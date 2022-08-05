Read on biztoc.com
Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month
Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652.
Costco May Have a Huge Workers Problem
Glassdoor is a website where employees can rate their jobs by salaries, interviews, and benefits. 80% of employees recommend working at Costco. Over 2254 reviews even stated that they "love Costco because they provide you with a living wage and great benefits even working part time" In 451 reviews, employees...
Where you keep your savings is going to be very important.’ Pros predict when interest rates on savings accounts will rise, and where to find the best rates now
The Federal Reserve is raising interest rates on savings accounts and certificates of deposit. The move is good news for savers who want to keep their money in the U.S. But it's also bad news for those who don't want to pay as much as they do. When the Fed...
10 Stocks That Should Shine in a 2023 Recession: Citi
Citi group has produced a screen of 30 stocks to help investors find opportunities during the second half of 2022. The top choices were auto maker General Motors casino operator MGM Resorts International and chip maker Nvidia. The picks are all over the map and include Apple, Facebook and Microsoft.
Bank of America: Prepare For The Worst
Summary As Bank of America struggled in the face of the Fed stress test, it's time to build capital and prepare for the worst. BAC is an industry leader in mobile banking and has a simple formula to increase EPS. We'll take a look at the composition of the bank's assets. There's no way we'd sell at 1.1x book. In the decade ahead, we project returns of 10% per annum. The Thesis.
Oil bounces as China, U.S. data ease recession concerns
Brent crude futures rise 22 cents, or 0.2%, to $95.14 a barrel by 0439 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $89.18 a barrel, up 17 cents. Both contracts settled higher on Friday after jobs growth in the United States unexpectedly accelerated in July. Signs of weak demand in...
American attitudes about whether it’s a good time to buy a home just hit the lowest level in a decade, another sign of a slowdown in the housing market
The percentage of respondents who said it’s a bad time to buy a home increased from 75% to 76%. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 4.99% as of Aug. 4. 67% of respondents expected mortgage rates to go up. The purchase sentiment index “has declined steadily for much of the...
UK builder Bellway reports record revenue as house prices climb
Construction firm forecasts bumper 2023 as housing boom defies rising interest rates and cost of living crisis. Bellway has reported a record year of sales as rising house prices offset increasing energy and building costs, and the housebuilder predicted a bumper 2023 despite rising interest rates and the cost of living crisis.
Project Syndicate: Why the Inflation Reduction Act is a very big deal for Americans
The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 would address inflation and other problems. The bill would mobilize $369 billion of investments in energy security and decarbonization. For those worried about excessive demand, there is more than $300 billion in deficit reduction. It would also address drug prices, corporate taxes and climate change.
A COVID vaccine maker received $1.6 billion in Operation Warp Speed funding. It’s administered just 7,300 shots in the U.S
Novavax announced sales of just $186 million for the quarter, far below analyst expectations of $1.02 billion. The company also halved its revenue forecast and now expects sales for 2022 to fall between $2 billion and $2.3 billion, instead of the $4 billion to $5 billion it predicted earlier this year.
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF: The Best Offense Is Defense
Summary With a 30-day SEC yield of only 2.89%, Vanguard's High Dividend Yield ETF doesn't offer what many investors would consider to be a "high dividend yield". However, the fund's "value" oriented portfolio is well positioned for today's volatile and uncertain market and has outperformed the S&P 500 by 8% over the past year. That proves the old football saying that sometimes "the best offense is a great defense". Today, I'll take a closer look at the VYM ETF and see if it makes sense for an allocation within your portfolio.
How much damage will the housing market do to the economy?
Is a weakening housing market merely an economic headwind, a credible recession driver, or—worse—a structural risk?. Recession fears are escalating as the economy is slammed by higher energy prices and tighter monetary policy. While higher interest rates are intended to slow things down, this may be working too well in the housing sector, where the pandemic boom is coming to a screeching halt. Is a housing bust going to tip the slowing economy over the edge? And could that recession have lasting structural consequences?
1 in 5 insulin users on Medicare has 'catastrophic' drug spending, Yale finds. The Inflation Reduction Act may help
The Senate's Inflation Reduction Act comes with a big change to insulin costs for Medicare beneficiaries. The bill, which also needs to be passed by the House, seeks to limit insulin costs to $35 per month for those on Medicare. But efforts to extend that change to patients covered by private insurers is no longer in the legislation.
Steady price action in gold, silver as U.S. inflation reports awaited
Gold and silver prices are near steady in early U.S. trading Tuesday. Traders are awaiting two key U.s. inflation reports that are on deck in the coming days. October gold futures were last up $1.10 at $1,795.30. September Comex silver futures wereLast up $0.001 at $20.61 an ounce. Global stock...
Good inflation news: Online shopping prices are suddenly falling fast
E-commerce prices began rising in June 2020, beginning an unprecedented stretch of 25 consecutive months of increasesthat underscored the severe price pressures hitting the US economy. The world of online shopping was long immune to inflation until Covid-19 turned everything upside down. The shift is even more pronounced on a...
Spirit Airlines posts loss on surge in costs, expects Florida challenges to continue
Spirit's expenses soared more than 66% compared with three years ago. Its fuel bill more than doubled.
China and India Doubled Share of Russian Oil in a Year
China and India now account for more than 41% of purchases of Russian crude oil, but there are signs that their buying has maxed out. The post China and India Doubled Share of Russian Oil in a Year appeared first on Asia Financial.
Alibaba Says Primary Listing in Hong Kong Is Approved
Alibaba said its application for a primary listing in Hong Kong has been approved. The effective date of converting its primary listing to Hong Kong is expected “prior to the end of 2022” When complete it will become a dual-primary listed company in both Hong Kong and New York.
Autonomy Places 23,000 Electric Vehicle Order With Automakers to Expand and Diversify Subscription Fleet
SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- Autonomy™, the nation’s largest electric vehicle subscription company, today placed an order for 23,000 electric vehicles with 17 global automakers to expand and diversify its subscription fleet beyond Tesla. The fleet order is valued at $1.2B. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005495/en/ The 23,000 order represents 1.2% of the projected U.S. electric vehicle production through the end of 2023 and was designed to fit into the forecast production envelopes of each automaker. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Celsius (CEL) Pops 16% Despite Negative Action From Government Agency
On Monday, California's Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) filed an order alleging that bankrupt Celsius illegally sold securities.
