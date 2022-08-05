With China and Russia working against the American Dollar in a Rare Earth Minerals Gambit. What are some investment companies that mine for Gold, Platinum, Palladium, etc?

We all realized the importance of the COVID-19 pandemic when we were asked by the government to stay home in Winter 2020. When Canadians were given the green light to travel again, the government and media instilled a fear of travelling and many chose not to. Although we’re not out of the pandemic yet, when it comes to restrictions, things are looking better. Take the EU for example: Restrictions have been dropped, and as a result, international trips increased 182 per cent from 2021 to 2022 for the first three months of the year. And while some are still preferring...

TRAVEL ・ 12 MINUTES AGO