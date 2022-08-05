Read on www.mlb.com
Muncy's mash helps Dodgers turn back Padres again
LOS ANGELES -- Through Max Muncy’s season-long struggles at the plate, the Dodgers’ confidence in him has not wavered. Manager Dave Roberts has moved Muncy down in the order at times but has trotted him out there every day, repeatedly saying their best lineup is when the two-time All-Star is on top of his game.
White's Blue Jays debut 'an outing to build off of'
MINNEAPOLIS -- In just a few days, Mitch White has gone from a swingman to a very important man. The day after the Blue Jays acquired him from the Dodgers ahead of the Trade Deadline, Ross Stripling landed on the IL with a right hip strain. After we’d all spent the past 24 hours talking about the similarities between the two, it lined up perfectly for White to step into the rotation.
A's celebrate beloved late player, broadcaster Fosse
OAKLAND -- As great of a career as Ray Fosse enjoyed over his 12 Major Leagues seasons, it was his foray into the broadcast booth that ended up making him a truly beloved figure among A’s fans. On Saturday, the late Fosse was honored for his work as a longtime Oakland color commentator.
Oller has shaky audition before packed house
OAKLAND -- In anticipation of a packed house Saturday for the latest installment of the Bay Bridge Series, the A’s opened their parking lot gates earlier than usual for fans to get in their seats for first pitch. • Box score. Once inside the Coliseum, the crowd of 40,065...
Corbin, Nats trying to 'figure this out' after another short start
PHILADELPHIA -- Patrick Corbin found himself searching for answers again when he was pulled from his outing after just 2/3 innings for the second game in three starts. The 33-year-old southpaw’s pitch count soared to 43 pitches, resulting in six runs off five hits -- including two home runs -- and two walks and a hit-by-pitch without a strikeout against the Phillies in the Nationals’ 11-5 loss Saturday at Citizens Bank Park.
Pirates unveil inaugural Hall of Fame class
BALTIMORE -- The Pirates are leaning into their storied history in a big way. The team unveiled its 19-member inaugural Hall of Fame class before Sunday’s series finale against the Orioles, detailing its plans to honor the most consequential contributors in franchise history. The class, composed of 16 MLB...
After a coffee run, Burdick notches first MLB hit
CHICAGO -- Peyton Burdick, the Marlins’ No. 10 prospect, has had an eventful couple of days. He got the call on Wednesday that he was being called up to the big leagues, then he made his MLB debut on Friday. But Saturday was a day the rookie will never...
Stifled by Monty, Yanks shut out for 4th straight loss
ST. LOUIS -- For the first time all season -- and that’s the surprising part -- the Yankees are in a bona-fide rut. After being shut out, 1-0, by the Cardinals on Saturday night in front of a record crowd at Busch Stadium, the Yankees are dealing with two interlocking problems. Two of their most powerful hitters haven’t been playing due to injury, two other everyday hitters are in miserable slumps and the upshot is an offense that has gone from invincible to docile rather abruptly.
Montas' rocky debut extends Yanks' skid
ST. LOUIS -- You can’t judge a trade after a week. In some cases, you can’t judge a trade after a year. But in the early going, the returns from the acquisitions the Yankees made before Tuesday's Trade Deadline have not exactly come rushing in. New outfielder Andrew Benintendi has four hits in 29 at-bats since joining the club. Harrison Bader is still recovering from plantar fasciitis in his right foot and the team has yet to announce when he’ll make it into center field.
Four key moments that turned DH against Braves
NEW YORK -- Max Fried lost his matchup against Max Scherzer and Jake Odorizzi’s Atlanta debut didn’t go as smoothly as he had hoped. Consequently, the Braves fell 5 1/2 games back in the National League East after being swept by the Mets during Saturday’s doubleheader at Citi Field.
Davidson looks to get past growing pains with Halos
SEATTLE -- It wasn't exactly the best first impression for lefty Tucker Davidson, who made his Angels debut on Sunday against the Mariners. Davidson, acquired in the trade that sent closer Raisel Iglesias to the Braves on Tuesday, gave up six runs over four-plus innings in a 6-3 loss in the series finale at T-Mobile Park. He struggled with his control, walking five, and also gave up six hits, including a grand slam to Jesse Winker in the third.
Winker flying high after grand slam puts away Angels
SEATTLE -- It was, objectively, a perfect day of baseball. And definitely for the Mariners. Seattle snapped out of its offensive funk thanks to Jesse Winker’s third-inning grand slam. Marco Gonzales bounced back big after a month-long skid. The Blue Angels regularly did flyovers as part of SeaFair on Lake Washington. There wasn’t a cloud in the sky on this low-80s sun-soaked afternoon. There were a whopping 34,837 on hand.
Nats aim for defensive flexibility with new-look middle infield
PHILADELPHIA -- The Nationals already made a change to their everyday shortstop, and more moves around the middle infield are expected this season. When Luis García got called up from Triple-A on June 1, he took over the shortstop role from Alcides Escobar. The 22-year-old has made 55 starts there, while veteran César Hernández has started all but three of the Nats’ 110 games at second base.
Padres 'not at all' concerned by tough series in LA
LOS ANGELES -- The Padres overhauled their roster at the Trade Deadline with designs on beating the Dodgers come October. But they can put that goal on the shelf for a while. Right now, they need to find their way into the postseason in the first place. Because the National...
Braves option postseason standout Anderson
NEW YORK -- Ian Anderson was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday, but the Braves right-hander will make one more big league start before heading to the Minors to right himself. The Braves plan to give Anderson another start as he will likely serve as the 27th man during Saturday’s...
Remember me? Monty burns former club in Cards debut
ST. LOUIS -- A Yankee to begin the week and a Cardinal to end it, Jordan Montgomery got grief from former teammate Gleyber Torres after Saturday’s game for not making eye contact during their two showdowns. As for Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka -- Montgomery’s batterymate since their Single-A days -- the lefty didn’t dare look at him for fear of losing his emotions in front of 48,581 fans at a sold-out Busch Stadium.
Haniger's return expected to goose lineup for stretch run
SEATTLE -- The Mariners’ bats were again held in check in a 7-1 loss to the Angels in Saturday’s nightcap of a doubleheader, but the return of arguably their best player could mean better times ahead. After a 14-week recovery from a Grade 2 right high ankle sprain,...
Peterson giving Mets decision to consider
NEW YORK -- During a shaky moment for the Mets in Game 1 of Saturday’s doubleheader at Citi Field, Braves lefty slugger Matt Olson came to the plate with two men on base in the seventh. Lacking a trustworthy lefty reliever, manager Buck Showalter turned instead to right-hander Adam Ottavino, who allowed an RBI single to Olson before escaping the inning.
Pratto's 2nd MLB homer a walk-off flashback
KANSAS CITY -- As soon as the ball landed over the center-field wall at Kauffman Stadium for a walk-off home run in the Royals’ 5-4 win over the Red Sox on Saturday night, Nick Pratto was fired up. The rookie first baseman pumped his fist. He screamed in jubilation....
Dunn to make 1st start since June 2021 Monday
MILWAUKEE -- Even though they knew he was still working his way back from a 2021 shoulder injury, the Reds wanted right-handed pitcher Justin Dunn to be part of the March trade that sent Jesse Winker and Eugenio Suárez to the Mariners. Dunn will finally get to make his...
