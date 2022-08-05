With China and Russia working against the American Dollar in a Rare Earth Minerals Gambit. What are some investment companies that mine for Gold, Platinum, Palladium, etc?

Read on biztoc.com
Oil bounces as China, U.S. data ease recession concerns
Brent crude futures rise 22 cents, or 0.2%, to $95.14 a barrel by 0439 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $89.18 a barrel, up 17 cents. Both contracts settled higher on Friday after jobs growth in the United States unexpectedly accelerated in July. Signs of weak demand in...
Game firms request India PM Modi ‘uniform and fair treatment to all’ following BGMI ban
A group of game companies in India has requested Prime Minister Modi to offer a “uniform and fair treatment” to all entities operating in the South Asian market weeks after the country banned Krafton’s BGMI title. In a letter to Modi this month, the group described the ban on Battlegrounds Mobile India as an “unfortunate […]
Tesla (TSLA) sales and export in China are down, but factory upgrade is to blame
Tesla sold 28,217 Chinese-made vehicles and exported 19,756 vehicles in July 2022. Those numbers are down significantly month-to-month, but it is understandable considering Tesla had another shutdown at Gigafactory Shanghai in July – though this time it was planned. At the end of July and through the first week of August, Tesla...
Volkswagen Mexico workers reject 9% raise deal as inflation rises
MEXICO CITY, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Workers at Volkswagen's Mexico (VOWG_p.DE) unit have rejected a newly agreed deal for 9% raises, setting up further talks between the company and union after an initial month-long negotiation, the company said on Tuesday.
Alibaba Says Primary Listing in Hong Kong Is Approved
Alibaba said its application for a primary listing in Hong Kong has been approved. The effective date of converting its primary listing to Hong Kong is expected “prior to the end of 2022” When complete it will become a dual-primary listed company in both Hong Kong and New York.
Steady price action in gold, silver as U.S. inflation reports awaited
Gold and silver prices are near steady in early U.S. trading Tuesday. Traders are awaiting two key U.s. inflation reports that are on deck in the coming days. October gold futures were last up $1.10 at $1,795.30. September Comex silver futures wereLast up $0.001 at $20.61 an ounce. Global stock...
Spirit Airlines posts loss on surge in costs, expects Florida challenges to continue
Spirit's expenses soared more than 66% compared with three years ago. Its fuel bill more than doubled.
Sneak Peek: Hawaiian Airlines Dreamliner Is On
Hawaiian Airlines to introduce new widebody A330-200 planes. The planes will add a new level of comfort and luxury. They will also have better fuel economy, and the potential for longer distance flights. Not to mention blazing-fast, free Starlink satellite WiFi. Hawaiian has firm orders for 10 planes with flatbeds...
A COVID vaccine maker received $1.6 billion in Operation Warp Speed funding. It’s administered just 7,300 shots in the U.S
Novavax announced sales of just $186 million for the quarter, far below analyst expectations of $1.02 billion. The company also halved its revenue forecast and now expects sales for 2022 to fall between $2 billion and $2.3 billion, instead of the $4 billion to $5 billion it predicted earlier this year.
The stock market has misread signals from the Fed and a pivot on rate hikes is still far from happening, research firm says
"At the very least, intensifying headwinds to profitability imply a low speed limit for equities, capping the upside," TS Lombard said.
Vitalik Buterin reveals Stealth NFTs concept
Vitalik Buterin Tweeted about a new concept for stealth NFTs. In short, the option would make a part of every NFT transaction private. If we used stealth.
Project Syndicate: Why the Inflation Reduction Act is a very big deal for Americans
The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 would address inflation and other problems. The bill would mobilize $369 billion of investments in energy security and decarbonization. For those worried about excessive demand, there is more than $300 billion in deficit reduction. It would also address drug prices, corporate taxes and climate change.
BlackRock and Coinbase Deal Could Trigger Bitcoin Burst to $773,000, According to InvestAnswers
Coinbase has teamed up with BlackRock to bring cryptocurrency trading to wealthy clients. Analyst says the partnership could boost Bitcoin’s market cap by a trillion dollars at the very least. InvestAnswers host tells his 443,000 YouTube subscribers how the move could trigger a Bitcoin explosion to $773,000. The crypto...
Self-made millionaire Bethenny Frankel: The most successful people have an 'unstoppable nature' that separates them from others
Self-made millionaire Bethenny Frankel spoke at CNBC's Small Business Playbook virtual summit this week. Frankel discussed building her Skinnygirl ready-to-drink cocktail business from the ground up before selling it for a reported $120 million in 2011. She said those who are most successful have an "unstoppable nature" that sets them apart from the rest.
Dreaded 'down rounds' shave billions off startup valuations
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Several high-flying startups are being brought down to earth, as a recent carnage in global equity markets and lackluster demand for new listings force companies to raise funds at a substantial discount to their sky-high valuations.
10 Stocks That Should Shine in a 2023 Recession: Citi
Citi group has produced a screen of 30 stocks to help investors find opportunities during the second half of 2022. The top choices were auto maker General Motors casino operator MGM Resorts International and chip maker Nvidia. The picks are all over the map and include Apple, Facebook and Microsoft.
Will Shiba Inu Reach $1? No, But New Cryptocurrency Meme Coin Tamadoge Might
Investors are wondering whether the most popular meme coins like Shiba Inu will reach $1. The ongoing crypto correction is enticing traders to look at multi-utility cryptocurrencies. Tamadoge is an upcoming play-to-earn (P2E) platform and one of the best new crypto to invest in. TAMA is the native cryptocurrency &...
No future: Regulator orders political prediction market to shut down in U.S.
"The stock market for politics" has drawn new scrutiny from the top U.S. derivatives regulator.
Amid flight cancellations and airport chaos, is it worth traveling right now?
We all realized the importance of the COVID-19 pandemic when we were asked by the government to stay home in Winter 2020. When Canadians were given the green light to travel again, the government and media instilled a fear of travelling and many chose not to. Although we’re not out of the pandemic yet, when it comes to restrictions, things are looking better. Take the EU for example: Restrictions have been dropped, and as a result, international trips increased 182 per cent from 2021 to 2022 for the first three months of the year. And while some are still preferring...
Singapore-based crypto lender Hodlnaut suspends withdrawals
Hodlnaut, a Singapore-based crypto currency lender and borrower, has suspended withdrawals, swaps and deposits. The move was "due to recent market conditions" and was "to focus on stabilising our liquidity and preserving assets" The company also said it would withdraw its application for a licence from the Monetary Authority of Singapore.
