ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Liz Truss rejects ‘handouts’ as solution to cost-of-living crisis

By Andrew Woodcock
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iKNcF_0h77dAAX00

Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss has said she would help people deal with the cost-of-living crisis by lowering taxes, not giving “handouts”.

With household energy bills expected to soar to more than £3,500 in October, the government is facing growing calls for a repeat of former chancellor Rishi Sunak ’s £30bn package to ease the impact of price rises earlier this year.

But Ms Truss downplayed the significance of warnings from the Bank of England of 13 per cent inflation and the longest recession in a generation, telling Tory activists: “Forecasts are not destiny.”

She told the Financial Times that as prime minister she would “look at what more can be done” to help families facing spiralling fuel bills this winter.

But she said: “The way I would do things is in a Conservative way of lowering the tax burden, not giving out handouts.”

Her approach was challenged by a former president of the CBI, Paul Drechsler.

The business leader told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I would say to anyone who’s running for the role of prime minister that thinking about a policy or a tax change is just not going to be good enough in September when people are already being hit by these escalating energy costs.

“Anyone who’s talking about taxation is not going to deliver a quick solution if I’m hungry and can’t heat my house... If I’m hungry in September, no tax change in the world is going to help me.”

Mr Sunak, who is Ms Truss’s rival in the race to succeed Boris Johnson as PM, last night doubled down on his warning that her promise of immediate tax cuts risks fuelling price rises.

The foreign secretary has said that if she enters Downing Street in September, she will reverse the recent 1.25 per cent hike in National Insurance rates, scrap a planned rise to corporation tax and suspend green levies on energy bills.

At a Tory leadership hustings in Eastbourne, Mr Sunak warned that Conservatives could “kiss goodbye” to the next general election if they failed to get inflation under control.

“The first thing we need to do in order to make sure we can win that election is have got through this inflation problem by then,” he told an audience of Tory members. “And that’s why I’m particularly worried about policies that risk making it worse and last longer.”

Mr Sunak, who is trailing Ms Truss in polls of the 160,000 Tory members who will choose the new PM, said that inflation was “the most important question that confronts our country at the moment”.

There was “no hope” of the Conservatives winning an election expected in 2024 if rising prices remain “embedded” at that point, as the Bank of England fears, he said.

“If we don’t get a grip of this thing and get a grip of it fast, then we can kiss goodbye to winning that next election,” said Mr Sunak.

“The first thing we need to do, if we’re going to grip this, is not make the situation worse and put fuel on the fire and repeat the mistakes of the past.

“I believe that pumping £40 or £50bn of borrowed money into an economy that’s already seeing an inflation spiral is enormously risky. It is taking a big gamble with your savings, your pensions and your mortgage rates and that is not a gamble that I’m prepared to take.”

But Ms Truss suggested her plans for immediate tax cuts could avert a recession.

On a campaign visit to the West Midlands, she told reporters: “What I’m about as a Conservative is people keeping more of their own money, growing the economy so we avoid a recession.”

Ms Truss pointed the finger of blame at Mr Sunak’s legacy as chancellor, saying: “Under the plans at present, what we know is Britain is headed for a recession.

“That is not inevitable, but we need to avoid that by making sure our economy is competitive, that we’re encouraging businesses to grow and that we are keeping taxes low.

“Having the highest taxes for 70 years is not going to deliver that economic growth and it’s leading our country to a recession.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Inflation could wipe out billions pledged for public services, warn experts

The Treasury would need to top up spending by more than £8 billion this year and more thereafter to compensate for the squeeze on public services dealt by sky-high inflation, experts have warned.As public service budgets are set in cash terms – and therefore do not enjoy an automatic boost from higher prices, unlike tax revenues – the Government’s spending plans are now “considerably less generous” than originally intended last autumn, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS).The think tank estimates that the average, real-terms, growth rate in day-to-day public service funding for the next three years has dropped...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Cost-of-living talks before Tory leadership concludes branded ‘bizarre’ by Truss

Liz Truss has branded proposals to agree support for rising energy bills with the Government and Rishi Sunak before the Tory leadership contest is over as “bizarre”.The front runner in the race to succeed Boris Johnson as prime minister made the comments as she and her opponent faced growing calls to spell out how they will deal with a spike in energy prices.Mr Sunak said he would welcome a meeting to agree emergency support ahead of the winter, but Ms Truss branded the proposal a “kangaroo committee” and ruled out widespread cash handouts to deal with the cost-of-living crisis as...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Chancellor to hold crisis talks with gas and electricity bosses

Energy sector bosses will take part in crisis talks with Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi and Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng as the price cap was forecast to hit more than £4,200 in January.In a new dire outlook for households, Cornwall Insight said bills are set to soar to around £3,582 in October, from £1,971 on Tuesday, before rising even further in the new year.There has been widespread anger at Shell, BP and British Gas owner Centrica announcing bumper financial results while households struggle to cope with soaring bills.The Sun reported gas and electricity executives will meet with the Cabinet ministers on Thursday...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Tory leadership - live: Liz Truss called out for ‘cheap’ jibe as Sunak denies stabbing Johnson in back

Liz Truss was criticised for her repeated “cheap” jibes at the media by Talk TV host Tom Newton Dunn at the end of the latest Tory leadership hustings event, after she blamed journalists for Boris Johnson’s downfall. The foreign secretary, who is the front runner in the race to succeed Mr Johnson as prime minister, had accused “some of the media” of trying to “talk our country down” in the event and said Newton Dunn asked questions in a “leftwing way”.“For the record, that’s the third time you’ve attacked the media – a lot of which supports your campaign,”...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Liz Truss
The Independent

‘Enough is enough’: Mick Lynch leads campaign to fight cost of living crisis

Rail, Maritime and Transport Union secretary general Mick Lynch is the face of a new campaign to tackle the cost of living crisis.Enough is Enough, founded by trade unions and community organisations, are calling for pay rises, a reduction in energy bills, the end of food poverty, affordable housing and a tax on the rich.Speaking in the campaign video released on social media, Lynch said: “People are fed up with the way they’re treated at work. We need to turn that mood into real organisation on behalf of the working class.”Sign up to our newsletters.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Public services face cuts unless £26bn inflation hole plugged, IFS warns

Public services face deep cuts unless the government acts to plug a £26bn hole caused by inflation in the next two years, economists have warned.A report by the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) warned candidates in the Tory leadership race to be “honest and transparent” about the tough decisions that lie ahead this winter in areas from education to healthcare.Senior economist at the think tank, Ben Zaranko, called for clarity on leadership candidates’ spending plans for the sector.He said: “Given the inflation-induced squeeze on departments, and given the clear signs of strain within the NHS in particular, it might make...
BUSINESS
The Independent

What the papers say – August 10

The papers continue to grapple with the cost-of-living crisis on Wednesday.The Guardian leads with Prime Minister Boris Johnson declaring he is “absolutely certain” his successor will offer further help to struggling households.Guardian front page, Wednesday 10 August 2022 – Johnson: new PM 'certain' to bail out households over cost of living pic.twitter.com/1NcSaX9zDM— The Guardian (@guardian) August 9, 2022It comes as Liz Truss has softened on the idea of handouts, according to the i.Wednesday's front page: Truss softens on 'handouts' for cost of living#TomorrowsPapersTodayLatest by @HugoGye @ChaplainChloe @janemerrick23: https://t.co/PTlnODJETj pic.twitter.com/OJyZJSykkl— i newspaper (@theipaper) August 9, 2022Metro carries comments from consumer expert Martin...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Consumer confidence rose in July to end seven-month stretch of decline: survey

Consumer confidence rose in July, possibly due to the Government’s cost-of-living payments, according to a YouGov survey.The two-point rise in the overall index from YouGov and the Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR) brings an end to a seven month stretch of decline that began in December 2021.Much of the index’s improvement can be explained by an uptick in household finance measures, coinciding with July seeing the arrival of the first Government cost-of-living payments for low-income households.Despite the boost, the overall public mood around household finances remains downbeat – with the survey taken before the Bank of England announced...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Cost Of Living#Uk#The Bank Of England#The Financial Times#Conservative#Cbi#Bbc Radio 4
The Independent

'We're back, baby': New bill boosts US climate credibility

After a moment when hopes dimmed that the United States could become an international leader on climate change, legislation that Congress is poised to approve could rejuvenate the country’s reputation and bolster its efforts to push other nations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions more quickly. The head-snapping turn of events, which has generated a joyful case of whiplash among Democrats and environmentalists, is a reminder of how domestic politics is intertwined with worldwide diplomacy.Advocates feared that last month's breakdown in negotiations in Congress had undermined efforts to limit the catastrophic effects of global warming. Now they're energized by the...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Households owe £1.3bn to their energy suppliers ahead of winter bill rises

Households already owe £1.3 billion to their energy suppliers two months before bills are set to soar by more than 80%.The overall debt bill is already three times higher than it was a year ago, experts at Uswitch said on Wednesday, and it seems likely it will grow further over the winter.Six million homes across the UK owe an average of £206 to their energy provider, according to a survey from the company. In April the same average debt was £188.Normally at this time of year people have built up a small war chest to help even out the increased...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Kenyans waiting for results of close presidential election

Kenyans are waiting for the results of a close presidential election in which the turnout was lower than usual.Tuesday's election was likely the final try by longtime opposition leader Raila Odinga, who on his fifth attempt was backed by former rival and outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta. The other top contender is Deputy President William Ruto, who fell out with the president earlier in their decade in power.Voters have expressed little hope of real change and frustration with rising prices and widespread corruption in East Africa’s economic hub.Official election results must be announced within a week of the vote, but there’s some anticipation a winner might be known Wednesday. The electoral commission still must verify results forms coming from across the country.The commission has said it expected turnout to be above 60%, far lower than the 80% in the previous election in 2017. More than 22 million people were registered to vote. Read More How do interest rates affect inflation?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Third of civil servants skipping meals to save money, survey finds

One in three civil servants have skipped meals to save money as a result of the cost-of-living crisis, a union has claimed.A survey of more than 12,000 members of the PCS public service union found that 9 per cent had claimed benefits and 8 per cent used food banks to get by as inflation soars.PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said that after helping to get the country through the Covid pandemic, civil servants were now being “cast adrift” with a below-inflation pay offer.A framework for 2022/23 pay awards issued by the government in March said departments would be permitted to...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Taxation
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Government cuts student loan interest rates again amid rising inflation

Student loan interest rates in England and Wales will be slashed further to protect borrowers from rising inflation rates amid the soaring cost of living.Rates will be cut to 6.3% from September, the Department for Education (DfE) said.The Government announced in June that the student loan interest rates were to be reduced from 12% to 7.3%.Minister for skills, further and higher, Andrea Jenkyns, said the new cap was being introduced “to align with the most recent data on market rates”.We understand that many people are worried about the impact of rising prices and we want to reassure people that we are...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Grandmother denied boarding after easyJet misinterprets post-Brexit passport rules

Three months after a grandmother was wrongly denied boarding by easyJet, the airline continued to refuse compensation to her and her family.In April, Mary Rankin planned a multi-generational family holiday to Paris for a short Disneyland holiday to celebrate her 70th birthday, flying on easyJet from Glasgow to Paris.Ms Rankin’s passport – issued on 15 July 2012, expiring on 15 March 2023 – met the post-Brexit conditions for UK visitors to France and other European Union nations.But on the day of their flight to Paris, 25 April 2022, she was turned away by easyJet.Her granddaughter, Nicola Gow, told The Independent:...
TRAVEL
The Independent

The Independent

785K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy