Lord of the Rings Director Peter Jackson Says Rings of Power Team Ghosted Him

Peter Jackson Considered Hypnosis to Try and Forget ‘The Lord of the Rings’
There was a time when Peter Jackson wanted to forget everything about The Lord of the Rings. The filmmaker told The Hollywood Reporter‘s Awards Chatter podcast this week that he “seriously considered” using hypnosis to try and forget all his work on his Oscar-winning films, and for a good reason: He wanted to watch them like a regular fan and enjoy a single unspoiled viewing experience. More from The Hollywood ReporterPeter Jackson Says Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings' TV Series Ghosted HimWeta FX Opens Vancouver Office Amid Global ExpansionAndrew Garfield's SAG Awards Suit Was Inspired by The Beatles' 'Get Back'...
‘Predator’ Star Jesse Ventura Praises “Thoughtful” and “Creative” Prequel ‘Prey’
Predator star Jesse Ventura has nothing but positive reviews for Hulu’s prequel of the long-running franchise, Prey. Ventura, who played Blain Cooper in the original Predator film, took to social media to share his thoughts on Hulu’s prequel, praising star Amber Midthunder and director Dan Trachtenberg. More from The Hollywood ReporterMike Tyson Claims Hulu Stole His Life Story for Upcoming Series: "Heads Will Roll for This"Events of the Week: 'Bullet Train,' 'A League of Their Own' and MoreHulu's 'Mike' Team on Retelling Tyson Story: "Endlessly Fascinating" “@AmberMidthunder, you definitely ain’t got time to bleed,” Ventura wrote, adding, “Welcome to the Predator...
digitalspy.com
First look at Russell Crowe in new horror movie as Station Eleven star joins
The first look at Russell Crowe as the legendary Exorcist Father Gabriele Amorth in the new horror film The Pope's Exorcist has been released. And two new actors have been added to the cast (via Deadline). Station Eleven star Daniel Zovatto and Midnight Mass' Alex Essoe have joined the film....
Keanu Reeves takes rare TV role in historical thriller
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Keanu Reeves will star in a TV adaptation of “The Devil in the White City,” the bestselling nonfiction thriller about ambition, a killer and the 1893 World’s Fair in Chicago. Reeves will portray Daniel H. Burnham, an architect “trying to make his...
Keanu Reeves Went Full Keanu Reeves With 80-Year-Old Grandma Who Had Crush On Him
Aside from being a Hollywood legend, Keanu Reeves is perhaps best known for simply being an all round great guy. It feels as though everyone has a story about meeting the actor and him just being lovely – from giving his seat up on a train to buying an ice cream just so he could autograph a receipt for a fan.
Popculture
Beloved TV Actor Pat John Dead at 69
Pat John, who starred in The Beachcombers, has died. He was 69. John, a member of the shíshálh First Nation, starred as Jesse Jim in the series for almost its entire run. The Beachcombers is one of the longest-running drama series ever produced in Canada with 19 seasons.
Tom Hanks & ‘Happy Days’ Star Henry Winkler Have an Ongoing 30-Year Feud: Here’s Why
In 1989, Tom Hanks and Henry Winkler of Happy Days fame were working on a funny movie titled Turner & Hooch. It is pretty light-hearted in its fare. But the interactions between actor Hanks and director Winkler were not. This is quite interesting since both worked together on Winkler’s show.
People
Tyler Perry on Actors Who Turned Down His Highly Anticipated New Film: 'Too Bad, So Sad for Them'
Tyler Perry's upcoming film was 25 years in the making, but he says, right on time. "I'm beyond excited about it," Perry says on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast about A Jazzman's Blues, his highly anticipated coming-of-age drama set in the 1940s, due on Netflix Sept. 23. "It's something very, very different for me. And, so far the reception of it has been incredible."
29 new movies hit Netflix today – here are 8 you need to watch
We’ve turned another page on the calendar, with a new month starting today. And you know what that means — another four weeks of all-new streaming content, starting with a slew of Netflix movies that hit the platform today. For a more comprehensive list of everything coming to...
Pierce Brosnan Is Unrecognizable After Transformation for New Movie The Last Rifleman
Watch: Pierce Brosnan Earned a Nickname From "Mamma Mia 2" Pierce Brosnan's new look is making us do a double take. The Die Another Day actor was recently spotted in full costume for the new Terry Loane-directed film The Last Rifleman, in which he stars as 89-year-old World War Veteran II Artie Crawford, alongside Louis Gossett Jr. and Jürgen Prochnow.
NME
Ethan Hawke says Johnny Depp and Russell Crowe “broke” director Peter Weir
Ethan Hawke has suggested that Russell Crowe and Johnny Depp are partly responsible for director Peter Weir’s 12-year absence from Hollywood. In a recent interview with IndieWire, Hawke was asked why the Dead Poet’s Society director, who’s set to receive an honorary Oscar, hasn’t made a film since 2010’s The Way Back.
Netflix's New 'Adults-Only' Marilyn Monroe Film Is Already Facing Backlash
The upcoming Marilyn Monroe movie Blonde set to release later this year on Netflix has been attracting some backlash. Starring Ana de Armas, Blonde is being touted as an 'adults only' movie as it's the first Netflix film to carry an NC-17 rating in the US, meaning it's been deemed unsuitable for anyone younger than 17.
Mickey Rourke has ‘no respect’ for Tom Cruise amid ‘Top Gun’ success: ‘I don’t care’
Mickey Rourke is not impressed by fellow actor Tom Cruise’s recent box-office triumphs — to put it lightly. Appearing Monday on Talk TV’s “Piers Morgan Uncensored,” Rourke did not mince words while bashing Cruise, whose career has soared to new heights this summer thanks to the blockbuster release of “Top Gun: Maverick.”
The worst Marvel movie is reportedly getting a sequel
The worst Marvel film is getting a sequel, according to a new Marvel Studios leak. Eternals, the lowest ranked Marvel film among fans and critics – though not in our Marvel movies in order guide – may get a follow-up, according to the moderators on the Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit page.
'Stranger Things' Star Millie Bobby Brown Cozies Up to Jake Bongiovi in Breathtaking Vacation Photos
After the heart-pounding release of Stranger Things Season 4, Millie Bobby Brown is taking a relaxing break with boyfriend Jake Bongiovi. Brown, who plays Eleven in the popular Netflix series, shared a couple of new photos on her Instagram as the couple spent time in nature. The new Instagram post,...
‘Batgirl’ star Leslie Grace speaks out for first time after $100M movie killed by Warner Bros.
After Warner Bros.’ shocking announcement of the DC Comics film "Batgirl" being canceled, actress Leslie Grace — who was slated to play Barbara Gordon/Batgirl — is speaking out for the first time. The "In the Heights" star took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a series of...
toofab.com
Melanie Lynskey Was Body-Shamed While Filming Coyote Ugly: 'I Was Already Starving Myself'
"In your early 20s, so much of it is about beauty, and how people respond to you, and do people want to f--- you," says the "Yellowjackets" star. Melanie Lynskey is a veteran of the entertainment industry, which unfortunately means she's had to endure scrutiny and criticism of her body far longer than anyone should have to deal with.
‘Batgirl’ Star Leslie Grace Responds After Film Is Shelved, Calls Herself “My Own Damn Hero”
Leslie Grace is speaking out after the announcement that HBO Max’s Batgirl will no longer get a release. The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her thoughts after news broke the day prior that Warner Bros. Discovery is shelving the $90 million film. The social media post from Grace, who plays Barbara Gordon, aka the titular hero, included movie images and footage from the set of the DC project that was directed by Bad Boys for Life filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. More from The Hollywood ReporterMagnolia Network Shows Go to HBO Max and CNN Originals...
‘The First Lady’ Canceled at Showtime After One Season
Click here to read the full article. Showtime has elected against moving forward with a second season of its anthology series “The First Lady.” The decision comes a little over six weeks after the series aired its Season 1 finale on the network. “Showtime can confirm that the anthology series ‘The First Lady’ will not be moving forward with another season,” a Showtime spokesperson told Variety. “We would like to applaud the artistry and commitment of our showrunner Cathy Schulman, director Susanne Bier, their fellow executive producers, our amazing cast, led by executive producer Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson, and our...
Ryan Gosling Had No Idea This Iconic Line from ‘The Notebook’ Would Go Viral
Even Ryan Gosling is stunned the “If I’m a bird, you’re a bird” line from “The Notebook” took flight. The beloved 2004 romance drama, based on Nicholas Sparks’ novel of the same name, quickly became an iconic film, in part due to the famous quotable line Gosling’s Noah tells tortured love interest Allie (Rachel McAdams).
