Pleasant Thursday, hot Friday, weekend cooldown coming

Read on www.keyc.com
Related
KEYC
KEYC News Now This Morning VOD - clipped version
The DNR hopes for engagement from all different viewpoints to get a well-rounded perspective on Minnesota’s relationship toward wolves. This week, the 2022 Alive After 5 series is set to kick off in Mankato.The event is held every Thursday in August, from 5-7:30 p.m. in City Center Mankato. Open...
KEYC
Things to know for elections tomorrow...
The DNR hopes for engagement from all different viewpoints to get a well-rounded perspective on Minnesota’s relationship toward wolves. This week, the 2022 Alive After 5 series is set to kick off in Mankato.The event is held every Thursday in August, from 5-7:30 p.m. in City Center Mankato. Open...
KEYC
MN Elections: Inside Tuesday’s Primary and Special Elections
Tuesday’s Primary Day, and for voters in Minnesota’s First Congressional District, it’s several elections all in one. Mankato Public Safety: Opportunities now available for community safety planning. Updated: 6 hours ago. Mankato residents now have the opportunity to get involved in community safety planning. KEYC News Now...
KEYC
Madison Lake, Mankato area to host 2023 Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener
MADISON LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - With summer still in full swing, there is still plenty of time to enjoy summer outdoor activities. But planning for next summer has already begun, as Gov. Tim Walz announced Monday the location of the 2023 Governor’s Fishing Opener. “I feel really strongly about...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KEYC
Open houses to be held for Hwy 4 construction project
The DNR hopes for engagement from all different viewpoints to get a well-rounded perspective on Minnesota’s relationship toward wolves. This week, the 2022 Alive After 5 series is set to kick off in Mankato.The event is held every Thursday in August, from 5-7:30 p.m. in City Center Mankato. Things...
KEYC
DNR wants public input on state wolf population
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources wants your input on future wolf regulation. Wolves used to roam the entirety of Minnesota, but after European colonization their populations were restricted to the northernmost counties in the state. The DNR hopes for engagement from all different viewpoints...
KEYC
ELECTION GUIDE: 2022 Primary Election
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Primary Election is Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. A primary election determines which candidates will be on the ballot in the November general election. Early voting. All voters can vote by mail or in person June 24 through August 8. In Minnesota, you can vote...
KEYC
Voters prepare to vote in Tuesday’s primary election
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s Election Eve here in Minnesota, with candidates making their final pushes before polls open Tuesday morning. Republican Congressional Candidate Brad Finstad says the biggest issue facing voters is fuel cost and inflation. Gov. Tim Walz says people are heading to the polls with the climate and abortion rights on their minds.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KEYC
MN school district policy bans teaching ‘divisive concepts’
BECKER, Minn. (KEYC) - A Minnesota school district is clashing with the teacher’s union and LGBTQ allies over a proposed policy that opponents say would undermine equity and inclusion. The proposal by three Becker school board members prohibits “political indoctrination or the teaching of inherently divisive concepts,” in the...
Comments / 0