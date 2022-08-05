Dr. Jennifer Colby has always enjoyed watching the moon rise over the San Juan Bautista soccer field, so when a spot became available across the street for her new art space, she knew what to call it: Luna Gallery. The space will also host Eco Art Studio, which Colby, who is a liberal arts professor at CSUMB, envisions as a workshop for local artists.

SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO