Little change in the day to day forecast the next few days with relatively quiet mornings, but afternoons and evenings are more active with random, scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms. As in recent days, the showers and storms will be slow movers, producing heavy rain, strong gusty winds, and lots of lightning. As is common this time of year, rainfall distribution will remain very uneven and it won’t rain everywhere; but odds of any one spot getting wet are in the 50-70 percent range. Highs this week will range from the upper 80s to lower 90s, which is pretty close to average for early to mid August in Alabama. This pattern holds through Thursday so keep an eye on radar trends each day.

