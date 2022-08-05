Read on www.fantasypros.com
Lamar Jackson will not play in first preseason game Thursday
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh announced that quarterback Lamar Jackson will not play in Baltimore’s first preseason game on Thursday night against the Titans according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This move is purely precautionary for the former MVP who is sitting...
Justin Tucker signs four-year extension with Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens announced they have reached a four-year extension with All-Pro kicker Justin Tucker reportedly worth $24 million. (Baltimore Ravens on Twitter) The $24 million extension, which contains $17.5 million in guarantees, makes him the highest paid kicker ever. The 32-year-old made 67-of-69 kicks (35-for-37 FG, 32-for-32 XP) in 2021 and set an NFL record with a 66-yard game-winning field goal against the Lions in Week 3. Tucker’s 91.1% field goal percentage is the best in NFL history (min. 100 attempts) and he is coming off a season where he made a career high 94.6%. It’s astounding to think that Tucker was undrafted out of the University of Texas after he has ascended to the status of being arguably the greatest kicker in NFL history.
Baker Mayfield has 'inside track' to winning QB job
Baker Mayfield appears to be winning the Panthers' QB battle against Sam Darnold, though HC Matt Rhule states no official announcement will be made for a couple of weeks. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Most sources believe the reluctance to give the job to Mayfield officially is due to...
Ron Rivera Fires Commanders DL Coach During Training Camp
Washington will look to go a different direction after a somewhat underwhelming performance by the position group in 2021.
Lirim Hajrullahu leads way in Cowboys' kicking race
According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, K Lirim Hajrullahu has consistently been the leading kicker for the Dallas Cowboys in practice. (Michael Gehlken, Dallas Morning News) Fantasy Impact:. As of Saturday, August 6 when Gehlken's article was posted, former CFL kicker Hajrullahu was easily leading the way...
Nico Collins 'turning heads' for the Texans
Collins has had a lot of chatter this offseason surrounding his expected success this upcoming season. If Collins can put it together in the Texans offense this year he could be a very solid number two option behind Brandin Cooks this year. Collins is probably worth a late-round flyer, with a boost in dynasty formats.
Kareem Hunt returns to practice Monday
Hunt has requested either a trade or a new contract, but the team isn't inclined to give him either for the time being and he has returned to practice. There may still be some tensions, but as long as he is practicing, there shouldn't be much of an issue for fantasy. Hunt likely won't get traded, and he will continue to act as the receiving back behind Nick Chubb for this offense.
20 Players to Avoid at ADP From The Most Accurate Fantasy Football Experts (2022)
It’s important to know who to target and who to pass on when it comes to your fantasy football draft. To get a better sense of players to avoid and others to reach for, use our Expert Consensus Rankings (ECR) and compare them to a player’s average draft position (ADP). Players that are going higher in ADP versus ECR are likely those that you want to reconsider at their current cost. On the flipside, players that experts are higher on versus ADP are those that could be worth reaching for, or at least targeting at their current ADP.
Jason Heyward (knee) done for season, will be released next year
Heyward has one year remaining on his $184 million contract, but there's no need for the Cubs to continue to roster him, even if it means eating the remainder of his salary. Heyward had one season with Chicago with more than 11 home runs and although his defense was exemplary for much of his contract, he had barely hit above the Mendoza line for the past two seasons. A healthy Heyward will catch on somewhere but he's almost certainly not going to make a fantasy impact.
Mekhi Becton suffers ‘concerning’ knee injury
According to Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport, Mekhi Becton’s knee injury is “more concerning than the team originally believed.” (Mike Garafolo on Twitter) Becton left the Jets training camp session early on Monday after suffering a knee injury. Following practice, head coach Robert Saleh told reporters that Becton was “fine” but that tune has now changed after further testing. The third-year lineman’s new injury is unrelated to past issues with the same knee. Becton has medical appointments scheduled for tomorrow, so there will be more clarity shortly.
Jameis Winston (foot) appears to have avoided serious injury
Saints QB Jameis Winston left Saints practice early Monday with a foot injury, but one source said, "“he’s doing well and feels fine. So nothing to really worry about.” (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Winston will almost certainly miss some practice time, but it sounds like...
Frankie Montas shelled for six runs in Yankees debut Sunday
Frankie Montas pitched three innings, allowing six runs on five hits and three walks while striking out three in New York’s 12-9 loss to the Cardinals on Sunday. Montas’ Yankee debut was not ideal for his new team or his fantasy managers. It was the first time this season Mantas had allowed six runs. Montas admitted after the game that he was “not in synch with [his] mechanics” so fantasy managers can probably chalk this one up to nerves. Montas had also been on the bereavement list this week dealing with a death in the family so that may have factored into Sunday's performance as well. Montas is 4-9 with a 3.59 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, and 111 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings across 20 starts. He will look to make a better second impression in his next start on Saturday against the Red Sox.
Jameson Taillon fans six Mariners in victory Monday
Jameson Taillon pitched seven innings, allowing three runs on three hits and three walks while striking out six in New York’s 9-4 win in Seattle on Monday. Taillon earned his 11th victory of the season and improved to 11-2 with a 3.95 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, and 104 strikeouts in 120 2/3 innings across 22 starts. Taillon is 2-0 in his last five starts with a 3.76 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings. Monday also marked Taillon’s third quality start in that span and his seventh of the season. The righty bounced back from getting knocked around for six runs by these same Mariners in The Bronx last week. Taillon will look for his 12th win in his next start on Sunday night in Boston.
Jimmy Garoppolo expected to be kept until cut-down day
According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, there are no clear trade partners for QB Jimmy Garoppolo as he continues to rehab his injury. The San Francisco 49ers are expected to keep Garoppolo as long as possible until necessary, even potentially until final cuts at the end of August. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter)
Josh Jacobs is not actively being shopped for a trade
Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels squashed any speculation that the team has been or is currently shopping running back Josh Jacobs according to RaidersNation.com's Vincent Bonsignore. (Vincent Bonsignore on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Rumors have been popping up that Las Vegas was trying to move Jacobs via trade but, for now...
Jordan Montgomery tosses five shutout innings Saturday against Yankees
Jordan Montgomery tossed five shutout innings on the mound for the Cardinals Saturday, allowing just two hits while also walking one and striking out one in the Cardinals' 1-0 win over the Yankees. Fantasy Impact:. Montgomery has allowed three runs or less in five of his last seven starts, posting...
Edwin Diaz saves first game of Saturday's doubleheader against Braves
Edwin Diaz recorded two outs in the ninth inning of the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Braves to earn his 25th save of the season. It didn't look like Diaz would be needed with the Mets holding an 8-2 lead heading into the ninth, but Yoan Lopez ran into trouble, necessitating Diaz's appearance. He induced a ground ball and a strikeout to lock down the game, needing just seven pitches total. He's a dominant force right now and may be available for the second game of the doubleheader, if necessary. If not, he'll be ready to go on Sunday.
Kareem Hunt missing practice while awaiting extension
According to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, RB Kareem Hunt missed team drills with the Cleveland Browns for the second day in a row as he awaits a contract extension. (Josina Anderson on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. It's not new news that Hunt wants a new deal, but it is news...
Bucs-Dolphins joint practices more telling than preseason encounter
TAMPA — The most significant snaps taken by the Bucs and Dolphins this week won’t occur Saturday on the Raymond James Stadium turf, but Wednesday and Thursday on its eastern flank. A few hundred yards away, on the AdventHealth Training Center practice fields, Tom Brady will take his...
Domingo German strikes out three in tough-luck loss Saturday
Domingo German pitched five innings, allowing one run on four hits and no walks while striking out three in New York’s 1-0 loss in St. Louis on Saturday. German falls to 1-2 with a 5.09 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, and 13 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings. German has improved in each of his four starts since returning from the IL with right shoulder impingement syndrome. Unfortunately for German, his best start so far came in a 1-0 loss. Since being shelled for five runs in three innings in his first start back, German is 1-1 in his last three starts with a 3.07 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings. German will look to get back to .500 in his next start on Friday against the Red Sox in Boston.
