‘Audacious and Fearless’ Female Writers – Radio Book Club

Alice Diop, Kelly Reichardt, Paul Schrader Movies Added to NY Film Festival Main Slate
Park's Decision to Leave and Östlund's Triangle of Sadness are among the Cannes prize-winners coming to the annual fall event in Manhattan along with Claire Denis' Stars at Noon and Charlotte Wells' debut feature Aftersun.
New York Film Festival sets lineup for 60th edition
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Film Festival will celebrate its 60th anniversary with a robust 32-film main slate and a number of hometown tales, including James Gray’s Queens coming-of-age drama “Armageddon Time” and Laura Poitras’ documentary “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed,” about artist Nan Goldin’s battle against the Sackler family.
