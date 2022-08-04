VerdeGo Aero, a startup aiming to accelerate the electrification of flight, raised $12 million in a Series A round from RTX ventures, the venture capital division of aerospace and defense company Raytheon Technologies. VerdeGo says it's creating power and propulsion technologies to enable other companies to develop high-performance electric aircraft, and to make the electrification of flight practical, useful, and scalable. Eric Bartsch, CEO of VerdeGo Aero, joined Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 9 MINUTES AGO