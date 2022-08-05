ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollister, CA

Hollister unveils time capsule and Blue Star Memorial

Mayor Velazquez with fellow city council members, Boy Scouts, City Manager Brett Miller, Girl Scout Maddie Rosa and Boy Scout Diego Villalpando at the ceremony to cut the ribbon in front of time capsule. Photo by Marisa Sachau. The crowd that gathered for the unveiling of the time capsule and...
Luna Gallery and Eco Art Studio provide a new space for local artists

Dr. Jennifer Colby has always enjoyed watching the moon rise over the San Juan Bautista soccer field, so when a spot became available across the street for her new art space, she knew what to call it: Luna Gallery. The space will also host Eco Art Studio, which Colby, who is a liberal arts professor at CSUMB, envisions as a workshop for local artists.
Hollister Police Department investigating explosion

Information provided by Hollister Police Department. Hollister Police announced it found ‘several homemade and improvised explosive devices’ inside a home Aug. 6. According to the release on social media, on Aug. 5 at 5:39 p.m., police officers, firefighters and paramedics responded to Sierra Court to investigate a report of an explosion causing injury to a minor. It added Officer Morgan was the first to arrive and encountered a juvenile with life-threatening injuries who was in a critical medical condition.
