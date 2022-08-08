Chicago shooting: Man shot, killed on CTA Red Line train in Chatham, police say

A man was shot and killed on a CTA train car overnight Saturday, Chicago police said.

The 29-year-old was on the Red Line at 79th Street in the city's Chatham neighborhood when another man fired shots.

The victim was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds to his chest and abdomen. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

There is no one in custody and Area Two detectives are searching for the killer.

CPD Supt. David Brown and CTA President Dorval Carter announced additional CTA security at a press conference Saturday afternoon.

WATCH: CPD Supt. David Brown, CTA Pres. Dorval Carter announce new patrols after train shooting

"It is unacceptable and will not be tolerated," Brown said of CTA violence. "No resident should think twice about their safety on any part of the CTA or in our neighborhoods."

Brown said the department will deploy more officers to the CTA starting Sunday. He declined to say how many officers will be deployed.

Brown said that the department has added additional officers to monitor the transit system over the past year.

"It's a significant number," Brown said. "We're also committed to adding even more."

Carter said the CTA is planning to bring back K9 security guard teams, adding that the transit authority will release more details about their return within the next week. The K9 units were last used on the transit system in 2019.

"This was a senseless act of violence that has no place in the city and especially not in the CTA," Carter said.

So far this year, the CTA has added 250 unarmed security guards, but red line users remain ambivalent about their efficacy as violent crime across the board continue to increase.

On July 22, a man was stabbed as he fought back during an attempted robbery at North and Clybourn , while on July 25th, a 15-year-old who police say was part of a group attempting to rob someone onboard a red line train near 63rd street , was killed when the would be target pulled out a knife and stabbed him.

"They need armed security," said Red Line User Jason Hansbrough. "They need to have armed security on every platform."

CTA President Dorval Carter said he hears users frustrations.

"I want to assure you that we are doing everything the we can to stem these aggregious acts of violence that occur on CTA properties," Carter said.