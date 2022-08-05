Read on www.weareiowa.com
Related
Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month
Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652.
Food Stamps: What Is the Most Money You Can Make To Qualify?
In 2019, 35.7 million people relied on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to eat, according to the Annie E. Casey Foundation, but enrollment had been steadily declining since 2013....
4 Best Places in California for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
One of the nation's biggest financial crises centers on retiring: people just can't afford to do it. According to 2021 data from the Natixis Global Retirement Index, 36% of Americans said they...
Stimulus Check Update: Bernie Sanders Pushes for Child Tax Credit Extension
The progressive senator called for sending direct payments of $300 a month to parents for each child on Saturday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Volkswagen Mexico workers reject 9% raise deal as inflation rises
MEXICO CITY, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Workers at Volkswagen's Mexico (VOWG_p.DE) unit have rejected a newly agreed deal for 9% raises, setting up further talks between the company and union after an initial month-long negotiation, the company said on Tuesday.
No future: Regulator orders political prediction market to shut down in U.S.
"The stock market for politics" has drawn new scrutiny from the top U.S. derivatives regulator.
Crops suffer as Iowa’s drought worsens
Moderate drought has gripped a substantial swath of southern Iowa, and the state’s corn and soybeans recently rated their poorest yet this year, according to a Monday report by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. About 73% of the state’s corn crop is rated good or excellent, down from 76% a week ago, the USDA report […] The post Crops suffer as Iowa’s drought worsens appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Comments / 1