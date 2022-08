Mrs. Corry has been married for 20 years and has 4 children who range in age from 18-9. She graduated from WGU and did her student teaching at Santaquin Elementary last year. She loves volleyball, playing games, and reading, and her favorite candy is Sour Patch Kids. She will be teaching 2nd grade this year. We are so happy to have her here at our school!

SANTAQUIN, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO