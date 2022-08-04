Read on www.investorsobserver.com
Roblox misses quarterly expectation for bookings
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Roblox Corp (RBLX.N) missed estimates for quarterly bookings on Tuesday, as the gaming platform faced a slowdown in the pandemic-fueled surge in spending for its games including "Jailbreak" and "Adopt Me!".
S&P 500 falls for 4th straight day as investors brace for inflation update
The July inflation report may show pressure easing, but the Fed remains determined to pull consumer inflation toward its 2% target.
FDA says found possible carcinogen in certain samples of Merck's Januvia
Aug 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Tuesday certain samples of sitagliptin, a compound in Merck's (MRK.N) diabetes drug Januvia, were contaminated with a possible carcinogen.
VerdeGo Aero Raises $12 Million to Electrify Flight
VerdeGo Aero, a startup aiming to accelerate the electrification of flight, raised $12 million in a Series A round from RTX ventures, the venture capital division of aerospace and defense company Raytheon Technologies. VerdeGo says it's creating power and propulsion technologies to enable other companies to develop high-performance electric aircraft, and to make the electrification of flight practical, useful, and scalable. Eric Bartsch, CEO of VerdeGo Aero, joined Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
