Florida is a pretty weird state. I mean that in the most complimentary way, of course. I love weird. It is my preference. There is a reason so many people flock to vacation in Florida. There's no other place like it. If you spent a little time poking around on the internet or out in the world, the things you learn might change how you look at Florida forever. And no, that's not dramatic. I'm speaking from experience as a California native who saw day-lightning, a massive stork inside my apartment complex, and children wheely-ing on bikes in traffic on her first day here.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO