource.com
California Becomes First State to Move Back School Start Times
Go ahead and hit that snooze button one more time. High school and middle school classes in California will start later than ever when the school year begins this fall. That means that students (and the parents who schlep them to school) can look forward to a little extra sleep.
Teacher vacancies have increased 70% from 2019
Over the last two years, more than half a million teachers and school staff have walked off the job and left the field. Now, the mass exodus has created shortages that are being felt as the school year inches closer.
Back-To-School Shopping Inflation Hits Home For Parents, Teachers
Lavinia Aguiao is feeling the pressure as a single mother and educator in Washington D.C. as surging inflation cuts into her back-to-school shopping budget. “I feel like the most expensive thing is literally clothing, new backpacks and lunchboxes,” Aguiao said of her search for supplies this month. Aguiao is not alone in feeling the pinch. […]
CDC expected to ease COVID recommendations, including for schools
By Brenda Goodman, CNNThe US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to update its guidance for Covid-19 control in the community, including in schools, in the coming days, according to sources familiar with the plan.A preview of the plans obtained by CNN shows that the updated recommendations are expected to ease quarantine recommendations for people exposed to the virus and de-emphasize 6 feet of social distancing.The agency is also expected to de-emphasize regular screening testing for Covid-19 in schools as a way to monitor the spread of the virus, according to sources who were briefed on the agency's...
CDC expected to relax COVID guidelines as kids head back to school
CDC Eyes New School Rules on COVID Testing, Spacing, Quarantines
Virginia Tech researchers testing potential vaccine for norovirus
Virginia Tech researchers are testing a potential live oral vaccine for norovirus. The vaccine that the team is testing is in development by Indiana University researchers and uses the Rotarix rotavirus vaccine as a platform. Norovirus is a contagious virus that causes vomiting and diarrhea. According to the Center for...
Quarantines Cost Students 15 Days in 2021; New CDC Guidance Could Be Gamechanger
Quarantine rules last school year may have prevented COVID from spreading, but they also contributed to high absenteeism, with some students sent home multiple times because they were a “close contact” of someone who tested positive. Students missed an average of 15 days between September and January alone due to quarantines, according to one poll. […]
