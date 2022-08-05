ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metal Mining

With China and Russia working against the American Dollar in a Rare Earth Minerals Gambit. What are some investment companies that mine for Gold, Platinum, Palladium, etc?

 3 days ago
Oil bounces as China, U.S. data ease recession concerns

Brent crude futures rise 22 cents, or 0.2%, to $95.14 a barrel by 0439 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $89.18 a barrel, up 17 cents. Both contracts settled higher on Friday after jobs growth in the United States unexpectedly accelerated in July. Signs of weak demand in...
Tesla (TSLA) sales and export in China are down, but factory upgrade is to blame

Tesla sold 28,217 Chinese-made vehicles and exported 19,756 vehicles in July 2022. Those numbers are down significantly month-to-month, but it is understandable considering Tesla had another shutdown at Gigafactory Shanghai in July – though this time it was planned. At the end of July and through the first week of August, Tesla...
Alibaba Says Primary Listing in Hong Kong Is Approved

Alibaba said its application for a primary listing in Hong Kong has been approved. The effective date of converting its primary listing to Hong Kong is expected “prior to the end of 2022” When complete it will become a dual-primary listed company in both Hong Kong and New York.
Steady price action in gold, silver as U.S. inflation reports awaited

Gold and silver prices are near steady in early U.S. trading Tuesday. Traders are awaiting two key U.s. inflation reports that are on deck in the coming days. October gold futures were last up $1.10 at $1,795.30. September Comex silver futures wereLast up $0.001 at $20.61 an ounce. Global stock...
Sneak Peek: Hawaiian Airlines Dreamliner Is On

Hawaiian Airlines to introduce new widebody A330-200 planes. The planes will add a new level of comfort and luxury. They will also have better fuel economy, and the potential for longer distance flights. Not to mention blazing-fast, free Starlink satellite WiFi. Hawaiian has firm orders for 10 planes with flatbeds...
Project Syndicate: Why the Inflation Reduction Act is a very big deal for Americans

The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 would address inflation and other problems. The bill would mobilize $369 billion of investments in energy security and decarbonization. For those worried about excessive demand, there is more than $300 billion in deficit reduction. It would also address drug prices, corporate taxes and climate change.
Self-made millionaire Bethenny Frankel: The most successful people have an 'unstoppable nature' that separates them from others

Self-made millionaire Bethenny Frankel spoke at CNBC's Small Business Playbook virtual summit this week. Frankel discussed building her Skinnygirl ready-to-drink cocktail business from the ground up before selling it for a reported $120 million in 2011. She said those who are most successful have an "unstoppable nature" that sets them apart from the rest.
10 Stocks That Should Shine in a 2023 Recession: Citi

Citi group has produced a screen of 30 stocks to help investors find opportunities during the second half of 2022. The top choices were auto maker General Motors casino operator MGM Resorts International and chip maker Nvidia. The picks are all over the map and include Apple, Facebook and Microsoft.
Will Shiba Inu Reach $1? No, But New Cryptocurrency Meme Coin Tamadoge Might

Investors are wondering whether the most popular meme coins like Shiba Inu will reach $1. The ongoing crypto correction is enticing traders to look at multi-utility cryptocurrencies. Tamadoge is an upcoming play-to-earn (P2E) platform and one of the best new crypto to invest in. TAMA is the native cryptocurrency &...
Amid flight cancellations and airport chaos, is it worth traveling right now?

We all realized the importance of the COVID-19 pandemic when we were asked by the government to stay home in Winter 2020. When Canadians were given the green light to travel again, the government and media instilled a fear of travelling and many chose not to. Although we’re not out of the pandemic yet, when it comes to restrictions, things are looking better. Take the EU for example: Restrictions have been dropped, and as a result, international trips increased 182 per cent from 2021 to 2022 for the first three months of the year. And while some are still preferring...
Singapore-based crypto lender Hodlnaut suspends withdrawals

Hodlnaut, a Singapore-based crypto currency lender and borrower, has suspended withdrawals, swaps and deposits. The move was "due to recent market conditions" and was "to focus on stabilising our liquidity and preserving assets" The company also said it would withdraw its application for a licence from the Monetary Authority of Singapore.
